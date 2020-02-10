Daily Horoscope: 10 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will experience a new energy inside yourself. Your confidence will be strong and you will get proper results. Today will be very auspicious for you at the work front. Your hard work will pay off. Your boss will be impressed by your dedication towards your work. As a result of this you are likely to get positive vibes from them, so keep working hard like this. Today you will spend a great time with family and friends. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with the spouse. Talking about love, today your partner can propose you for marriage. Your health related matters will be very good today and you will experience mental peace. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 11:30 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you have any dilemma about your career, then this is the right time to seek help from a good career advisor so that you can take your step forward in the right direction. If you get stuck in some trouble today, your friends and family members will definitely come forward to help you. Today you have to control your anger. While interacting with your spouse, you have to choose your words carefully, otherwise, there can be a big fight between both of you. Today will not be a special day for loving couples. There can be ideological differences with your partner. Your financial condition will be fine. It will be better if you do not take any decision in haste regarding financial issues. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you can be part of a social event where everyone will appreciate your presence. You can meet someone special there. It is possible that you will fall in love with them at the first sight. Talking about money, today will be very lucky. Your stalled work can be completed, which is expected to give you big financial profits. Today you can spend without any worries. If you are unemployed, you are very likely to get a job today. There will be problems in your married life. Your spouse may be angry at you and they can be quite harsh. In such a situation, you need to stay calm and handle the situation. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is not a very special day for you. There will be many concerns in your mind. However, you will try your best to stay away from negative thoughts. Talking about work, the office environment will not be very good. Your boss may get angry due to pending tasks. It will be better if you complete your work in time. If you are a businessman then it will be good if you do not start any new work today. Your financial situation will be normal, but avoid unnecessary expenses. Your personal life will be happy. Due to the love and support of your family members your confidence will increase. Take care of your health and if you are careless there will be issues. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will be very busy with your work. If you work, then your boss can give you some new responsibilities. On the other hand, businessmen may have to travel suddenly. Happiness and peace will remain in your married life. You along with your spouse will try to find a solution to some serious and complicated issues related to your home. Your economic situation will be good today. If any of your work is pending due to money, then this will be a good day to complete it. Today you need to be a little careful in your romantic life. You need to avoid arguing unnecessarily with your partner. If you are a student then you need to use your energy properly. At this time they must study with complete integrity and work hard, only then they will get the desired results. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Differences with your spouse can disturb peaceful environment of your home. You both have to control your anger. For couples in love, today will be a little difficult. Avoid arguing over trivial matters and try to understand each other. Please think before you speak. Stay away from negative activities at the office and avoid getting involved in any kind of politics, otherwise, you will be at loss. At this time you need to focus more on your work. You need to do is keep balance between your work and family. You have to understand that along with work, family is also important. Read a good and inspiring book in your spare time and it will rejuvenate you. This will make you feel better emotionally. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 10:25 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the economic front, the day is not very good. Today, your financial efforts can fail and your profits will be delayed. However, you must not lose hope. Soon things can turn in your favour. Also, it will be better if you do not spend too much money to make others happy. Today you will spend a beautiful day with your spouse. His love and cooperation will give you relief even in difficult situations. Too much anxiety is not good for you both physically and mentally so you have to avoid it. Everything will be normal in your personal life. Your parents will be healthy. You may have to travel suddenly today. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the economic front, some good results can be found today. You can earn money from a source you have not thought of before. Businessmen need to understand that guessing can prove to be harmful for you. However, new schemes will prove to be beneficial for you. Today is a good day for travel and entertainment. Stay away from gossips in the office, otherwise your work will be delayed and your image in front of your boss will get spoiled. There may be some problems in your life due to some family members. Today your mental health will be good. People will praise your balanced thoughts and good qualities. Resolve domestic issues at home and do not let them dominate your work. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 12:50 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There will be disturbances in your marital life. Today, the mood of your spouse will not be right. They may not be getting the expected support from you and this may be the reason for their annoyance. Talking about your work, your energy level will be good, which will be seen in your work. You will live up to the expectations of your seniors and will win their hearts with your wonderful work. Most of your time will be spent laughing with your friends, which will make you feel better emotionally. Today your enemies will be defeated by you. This day can give mixed results on the economic front. If you spend wisely then you will not face any kind of financial problem. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Talking about your married life, today your spouse will get a lot of love and support. You will fulfil your domestic responsibilities together. On the work front, you may face some problems today which will be the cause of your mental stress. You may not be able to give your best today but there is no need to be disappointed, you just work honestly. Lack of confidence can affect you negatively. It is better that you stay optimistic and try to reach your goal with full enthusiasm and positivity. Avoid spending too much because too much expenditure can affect your savings. From a business point of view, it is a day of progress. The day is good for settling legal matters. Despite a busy routine, your health will be affected. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 10:10 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Employees will receive compliments and acknowledgements. On the other hand, businessmen will make some important decisions today. Talking about your married life, treat your spouse properly today, because your wrong way of talking can cause estrangement between you. Some things related to home family may bother you today. In such a situation, you need to sit comfortably and discuss with your family members. Your financial condition will be good and you will spend according to your budget. Talking about your health, today will be a good day for you. Minor expenses are on the cards. You will also feel better emotionally due to improve in your health. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:15 pm