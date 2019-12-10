Daily Horoscope 10 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today some people may annoy you and their comments can disturb you. In such a situation you are advised to work with patience and calmness. Do not be overly influenced by the words of others. Work will be more in the office today. If you will keep pace with your colleagues and maintain harmony in your team you will achieve success. Some problems can be faced in marital life today. Maybe you can take out someone else's anger on your loved one, which will make them very sad. It would be better to try to end the matter by apologizing to them. Talking about finances, today you will enjoy material things to the fullest. Take care of your health, if you have not done your regular checkup for a long time, go for it today. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 9: 50 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Even though there are small obstacles on the work front, you get success. You need to be careful with your colleagues in the office. They may try to tarnish your image in front of your seniors. At the same time, traders are also advised to avoid blindly trusting their partner. Today will be a very important day for your family. Try to solve your domestic affairs on your own. Do not let others interfere in your personal life. You have the ability to solve such problems very intelligently. The economic situation will be normal. Spend thoughtfully today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:30 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will get a chance to spend time with your loved ones and you will take full advantage of this opportunity. Maybe today you can participate in a social event with your family where you will be under the spotlight. People will be greatly influenced by your attractive personality. Whatever work you are given in the office today, try to complete it carefully. Do not give your seniors a chance to complain. If you run your own business then today you may have to travel a lot to start any new work. Today is a good day in terms of money. You can shop for any precious item as well. You may also invest some money for the future. In the case of health, you are advised to be careful, especially if you have diabetes. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 2:40 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Your personal life will be blissful today. You will be able to improve the condition of the house with your understanding. You will also get much appreciation for this, especially your parents will be very happy with you. In terms of expenses, today's day will be very expensive and you may spend simply to have fun. It is better that you work wisely in financial matters. Today you can get good results in terms of work. You will have a new experience and it will be fun. Senior will be satisfied and happy with your work. Today will be a blissful day with colleagues. If you want to carry on the business then any of your plans can be successful today. Days are favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 9:40 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today your mind will be restless and you can counter it by sharing thoughts that are troubling you with your loved ones. Else you will feel emotionally and physically discharged at the end of the day. Today is nothing special on the work front. You may have an argument with superiors in the office today. It is better that you do not cross your limits, otherwise you may be in trouble. You need to balance out the situation and stay calm. Acting in this way can be harmful for yourself. If you do business and are going to do some important work today, it would be better if you postpone it for some time. You need the right guidance at this time, so you should seek the help of a friend or an elderly person. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your financial condition will be satisfactory. Today you can spend a lot to meet the needs of your family members. It is possible that you will have to spend some money on your child's education. Conditions will be favourable in your workplace so you needn't worry. There is a possibility that you will get some good news today. If you have recently completed any of your important work, then as a result, you can receive a prize or accolades today. Apart from this, there is also a strong possibility of increase in income. Family life will be happy. Relations with family members will remain strong. There will be reconciliation with siblings. Talking about romantic life, if there is something that you are not able to handle, then you should leave everything on time. The situation will improve itself at the right time. To stay healthy, you should also exercise with a balanced diet. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 9: 50 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The atmosphere of the house will be calm today. You have been facing some difficulties in your personal life for some time, but today the situation will improve. You will feel that the attitude of the family towards you is changing and they are beginning to understand you. There are also signs that you may receive a huge sum of money today if due to some reasons your money was held for a long time. Today it is possible that you will meet some selfish people. It is better that you stay away from such people otherwise they can take advantage of you. Traders today can get good results. You can benefit from any of your important old contacts. Cheer up because your marital life will be happy. Love will deepen with the spouse and mutual bonding will also be good. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Talking about your love life, you need to be very honest with your partner and only then your relationship will be able to move forward. Lying in relationships is not a good thing to do. Today you will feel somewhat tired and stressed. You also need to pay attention to yourself. In this way do not sacrifice your happiness for others but also take care of your own wishes. Today we can meet an important person associated with power. It is possible that you will impress them greatly. Today, the boss's mood in the office will be much warmer today. In such a situation, your small carelessness can be a big burden on you. The day will be normal in terms of money. Today you will be able to save a lot. Today is not a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Talking about finances, there is a possibility that your worries may increase slightly. It is better that you get a record of your expenses properly, otherwise, you may face a big crisis in future. There will be happiness and peace in your personal relationships. You will receive love and support from your parents. Today you will have a great time with your loved ones. There may be some disagreements with your spouse. If you have not fulfilled any promise made to them, then today is a good day to fulfil it. All their complaints will be resolved. On the work front, this day will be fine. You will get the full benefit of having a good relationship with your seniors. It is possible that with the help of them, some of your important work will be completed today. If you continue to be negligent about health, the situation can be worrisome. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today your health will not be good, but you will be successful in completing your important work. Seeing your hard work and dedication in the office, everyone will praise you, which will boost your confidence level. Today you will get a chance to join a party with friends where you will have fun all the way. You will pay more attention to family-related issues. You can also take some concrete decisions today to improve the condition of the house. If you do business then you can get proper results of your hard work today. The work for which you were running for a long time can be completed today. Your financial condition is likely to improve. Today you can get a new source of income. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:55 pm to 11:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you have made any mistake today, your spouse will understand you. Therefore, today is a good day to bring back the happiness of your married life by apologizing to your spouse. You may have to work very hard today to earn money. You may not get the results as expected. In such a situation, instead of getting frustrated, you should work with courage and soon your problem will be solved. Today, you need to be more serious about your work, especially people engaged in services, if they have been assigned any important work in the office, then they shall try to complete it on time. Today a little carelessness can cause big trouble for you. Also, it is an auspicious day for traders. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 2:00 pm