Daily Horoscope: 10 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you were not feeling well mentally for the last few days, today will be a better day for you. Today you will experience positivity and will try to pay full attention to your work. If you work then any change in job is possible today. Your bosses can entrust you with some voluntary responsibility, they may take these steps to test your leadership potential. In such a situation, you have to keep good rapport with your colleagues. Today will be normal for businessmen. You can get mixed results in your personal life today. Your differences with brothers may be deep, but you will get the affection and blessings of your parents. If you want to be healthy, then you have to avoid doing even a little carelessness at this time, otherwise you may have to face serious consequences. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 1:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your personal life will be good. You will spend a very good time with your family today. You may plan a small gate together at home for fun today. This will remove all disputes with your loved ones. Financially, today will be auspicious for you. Today you will be able to earn extra finances. Love will remain in relationship with your spouse. Be it the matter of fulfilling your family responsibilities or complicated matters related to work, today they will support you with every situation. If you do a job, your bosses can get your opinion on some important work. You must speak with confidence. As far as your health is concerned, today you will not face any kind of problem. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:25 am to 12:55 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you can get rid of money related concerns because financially there can be some improvement. It is possible that today you will get financial support from your father. You are advised to be careful in terms of money. Talking about work, if you do a job then today you may have to deal with extra work, however with the support of your loved ones you will be able to do your work without any hindrance. At the same time, businessmen can get some good news today. Today, your concern about some matter related to land property may increase. You are advised to avoid taking more stress at this time. The situation will automatically become normal at the right time. If you talk about your health, today will be a good day for you. You need to focus on yourself. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you have to be very careful. Do not get out of the house today and stay at home as much as possible, otherwise you can put yourself in big trouble. Take control of your anger and work with stability. Your extreme rage will prove to be harmful for you. A situation of discord can also occur at home. There will be family disputes. Today, parents will also be unhappy with you. In such a situation, you have to keep your behavior balanced. Your financial condition will be normal. Avoid spending without thinking. Talking about your married life, due to the interference of the in-laws side, today the relationship with the life partner can get sour. Health will remain weak due to increasing mental stress. It will be better not to be careless about your health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 1:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the economic front, you may get mixed results today. While on one hand you can get a good chance to earn money today, on the other hand you will not be able to control your expenses. At this time you need a better economic plan so that you can benefit from it in future. You will keep spending like this soon. There may be an economic crisis in your life. To maintain the peace of home, you also have to understand the side of your family. You have to take care of your feelings before making any decision. There will be sweetness in your relationship with your spouse. Today you can donate something for any religious work. This will give you happiness and peace. It will be a normal day on the work front. Talking about health, today will be a good day for you. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September For some days, your efforts were continuously failing, be it work or home, you were not getting the results as expected, but today will bring a new ray of hope for you. Today, you will be able to balance work and your personal life, so that you will be able to pay equal attention to both. Today, you will be able to overcome the estrangement that was going on in the family. Although there is also a possibility that you may have to make some concrete decisions today, you will get support from your family members. Today will be a busy day on the work front. Today the work will be more but you will be able to complete your work easily. The day will be better than normal in terms of money. Avoid spending too much. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is not a good day in terms of money, so today you have to spend thoughtfully. Today you are advised to avoid wasteful expenditure. Today, a big challenge can come in your life. It will be better to keep yourself mentally prepared. However, you know how to deal with this situation. Some positive changes are possible in the field. Today will be beneficial for businessmen and you can make a profitable deal. Any old family related concerns can be overcome today. It is possible that your feud with the family is over today and their attitude towards you can also change. Today, the spouse will show his sense of wisdom and understanding and will help you in solving domestic matters. Be serious about your health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your marital life will be stressful. Today the uncontrolled anger of your spouse will disturb the peace of home. Maybe today in anger they will tell you some bitter things which will make your heart very sad. Talking about work, you may face some difficulty while working in the office today. It is possible that you cannot work with full concentration. If you are feeling bored, then you must focus on yourself, keeping the work aside for some time. Financially, there can be some improvement today. It is possible that you can pay your pending bill or loan today for a long time. Love will remain in your romantic life. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will get great relief by solving a complicated matter related to your personal life. You may be able to overcome the parents' displeasure today. However, you must not ignore any of their advice at this time. The day will be very important for loving couples. If you like someone, then this time is favourable for speaking your heart. You are likely to get a positive answer. Today will also be a better day for married people. Your love will remain with your spouse. Today you have to be a little careful in terms of finances because today there is a possibility of financial loss. If you make your financial decision in a hurry, you may suffer a big loss. There may be some problems in the workplace, but soon the situation will become normal. Take care of your mother's health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 12:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be auspicious for you. Today almost all your work will be completed without any hindrance. You are likely to get good success whether it is a job or business. If you are worried about your spouse's health for the last few days, then today you will see a big improvement in his health. However, at this time they need to focus more on comfort. Your money will be in good condition. You will have enough money. Apart from this, today you can also help someone financially. Talking about your romantic life, today your partner's mood will be much better. Today they can do something special for you. If you are unmarried, then a marriage proposal may come for you. Though the matter will not progress much further, you can consider it. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 43 Lucky Time: 10:45 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today there is a possibility of sudden financial gain which will solve your financial problem. If you do any work related to money today, you are very likely to get benefits. Conditions will be favourable at your workplace. You will do your office work diligently and with hard work. The day will also be fine for businessmen. Today your old plan can go ahead. Your health will be good and today you will be successful in completing many tasks simultaneously. Even if you get stuck, then you will get full help from your close ones. Talking about your personal life, being too stubborn in some cases is not good for your relationships. Unnecessary persistence can drive you away from your loved ones. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 1:00 pm