Daily Horoscope: 09 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You may get good results today. If you are running upset due to any work related problem, then today your problems can be removed. If you do a job, then you can get a great opportunity, which can open the way for you. Today, the seniors will be greatly impressed by the ease and readiness in which you will handle all your work. If you have a clothing related business, you can benefit financially today. Your spouse will be under stress about anything. This time your sweetheart needs your emotional support. Your financial condition will be normal. The day will be fine in terms of health. Do not be negligent in eating and drinking. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is likely to be a mixed day for your personal life. Due to being busy with work, today you will not be able to spend much time with your family. Your children may be very angry about this. You will be worried about money. However, you do not have to worry too much, soon you may get good results. If you walk according to the advice of your elders, then you will definitely get the benefit. Today will be a good day for unemployed people of this amount. You can get some good news today after a long struggle. It is possible that you will get a good job today. Grievances with your spouse will cause stress in your married life. You try to improve with each other. Also, treat your loved one properly. Today you need to be very cautious regarding health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 6:35 am to 1:05 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June With the improvement in Your financial condition, your financial troubles seem to be ending. You can also get rid of any old debt. If you continue to work hard in this way, soon you can get some big financial benefit. Do not be disappointed if any of your attempts fail, because all this has gone temporary and soon you will get good success. If you do not have much to do today, then make good use of your precious time and try to do something that will benefit you. In the second part of the day, it may be possible to go for a walk with friends, which will freshen up your energy and enthusiasm. Your spouse's health will be better than before, which will remove your big worry. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 5:40 pm to 9:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You need to pay attention to your important tasks, otherwise negligence can prove harmful. Today will be a good day for married life. Love will remain between you. You will get full support from your life partner. Today is not a good day for students. You may not mind studying hard. Don't stress too much and keep your mind calm. Stay positive and move towards your goal. There will be happiness and peace in your family. There will be unity among the family members. Money will be in good condition. Your financial condition can be obtained. You will get good fruit in terms of health. If you are worried about some chronic disease, today you can get relief. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will enjoy a happy married life. Your emotional attachment with your spouse will increase and you will have a good interaction. Today you can take your loved one for a walk too. Money will be in good condition. Today you will also be able to focus on savings. It will be good if you do not take any decision. Do not make the mistake of ignoring the parents' words. You need to respect their feelings. In the second part of the day, the environment of your house may deteriorate somewhat. Suddenly a disputed issue can arise, which is possible to dispute between family members. The days of the working people will be very busy. Today the workload may increase. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:40 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a better day for you. Time is favorable for launching new schemes. If you do your work with strong morale and confidence then you will definitely get success. The day will be beneficial in terms of money. If you talk about money, then your income will be good. Today you may get an opportunity to earn extra. If you do a job, you will see an improvement in your performance. Your work will satisfy your seniors. Businessmen may have to run a little too much. your personal life will be happy. You will get relief by completing any important work related to family today. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. The day will be a little difficult for the students. You will not be able to pay attention to studies and you may feel quite annoyed. If you talk about your health, then your health will be very good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be auspicious for you. You will get results as expected, which will make you very happy. Your positive behavior will greatly affect the people around you. Not only this, you will also get a chance to help others. There is a high probability of getting promotions for the employed. Apart from this, your income may also increase. If your work is in general stores, electronic items, cosmetics, you can benefit financially. Today will be a blissful day with your family. Sweetness will increase in your married life. Today your spouse will be in a very romantic mood. You will feel better as your health improves. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 5:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your financial condition will remain strong. Although expenses may cost a bit more, your good stars will not cause any kind of problem. It is possible that today you spend money on home repair or things of comfort. Brother brothers and parents will be fully supported. You will take all your decisions with full confidence. The day is good for disposing of your unfinished tasks. Problems can occur in your married life. It may be that your spouse is angry with you because of your interference. Talking about your work, you can get good success whether it is a job or business. Your health will be good and you will be very energetic and active. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be full of challenges for you, but your strong confidence and morale will help you in facing the biggest difficulty. In the office, you keep your mind calm, maybe some people will test your patience. You can deviate from your goal by getting caught in unnecessary complications. Today, many kinds of thoughts will come to your mind. Stay away from negative thoughts and avoid stress. Money related problems can be solved. Your financial efforts can be successful. Today you may have ideological differences with your mother or father. You need to behave balanced. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Be careful today in terms of money. Constant increase in expenses can stagger your financial situation. On the other hand, some of your precious items may be lost or stolen today. You may have a big fight with your spouse today due to your aggressive mood swings. It will be better to treat your sweetheart in love otherwise your relationship may get broken. Employed people need to present themselves properly in front of their boss. Your spoiled words can put you in big trouble. Today is a good day for the students. If you are engaged in preparing for your exam then you will get full support of your gurus. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Do not make your decisions in a hurry otherwise you may get into trouble. Be it personal or professional life, it will be better to make every step thoughtful. Your financial condition may decline. Today you can spend a lot of money behind fun and friends. Someone close to you can hurt you emotionally. In such a situation, you will be very sad and sad. There will be happiness and peace in your family. Your relations with your family will also be good. The office environment will be positive and your work will also see pace. There is a possibility of getting a big profit in business. Today, you may have to travel suddenly for some personal work. If you talk about your health, then today you may be troubled by the problem of headaches. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 10:00 pm