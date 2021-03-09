Daily Horoscope: 09 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today suddenly you may have to face any adversity. It will be better to keep yourself mentally prepared for this. Also, you are advised to work with patience. Try to maintain concentration in functioning. A little carelessness can make it very difficult for you today. If you do business and are planning to expand your business then you need to avoid haste. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. Today you will be able to pay more attention to savings. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. The relationship with the members of the household will remain in harmony. As far as your health is concerned, today your fatigue may increase. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are a student and you do not feel much in studying, then you wake up every morning and meditate. Apart from this, you should also try to stay away from TV and mobile. Talking about the work, the environment of the office will be very good today. You will work together with colleagues and will also try to give your best. Businessmen can get some good financial benefit, especially if your work is wood then you are very likely to get results as expected. Talking about personal life, your relationship with your spouse is likely to improve. You have to understand the feelings of your beloved as well as respect them. If possible, buy a good gift for your sweetheart too. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the work front, today is going to give you good results, especially if you do business and want to start a new work in partnership, then today you have a strong chance of success. There is a possibility. Today will also be a better day for employed people. All your works will be completed on time. Also, you will get the full support of your seniors. Your financial situation will be fine. Today you need to avoid spending anything big. If your father's health is not going well for some time, then today you must consult a good doctor. Negligence can prove harmful. As far as your health is concerned, you may have back pain problems today. Avoid working by sitting continuously. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Talking about work, today is going to be an auspicious day for employed people. You are very likely to be promoted. All this is the result of your hard work. Businessmen can also benefit financially. If your work is related to import-export then you are very likely to benefit financially. Conditions in your personal life will be better than normal. You will get support from family members, especially with siblings, you will spend a great time today. Your spouse will be in a very romantic mood. Today you can also go to your favourite place for a picnic with your sweetheart. Your financial situation will be strong. Talking about health, you will be very energetic and refreshed today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:35 am to 1:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a very fun day for you. You will have a great time with friends. Maybe today you will also get a chance to take a short journey. If businessmen are thinking about any change then today is a favourable day for this. You can get good success. The workload will be more on the jobbers, but with the help of senior officers, all your work will be completed easily. Today will not be special for you in terms of money. Your financial efforts may fail. In the evening, you will get a chance to visit a religious place with your life partner. Mentally you will feel much better. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will be very worried about any old matter related to land property. You may also have to bear some financial loss today. Talking about your work, if the workload in the office increases then you do not need to take much stress. You should work patiently and wisely. This is the time to work with honesty. Today is going to be quite a rush for Businessmen. Maybe some of your important work may be interrupted today. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of the house will be calm and your relationship with family will be strong. If you are married, avoid small talk with your spouse. Your uncontrolled anger can hurt the feelings of your beloved. Don't be too careless about your health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4: 00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be auspicious for you on the economic front. Receiving stuck money will remove your big worry. If you take your financial decisions thoughtfully, then soon all your troubles will end. Your relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. You will get the full support of your sweetheart in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Talking about the work, senior officers will be impressed by your hard work and dedication. Maybe today they give you a big chance too. If you take advantage of this opportunity, then you may soon progress. Businessmen can benefit well. Talking about health, it is advisable to avoid waking up late into the night. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If the boss in the office entrusts you with an important task, then today you try to complete it with all hard work and honesty. Also, you are advised to take care of time. If you do business and are about to make a new deal today, then for some reason, this deal may be postponed. You do not have to be worried much, because your problem is temporary. Soon this problem will be removed and things will turn in your favour. The day is going to be very expensive in terms of money. Today you can repay any old loan. The atmosphere of the house will be turbulent today. You may have a problem with a member of the house regarding money. You need to control your anger and words. As far as your health is concerned, due to the change in the weather, there can be a problem today. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be very cumbersome for you due to increasing fatigue and mental stress. You may not feel like doing anything. In such a situation, you are advised to focus on rest today. Also, stay away from negative thoughts. Today is going to be a good day for the cosmetic, footwear or clothing business. You can get a big financial benefit. Your business is likely to grow. Your financial condition will be good. You need to spend thoughtfully. Your relationship with your parents will be stronger. You will get the full support of your loved ones in difficult circumstances. There may be some irritability in your life partner's nature. You better avoid talking to your sweetheart on any contentious issue. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you do business and you are not getting a big profit, then you need to make some changes in your business plans. Soon you will get results as expected. Today will be a normal day for employed people. You can get some good and important advice from your boss. Today is going to be very lucky for you in terms of money. Sudden wealth can be achieved. If you are trying for a government job, then you have to increase your efforts. You work hard. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the affection and blessings of the elders of the house. Today, your life partner will be in a very good mood. It is possible that you get some beautiful surprises from them as well. The day is good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are feeling the burden of work, then you should do all your work according to plan. Do not put too much pressure on yourself. You try to complete your work at a slow pace. There will be happiness and peace in married life. If your relationship with your spouse is going on, today they can extend their hand to you with love. It will be better to leave your anger and give full support on your behalf. Your financial condition will be normal. If you are in the mood to spend more then you are advised to avoid it. Talking about health, there may be a complaint of a headache today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:30 pm