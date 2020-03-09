Daily Horoscope: 09 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Suddenly you may get some benefit in your business or job. Your hard work will be successful and you will be very excited. Also, it will boost your confidence. Today many of your financial efforts can be successful. Businessmen can do big transactions today. Talking about your personal life, today you will get a chance to hang out with your family members. After a long time, you will spend quality time with your parents. Everyone will be very happy. Your closeness with your spouse will increase. Your relationship will also remain strong. The day is not good for loving couples. A conflict with your boyfriend/girlfriend can turn into a big fight today. You keep your point with a clear heart, do not resort to any kind of lie. The day is good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a little expensive on the economic front. There can be a conflict with anyone about the money. In such a situation, you must avoid doing any work in anger. Your high officials in the office can find many shortcomings in your work. You yourself will not be satisfied with your work. It is better that you remove negative thoughts from your mind and focus your attention on work. Today, you can take some concrete steps to solve family problems, which you are likely to get better results. Avoid arguing with your spouse over little things. Your stubborn nature is increasing the distance in your relationship. Talking about health, your mind will remain restless today and you will not feel well physically. Lucky Colour: Grey Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Work will be more in the office today, which will bother you a bit, but your hard work today can open doors of progress for you in the near future. Therefore, avoid slackness and laziness. Whether it's work or personal life, today is going to be very busy for you. There will be pressure on you to fulfil many responsibilities, due to which you will not get time for yourself. On the economic front, the day will be very good. Today you can shop for new clothes and jewellery. Today you can help a close friend financially. You will share your thoughts with a particular person. This will keep your mind quite calm and satisfied. Your spouse's opinion will prove to be very beneficial for you. Do not worry too much about health Today you will enjoy your favourite dishes to the fullest. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 4:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The problems of your married life will end today and once again your happiness and peace will return. Today can be one of the most romantic days of your married life. Your spouse today can give you such a gift that you can be very happy and emotional after receiving it. You will get full luck in your job. Promotion and income growth are possible. All this is the result of your hard work. If you do business then today you will have to run a lot but you will get proper results also. Your stalled work will be completed soon. The atmosphere of the house will be normal. With the help of parents, you will experience mental peace. To stay healthy, make your daily routine. With this, you will be able to finish your work on time and concentrate on yourself. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Try to complete your unfinished tasks in the office soon, otherwise today your negligence may be overshadowed by you. Suddenly your boss may ask you many questions. Work stress can make you feel cumbersome but today you will spend time with your children, which will give you great relief. Spend time with your life partner is possible. Lack of mutual coordination is weakening your relationship. You better try to understand each other. Today, parents can also criticize your tough attitude. The day will be normal in terms of money. Today spend thoughtfully. Take care of your health If you do not eat on time, then there may be a stomach ache. Poor health will also affect your day-to-day plans, so be careful. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a better day for you. This is the favourable time for starting new schemes. If you do your work with determination and confidence then you will definitely get success. The day will be beneficial in terms of money. Today your income will be good. You may also receive profits because of your hard work. If you are employed, then senior in office will be satisfied with your work after seeing improvement in your performance. By the way, to win the heart and trust of your boss, you still need to work hard. Businessmen will be very busy today. You will be engaged in preparations for an important meeting. Any serious matter related to family members can be solved today. This will give you a lot of relief. Your married life will be happy. Time may be a bit difficult for the students. For some reason, you will not be able to concentrate on studies. Talking about your health, your health will be very good. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today things seem to be in your favour. Your work in the field can be successful. Your performance was not going well for the last few days due to which the seniors were very unhappy but today you will be able to clear all their complaints. You can complete any difficult task on time today. There may be a problem in your personal life. Your spouse has to be conscious of his health. If they are negligent then it may suffer wrong results. Your financial position will be strong. There is a possibility of buying a new home or vehicle. If you are a businessman then a big change may come your way. You decide not to start your new business alone but in partnership. If you are unmarried, today a good marriage proposal may come for you. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There is a need to be more vigilant about health today. Suddenly a big problem may occur. If you have blood pressure, then pay more attention to rest today. There will be compatibility in your married life. Your spouse will walk with you in adverse circumstances. Today they will also help you in fulfilling the household responsibilities. Today you can get good results on the work front. Soon you can travel abroad for your work. Business-minded people need to be extra careful today. Someone close to you can cheat you. You will be stressed due to sudden loss. Today, your expenses will also increase. You will have to avoid any kind of estrangement or quarrel in the family, otherwise, your day will become more difficult. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be a day full of ups and downs for you. Talking about your health, you may face health-related problems today, which will also affect your work today. Today it will be better to take a break from work and rest at home. Avoid rushing too much otherwise, your problem may increase. If you are employed, today a big change can come in your life. It is possible that you will be transferred. Chances are you won't be happy with it. If your elders give you an opinion, then listen well to them and try to understand their feelings because it is for your own good. There are indications that children will get some major achievement in education. Today will be a normal day for businessmen. There will be peace in your married life. Today, your stress will be greatly reduced by the love and companionship of your spouse. It is possible to meet an old friend in the evening. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today the environment in your home will be very tensed. Suddenly health of a family member can worsen, which will make you very upset. Today your day will be spent running around the hospital. There will be huge expenses as well. You need to be patient in such a difficult time. Businessmen may face some problems today. Today, any work you do can be spoiled. Work with confidence and it will always give you good results but over-confidence can prove to be harmful at times. Today you will be angry and irritated and you will be surrounded by negative emotions like fear and doubt. It is better you forget all the old bad memories and start fresh. There will be a long journey ahead. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today can test your patience. If you work with peace and understanding, then you can avoid many problems. There may be some problems in your personal life today. Due to deteriorating mutual coordination, there will be estrangement among the members of your house. In such situations, the atmosphere of your house will not be good today. If you are employed, try to improve your relationship with colleagues in the office. You are spoiling your self-image by criticizing them. Also, you have to avoid a debate with your boss. Today you will be very energetic and you will be able to handle many tasks at once. If you do business then today is a good day for new investment. If you want to do business in partnership, then your plan will move forward. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm