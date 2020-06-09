Daily Horoscope: 09 June 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Which zodiac day will be auspicious and whose inauspicious day will tell your daily horoscope. Aries (March 20 to April 18): You will not feel well mentally today. This can increase your stress about this matter. It will be better for you not to get stressed and don't put too much pressure on yourself. If you work, then the workload in the office is more, even if you try to complete your work with extra time, but avoid hurry today otherwise your small mistake may be overshadowed by you. Businessmen today will face a big challenge. Your work, which was easily done, may face some hindrance today. Conditions will be normal in Your personal life. Relations with family will be good, especially with the love and support of your spouse, you will get relief. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are thinking of changing job then the time is favorable to start your search. However, you may face many difficulties, so it is better that you take your decision carefully. Today will be a very good day for businessmen. Today, you can connect with some hardworking and loyal people. Soon you will get good results. Today you will like to spend more time among your loved ones to get rid of stress. Love will remain in relationship with your spouse. You will feel good by being with your beloved. Money situation will be normal. Talking about health, you will be troubled by ear pain today. It is better that you consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will make every effort to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. If you work, you may have to seek the help of colleagues to complete a difficult task in the office. Business people today are advised to refrain from entering into any economic bargaining. You may have to suffer big losses. Talking about money, today you will be able to repay an old loan. In the case of money, do not trust anyone more than necessary today. Your spouse's mood will not be right today. There can be a big debate between you two today about small issues. If you keep your behavior balanced then peace of your home will be maintained. Today will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 2:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are a student and want to go abroad for pursuing higher education, then due to the obstacles coming in your way, your morale may be weak today. In such a situation, you are advised to keep trying on your own behalf. You will get good results when the time comes. Talking about money, you need good financial planning so that you can avoid financial crises. Today domestic expenses may increase slightly. If you are able to complete office work on time today, then you will definitely get the benefit. Businessmen today may get a golden opportunity to make a profit. Talking about Your personal life, try to maintain good relations with your brothers. Today will be a better day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 2:05 pm to 4:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very expensive for you. You can spend a lot of money on fun. Though you will feel some newness, you also need to keep an eye on your pocket. If you do business and you have been stuck with a business case for a long time, then you can try to solve the matter from a new level by taking advice from an experienced person or a knowledgeable person. Today you are advised to avoid investing. Your personal life will be happy. The day will be spent with family. On the other hand, at this time you need to pay more attention to your children's education. Talking about health, today sudden back or back pain may arise. It is better that you keep your health focused. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:05 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you do business, today your business can once again pick up momentum. Although today you may have to work very hard, you will definitely get good results from your hard work. The day is likely to be mixed for employed people. Avoid laziness and do not take any work. Today will be fine on the economic front. Today you will spend thoughtfully and pay more attention to savings. A sudden problem may arise in Your personal life but you will be able to settle the matter with your understanding. By evening the atmosphere of the house will be normal. Pregnant women of this amount are advised to take extra precautions today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12:45 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October In case of money, you are advised to be careful. Avoid spending too much money on things of luxury. You are spending more than your income. If you want to avoid a financial crisis then you need to focus on saving. Employed people must focus on only one task at a time. If you try to tackle many tasks at once, then you will also have more mistakes. It is better that you do your work in a planned way. There will be peace in Your personal life. Love and unity will remain among the members of the household. Talking about health, your health will be a little soft today. It is better that you take time for yourself too. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 41 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:55 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be auspicious on the work front. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, then you can get some good news from the direction in which you are trying. If you already do a job, today a new path of progress can be opened for you. It will be better if you keep your eyes and ears open, otherwise the chance may come out of your hand. If you do business then today you can make an important decision, especially if you are thinking of doing new work and you are facing problems related to money then today your problem can be solved. Your health will be good and today you will feel very refreshed. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today some people can be the cause of your annoyance, especially those who do not make you, can spread false rumors about you to humiliate you. It is better that you be careful. You have to act wisely to deal with such people. Today will be a normal day for the working people. You will be able to complete all your work on time and you will also get full support of your bosses or seniors. Businessmen may face a major setback today. Damage is possible due to sudden deterioration of your work. Talking about Your personal life, there will be tension at home today. Today you can have a feud with any member of the house regarding money. Today will not be a good day in terms of health. Increasing mental stress will also affect your physical health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you have to take more care of your health, especially if you have heart related ailments, then avoid taking much stress and focus on rest. The day will be auspicious in terms of money. Suddenly there is a possibility of getting wealth. It is possible to get back the money that has been stuck for a long time today. Talking about work, the day will be better than normal for the employed people. You will be able to work diligently even in odd circumstances. Today, you can have a little tip with a colleague. It will be good for you that you learn to ignore such things especially avoid it at work. The merchant class can get good success. Your hard work seems to be paying off. Your personal life will be happy. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 3:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the economic front, the day will be normal. If you are making any financial effort then you may not get success in it today but you are not disappointed. Soon your hard work will pay off and money related problems will be solved. There will be some tension in the married life. You need to pay more attention to your spouse, otherwise bitterness in your relationship may increase. Today while doing any paperwork you are advised to be more careful otherwise your one mistake can put you in big trouble. If you do business then the day is good to restart your stuck plans. If you are involved in family business then you will get full support of your father. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:45 pm