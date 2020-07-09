Daily Horoscope: 09 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April After a long time you can meet an old friend today. Today you will talk a lot with your friend, some of your old and good memories will also be refreshed. Talking about the work, if you are facing a minor problem then you must not lose your balance. Take your decisions carefully and wisely, you will surely benefit. Your personal life will be pleasant. Relations with your family will be good. On the other hand, you need to be gentle with your spouse. Your uncontrolled anger can increase bitterness in your relationship. Money will be in good condition. Your budget will be balanced. As far as your health is concerned, you must take time for yourself so that you get enough rest and your health is good. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:20 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Do not be overly influenced by others' words. You know your good and bad well. You will have to work courageously in adverse circumstances. Do not let negativity dominate you. If you do the job, then try to complete your important tasks on time. Do not postpone any work for tomorrow. On the other hand, the people associated with business are advised to be very careful. Your opponents will want to harm you. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will love to spend more time with your family and friends today. You will feel better by sharing your mind with your spouse. Talking about health, do not stay under much tension or pressure otherwise it can have a bad effect on your health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your extravagance can get you in trouble today. Today you will have a shortage of cash, do not spend too much to impress others. Keep a check on your expenses and focus more on savings. Today you are advised to use your words very loosely, otherwise your spoiled words can upset your close relationship. If you trade then the day is not favorable for making big bargains. Employed people must not be negligent towards any responsibility given to them by their boss. If you make a mistake today, then it can also come at your job. Take seriously even the small things in health. Lucky Colour: light yellow Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you start your day with a puja lesson. This will give you a feeling of mental peace. If you do a job, do not be in a hurry to do any work in the office. You may have made a big mistake in a panic. On the other hand, businessmen can benefit financially. If you are into the food business, you will get results as expected today. There will be some upheaval in your personal life. You may have a big fight with your spouse today. If you do not control your anger, your home environment may deteriorate. By remaining calm you can make your relationship stronger. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you need to focus more on your personal life. You will try your best to end the dispute that has been going on in your house for a few days. It is possible that you also make some important decisions. However, you are advised to treat everyone with love. If the matter seems to be getting worse then try to deal with it wisely. You will get good results on the work front. If you work, then your performance will be commendable. Your seniors will pat you on the back for your wonderful work. This will make your status Businessmen may also benefit. If you trade wood, electronic items, stationery items, you can get tremendous profits. You don't need to worry about finances. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You are going through the politics going on in the office. Maybe some of your jealous coworkers spread false rumors about you to spoil your image. Instead of getting upset about such things, you must deal with them very wisely. If you do business, do not take any of your business decisions in haste. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Your relations with your family will be good, especially with the blessings of parents, you will feel positive. If you get into trouble, you will stand up for your help. Talking about money, if you spend according to your budget, then there will be no problem today. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 1:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the work front, you can get good results today. Today you will be able to achieve your goal easily. You may not get a chance to spend more time with your family today due to being busy with work. Your financial situation will be normal. Today there will be no major expenditure. However, the more you focus on savings, the better it will be for you. To maintain happiness and peace in married life, you must try to understand the feelings of your spouse. In this way, differences over small things are weakening your relationship. Today will have mixed results in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November To get rid of the mental disturbances, you must resort to meditation. This will keep you mentally strong. Today will be a very important day for employed people. You may get a chance to work on a new project. If you work hard at this time, you can definitely get big success in the coming days. Businessmen can also get profit. If you want to start your new business and you are facing problems due to money related problems then today you can get some relief. There will be peace in your personal life. You will get full support of your family members. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December On the economic front, the day is not good. If your income is not getting good for some time, then today will also be disappointing for you. There will be peace in married life. Today all the misunderstandings going on with your spouse will be removed. On the other hand, some members of your house will not be happy with you. They may not agree with any of your decisions. You better try to understand their side. The day will be normal on the work front. If you do a job, take care of time. If you are unable to complete your work on time, then it can damage your image in the office. Health will be weak and you may face many troubles. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Talking about work, if you want to get more, then you need to work harder. Whether your job or business, your growth depends on your hard work. Talking about money, today is the day to forget such worries and do something for yourself. If possible, do some great shopping for yourself today or focus on your interests. Married life will be happy. With the support of your spouse, you will remain strong mentally. To stay healthy, you have to pay special attention to your food and drink with good sleep. Do not ignore your health by getting involved in work. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your mind will be happy and your mood will be very good. Today, the people around you will be greatly impressed by your happiness and vivacity. You will complete your work with all hard work and honesty, despite having more work in the office. Your boss will be satisfied with your performance. If today you are thinking of talking to them about something important, time is favorable for it. On the other hand, businessmen may get stuck in some work, but such situations will not last long. This problem will soon go away. The day will be good in terms of money. You can also take any important decision to strengthen your financial position. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm