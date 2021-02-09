Daily Horoscope: 09 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you are advised to behave very balanced. The negative effects of planetary positions can increase the distance in your relationships. It is better that you use your words thoughtfully. Today is going to be a very busy day for you on the work front. In the office, you have to try to complete all your work on time. On the other hand, businessmen in partnership can benefit more today. However, you may have to work very hard on this day. Talking about your personal life, if your spouse's health is not going well, then on this day you will see improvement in their health. Your financial condition will be good. Talking about your romantic life, your meeting today can be postponed suddenly. Your partner may be unhappy with you. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is not good for you in terms of health. Today you may feel tired and weak. It is better that you take adequate rest with work. Along with a nutritious diet, you must also make a habit of eating on time. Talking about personal life, you will have to give enough time to your loved ones to keep the atmosphere of your house cheerful, especially at this time your parents are in desperate need of you. In the case of money, the day will be somewhat expensive. Suddenly you may have huge expenses. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony. You will get full support of your beloved. Talking about love, you will get good results. Your relationship with your partner will be stronger. Today will be a day of progress for you on the work front. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 1:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are working in a government department, then today is a very important day for you. You are more likely to progress or you may get the desired transfer. People working in private jobs can also get proper results of their hard work. People working in finance are also expected to get results as expected today. If you are planning to start a new work and there is an obstacle in your path, then this problem can be solved today. Your personal life will be happy. Love and unity will remain among the members of your family. You will spend a very memorable day with your spouse. Some stress is possible in your romantic life. You are advised to strengthen your trust in your partner. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 12:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today your economic efforts can be successful, which will bring a big improvement in your financial situation. It would be better for you to consider your decisions in terms of money. Today, it is advisable to keep a distance from stress. Avoid putting small things on the heart. If possible, today you must spend more time among your loved ones. Your parents' health will be good and you will get their affection. If you are married and have been having problems in your marital life for some time, then try to clear all misunderstandings with your spouse today. You have to try to understand each other. Talking about love, if you are planning to put a love proposal in front of someone, then you need to avoid hurrying. You must be alert in business matters, otherwise today you may have to bear financial loss. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today there is a possibility of dispute with your brother or sister. It will be better to keep your temper under control, otherwise your home environment may deteriorate. Talking about money, you are advised to spend according to your budget. Avoid spending too much on things of comfort. If you work then today you may have to travel suddenly related to work. Today, the people who trade the iron can get more benefits. There is a strong possibility of a big order on your hand. You will have a good relationship with your spouse. Today you will also get a chance to spend enough time with your beloved. Conditions seem normal in romantic life. Your love will increase. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid stress. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:40 am to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are a businessman, you are advised to avoid dumping large quantities of goods, otherwise you may incur huge financial loss. On the other hand, today is expected to be very important for the employed people. You can be part of an important meeting in the office. You can also get some good advice from your boss. It is better that you do not ignore their words because it is your only advantage. Money will be in good condition. Today you can shop for any precious item. Small talk with your spouse can be heard, but everything will be normal between you by evening. Talking about your romantic life, today you can go on a dinner date with your partner. Talking about health, if you have heart disease, do not be negligent. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Avoid taking the necessary decisions under the influence of others, otherwise you may have to regret it. Also, do not waste your precious time here and there. You need to focus on your important tasks. Talking about work, today will be a normal day for employed people. Businessmen can also get decent benefits. If you want to start a new business, then today you can get a great offer. Your financial condition will be good. If you want to increase your income then you are advised to speed up your efforts. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Talk about love and love, then avoid getting into trouble with your partner on small matters. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Talking about the work, the workload in the office will be more. You better be active and try to complete all your tasks on time. It is possible that your boss's mood will not be right today. Business associates are advised to take special care of their words while interacting with their big clients. Your loud voice can cause harm to you. Conditions in your personal life will be stressful. Coordination with the elders of your house may deteriorate.Your financial condition will be good. Today you are advised to avoid spending anything big. Changes will be seen in the life of your spouse. You will feel that your beloved is ignoring you. In such a situation, you must try to know their heart through conversation. Relationships with love partners will increase sweetness. Talking about health, it is possible to decline your health today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The mind will be very happy to get any good news related to the child. They have some great success in the field of education. Your financial condition will be good. You will spend according to your budget and you will also be able to focus on savings. You will get full support of your spouse in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Apart from this, today you will be able to spend more time with each other. There will be excitement and enthusiasm in your romantic life. You will feel that your partner is perfect for you. Talking about the work, today is going to be a tough day for the sales people working with sales. After a lot of hard work, you will be able to meet your target. Businessmen are advised to stay away from debate. Talking about health, there is no major problem today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 4: 50 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Talking about business, if you are planning a new business, then time is not favorable for it. You are advised to wait some more time. Employees will try to improve coordination with their colleagues in the office. Apart from this, you also have to be careful with the politics going on in the office. Your financial condition will be good. At this time you need to focus more on savings. Talking about your personal life, today is going to be an average day for you. You will get parental support. There will be curiosity in the life-partner's nature. Talking about your romantic life, it is better not to let any third person interfere in your personal matters. If you have shortness of breath, do not be careless. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:25 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a good day for you in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of getting stuck money. You need to take lessons from your mistakes and in future you are advised to avoid taking your financial decisions in a hurry. Talking about the work, the employed people will get full support of the higher officials. Also today you will be able to successfully complete any important tasks. People doing business related to oil can have tremendous economic benefits. At the same time, the merchants of clothes will also benefit. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the family members. There will be stability in romantic life. Your love will increase. Also your trust in each other will be strong. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 8:30 pm