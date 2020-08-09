Daily Horoscope: 09 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you can meet your dear friend. After a long time, you will feel quite good by talking a lot with your friend. Conditions at home will be stressful. You need to control your speech. If you do a job, you may have a chance to move forward. At the same time, the day will be very busy for businessmen. You may have to run a lot today for a big business matter. Apart from this, today you may also have to take a loan for business. Talking about your health, you need to take more care of cleanliness. Infections may occur. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 2:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You can be a victim of politics going on in the office. It is possible that you have to be embarrassed in front of the seniors. You better work wisely. If you do business then you will feel pressure today. You may have to work very hard to fulfill a new order. Will be normal in your personal life. Your relations with your family will be good. Even in odd circumstances, your spouse will not let your confidence wobble. Your financial condition will be good. Financially you will feel safe. Talk about health, keep exercising daily, you will feel good not only physically but also mentally. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2: 05 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be happiness and peace in your married life. Better understanding with your life partner. If there was a fluctuating situation in your life for some time, due to which you were feeling upset then today you have a strong possibility of improving the situation. Your lost confidence will return again. After forgetting all your troubles, you will spend the day laughing with your loved ones and will feel very refreshed. If you work, then avoid doing evil to your colleagues in office, otherwise you may get into trouble. If you talk about money then money can be benefited today. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you can get any investment opportunity but take your decision wisely. If you work then today your work may face some obstacles like your computer or laptop can suddenly deteriorate. However, soon this will solve your problem, so keep your mind calm. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will have a good day with your family. Love and attachment with your spouse will increase. Health matters will be good today. However, you are advised to avoid overcrowding. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 9:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August A long-pending case can be resolved today. Your financial situation will be fine. If you are a big financial bargain today then you are advised to take precautions. To bring love and enthusiasm in your married life like in the old days, first of all you have to try to soften your behavior. Your warmth is making your partner sad. Today you can have a friend. Do not take the things said in jokingly to heart. Employees will have a very busy day but you will be able to complete all your work easily with your strong will. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 11:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will get a little bit of luck and today things will not be in your favor. The mind will be upset and you will feel nervous. There will be discord in your personal life. You can have a dispute with your family members. If you want to improve your relationships, then try to change your temperament a little, besides treating everyone with love and humility. On the other hand, it is advisable to be vigilant about the health of your spouse. There will be fluctuating conditions in the field. You will work hard on your behalf, but the pressure of work can bother you. The troubles of personal and professional life can increase your stress. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 9:05 am to 12 noon

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You need to keep your mind calm. By thinking unnecessarily, you are increasing your problems. Be patient and maintain your confidence. If you do a job, then your goal must be to complete your pending tasks today. It can be difficult if you are lazy or postpone your work. At this time you need to focus on your work. Today is good for businessmen. Your relationship with your family will be strong. Talking about your health, if you have any problem related to bones then today your problem can increase. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today, wealth is being acquired which will strengthen your financial situation. It is better that you use these money properly so that you will get good profit in the future. Your ability to be able to work easily under adverse conditions will be appreciated in the office today. High officials will be very happy with your work. However you are advised to stay away from ego-like emotion. Be kind to your spouse. Your relationship may become weaker due to your habit of getting angry at small things. Talking about your health, do not put too much pressure on yourself otherwise your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 5:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are a businessman, today you will be under a lot of stress due to slow work. Especially at this time financial problems may surround you. Although you are not disappointed, soon this problem will be removed. Today, you may have some say with your spouse about small matters, members of your house may criticize your aggressive nature. It is better that you do not let unnecessary anger on your beloved. Do not let negative thoughts dominate you, but change your mind, you will feel that things are turning in your favour. Talking about your romantic life, keep control over your emotions and do not do any work that will make your partner away from you. In the evening you can get a chance to spend some time with friends. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a better day for you. Your stress will reduce and you will feel better mentally. Today you will be able to concentrate on your important tasks. If your business is going through a difficult phase then you can get some good news today. On the other hand, the employed people must proceed with full confidence. Take seriously what your boss said. Talking about your finances, it is not right for you to spend too much. If your father is angry with you, then his anger may be calmed today. There will be bliss and happiness in the relationship with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12 noon

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you do a job, then try to complete the work that has been pending for a long time. The tough attitude of the higher officials may haunt you today. In such a situation, keep your mind calm and concentrate on your work. Today you have to use your words very thoughtfully. Laugh but don't say anything that can hurt someone. Today you have to take more care of this. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the support and blessings of your parents. As far as money is concerned, at this time you need to focus more on savings so that there is no hindrance in your future plans. Today your health will be a bit fragile. Lucky Colour: orange Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6 pm to 10 pm