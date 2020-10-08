Daily Horoscope: 08 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is not a good day for you in terms of money. If you are thinking of taking a loan, then you need to take your decision carefully, otherwise in the coming time, the financial burden may increase on you. Talking about your personal life, you need to pay more attention to your relationships. Try to mend relationships that have deteriorated. Keep yourself away from unnecessary talk in your office and concentrate on your work. The partnership will generate profit for the businessmen. Today you can make a big deal. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. You will get emotional support from your beloved. As far as your health is concerned, today is the day for you to be mixed. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 1:20 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Try to keep yourself relaxed. If you think well, it will be good with you. At this time, you need to take every decision very wisely. Try to complete even your smallest job in your office with responsibility. Also improve your rapport with senior officials. If you are a big businessman then you are advised to be careful. Even a small lapse on this day can cause a huge loss. Your financial situation will be normal. There will be no problem regarding money today. There will be peace and happiness in your personal life. You will get full support from the members of your house. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today your mood will be very good and you will feel positive. You will feel that your mental and physical energy levels are increasing. If you do business and are going to do a big deal today, then you are advised to be more cautious about the necessary documents. Apart from this, people running food and beverage businesses will have to wait for some time for profits. On the other hand, job seekers may face some new challenges in your office today. If you work with courage and hard work then you will get good success. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. You will get the blessings of your parents. Your relationship with your siblings will be intensified. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:15 pm to 8:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you work and you are having trouble in office, then you must talk to your boss. In this way, working under stress can decrease your performance and can also affect your health. On the other hand, if you are entrusted with a big responsibility today, then you accept it with an open heart. You have to take such responsibilities to pursue your career. Small businessmen will get to celebrate properly today. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Financial benefit from your father is possible. If possible, take out some time for your children too. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid eating outside food, otherwise your health may decline. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 12 noon

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are feeling cumbersome and tired then today you need to focus on yourself. It is better to keep aside work and take part in some recreational activities. This is the simplest way to achieve the mental capacity you have become due to fatigue and stress. Avoid over-talking or chatting with colleagues in your office. This time is very important for you, so you need to focus on your work. At the same time businessmen are advised not to bargain too much, otherwise you may lose. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the work front, if you do not get the results as expected today, then you need not be disappointed because soon things can turn in your favor and you are likely to get great success. If you do business and you have been in dispute with someone for a long time, then there is a strong possibility of understanding it today. If you get the offer of agreement then you also need to show understanding. Talking about your personal life, you can have a little tip with the members of your house. Maybe the mood of some members of your house is not good today. In such a situation, you have to avoid becoming fierce. Talking about your finances, it will be better if you do not spend more today. Focus more on your cardiac health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you may face some challenging situations. Despite this, you will remain positive and will face every problem with courage. The relationship with your spouse will be good. Your married life will continue to move smoothly. Money situation will not be right. In such a situation, you are advised to keep a check on your expenses. It will be good if you do not spend too much. If you do a job, then you may get angry about anything with the seniors of your office. You better control your anger and do not do any irresponsible action. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You can get great relief today on the work front. For a long time, a problem is solved, your work will progress a bit. If you work related to import export then this time is very good for you. Your work in your office will go on smoothly and your boss will also be satisfied with your performance. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. The health of the parents will be very good. Today you may see a big change in the behavior of your spouse. The behavior of your beloved will make you feel special. Money will be better than normal, but spend it thoughtfully. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are a student and preparing for a competitive exam, then at this time you need to study more diligently. However, do not put too much pressure on yourself and try to study with a calm mind. Today is a very good day for business people. If any of your work has been stopped or stalled, then it is very likely to be completed today. Employed people may face adversity. It is possible that you will be under a lot of stress due to the delay in receiving your salary. The atmosphere of your house will be fine. Today you will not get a chance to spend much time with family. To maintain love and enthusiasm in your married life, you have to respect the feelings of your beloved. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel very tired. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is not good for you in terms of health. There may be a problem with the throat or nose. It is better that you do not be negligent even a little. There will be a lot of work in your office and today you will be very busy. Businessmen will get mixed results today. Today some of your important work will be incomplete due to which you will be under stress. To maintain peace of home, it will be better if you do not bring outside trouble into your home. Apart from this, your habit of arguing with your spouse on small matters can weaken your relationship, so you need to take special care of this matter. Money situation will be normal. Today the expenses will be less. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Businessmen are advised to take care. Enemies or opponents can dominate you. If you do not take caution then you may have to suffer loss. Today will be a normal day for employed people. You will complete your work diligently and honestly. You will have good rapport with senior officers and colleagues. They will get full support if needed. Money situation will be satisfactory. You can also do any important shopping today. Your concern about the health of your spouse will remain. At this time you need to take special care of them. Meditate daily to maintain your mental peace. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm