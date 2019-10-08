Daily Horoscope: 08 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It will be a favourable day in terms of finances and you will be able to plan for further investment with the support of your partner. Your knowledge will be beneficial on the work front and will make you popular. Avoid being high-headed, as overconfidence will ruin things. Agreeing to your partner's statement in business will bring you luck. You will get over obstacles on the personal front as luck will be favourable. You would face major and positive changes in your life, which will change your perspective for certain things. Parents will give a green signal to your relationship. Avoid travelling and driving long distance. Improvement in health will be a positive sign. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It will be a favourable day on the work front as your boss will be impressed by your hard-working nature. Unemployed may get the job of their choice after a long search. There will be an improvement in terms of finances and you will complete your pending payments. Things will be exciting on the family front as you will spend quality time with family. You will be able to resolve the pending issue with your partner as a close friend or relative will be helpful. You will feel stress-free. Going for dinner with your close friend is the best therapy. You might get infected due to the weather. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 8:40 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It is expected to be a favourable day overall. Newly-married couples will experience a beautiful phase of their lives. Avoid finding faults with others. Try and concentrate on your life and avoid poking into other's sphere. It will be a beneficial day on the business front. Seeking elders' advice will be beneficial, especially in financial matters. It will be a normal day on the financial front. Your relationship with sibling will improve. It will be a normal day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July It will be a joyful day on the family front as you will plan for a short trip. Parents will enjoy the vacation. It will be a blissful day for the newly-married couples as a short trip is on the cards. Improvement in health will make you feel energetic and positive. You will be confused on the work front as you will be unable to meet the targets. It is expected to be a tricky day for those in the corporate sector. Public sector employees will enjoy their day. Students will learn something new on the academic front. Avoid driving. Those facing legal charges will have a tough time. It will be a normal day in terms of finances Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Stars are favourable overall today. It will be a smooth day on the work front. You will come across something great which will keep you busy in the office as your boss will be supportive. This is the right time to plan for marriage. Avoid finding flaws in people, especially your partner. Your sceptical nature will not be accepted by the people around you. It will be a slow day in terms of finances and you need to manage things patiently. Think twice before you speak on the public front. Improvement in health will motivate you. Give time to yourself. Start your day with exercise or morning walk. Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 11:10 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Some of you may face a tough time due to health issues. People suffering from abdominal and cardiac issues ought to be careful. Avoid consuming junk food. It will be a normal day in terms of finances. It is a favourable day for investment. Avoid keeping secrets from your spouse. Your performance on the work front will be appreciated and it will motivate you further. Your close friend or relative may get annoyed over something silly. You will expand your social circle. You will get influenced by an acquaintance. Your sibling can cause a disturbance in the family. Reading will help you beat stress. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:15 am to 3:50 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Try and manage your finances to avoid complications. Gradual improvement in terms of finances will be relaxing. Slight changes on the family front will be a matter of concern. Concentrate on your kids as their development is important. Just relax and stay calm to enjoy the moment. It is important to control your behaviour on the public front. Those in the government sector may get transferred. It will be a busy day for those in the corporate sector. Businessmen will be occupied. A work-related trip will keep you busy. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 10:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Something major will be a turn off for you and you will avoid discussing things with anyone. Try being transparent with your partner to avoid further complications. You need to be patient and calm. The family will be cooperative and understanding. Your kids will perform extremely well on the academic front. You may plan to change your business as you've faced enough loss. You might get irritated about small things. It is essential to maintain a balance in life. It will be a normal day on the financial front, but you need to prioritise things. Start your day with yoga and meditation for better results. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 7:35 am to 6:10 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It will be a favourable day on the work front as your hard work will be rewarded. Those in the public sector will work hard to achieve the target. A short trip will be relaxing. You may make new friends at work. It will be a special day for newly married couples as parents may gift them something expensive. It will be a peaceful and busy day on the family front. Those facing legal charges will get relieved. Businessmen will make a huge profit. Health will be stable after a long time and you will enjoy the evening with your loved ones. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 9:40 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Improvement in health will make you feel better. You will rejoin work after a long break. You will discuss something important with your spouse. Your kids will be demand an expensive item. Businessmen will crack an important deal. It will be a stress-free day as you've overcome the financial crisis. You will even help a close relative or friend on the monetary front and will clear all debts. Take rest and proper sleep in order to avoid complications. Monitoring your finances is advisable. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It will be a satisfactory day overall as you will achieve your target. Colleagues will be supportive on the work front and you can plan for other things as well. Complete your tasks on time as pending things will give you stress. You will get relieved of financial problems. Improvement in the mother's health will be a big relief. It will be a profitable day for businessmen as you may crack an amazing deal. You will clear a major misunderstanding on the family front. Some of you may suffer from insomnia. Start your day with exercise and avoid exertion. A sweet surprise from your loved ones will make you feel special. You are expected to feel lethargic as the weather is unfavourable. Keep yourself hydrated. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 3:15 pm