Daily Horoscope: 08 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are unemployed, today you can get a great opportunity, which will end your search for employment. Apart from this, if you do small business, there is a strong chance of getting a good profit today. For some time, you were facing a lot of financial pressure but today you will get relief. There's a great scope of getting money today. Family life will be happy and the day will be well spent with family members. Some differences with the spouse may arise today. Their rude behaviour may bother you so, you should understand their state of mind. Health will also be fine today. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today, your health will not be fine and you may feel fatigued and weak. It's better to keep aside all the work and take rest. Your financial condition will be normal. At the workplace, behave properly in front of your superiors and do not do something in excitement which you have to regret later. Businessmen can get success in any of their endeavours. There will be disputes in the family. Some ideological differences with family members are possible. Do not waste your time unnecessarily in arguing, but work with a cool mind. Some disputes between you and partner are possible. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 6:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are facing some legal problem for a long time, today you can get rid of it. There is a strong possibility that the decision will come in your favour. Financial conditions will remain fine. Today, you may get something precious. You may also do a lot of shopping for your family members. Good results are expected on the work front. Whether you are an employee or a businessman, financial benefits are on the cards. The ambience at home will be good and you will get full support from parents. You will be happy by receiving the love and companionship of your spouse. Today, your health will be good and you will feel refreshed. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:25 am to 12:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Financial conditions are likely to improve today as you may get a new source of income. Also, if you are trying to get a loan from a bank, you may get an approval today. The situation will be favourable in the workplace. Your boss will be very happy with you and looking at your best performance, they may decide to give you a hike soon. The day will be beneficial for the businessmen, especially those who work in the import-export business. Family life will be happy and you will receive your parent's blessings. Today you will spend a lot of fun with siblings. Talking about health, there may be some minor problems. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today, some of your personal problems will dominate your mind and you will be unable to concentrate on your work. You are advised to resolve those issues as soon as possible so that your work will not be affected. You may have some arguments with your spouse today. It is better that you do not interfere in their matters excessively. Financial condition will remain fine but today you have to avoid spending much. In love matters, the day will be good. Talking about health, today you may be both mentally and physically disturbed. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 5:40 pm to 9:40 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you want to maintain peace at your home, it's better not to bring office work. You have to understand that apart from work, you also need to pay attention to your family. In this way, you are also causing harm to your health due to too much workload. Spouse will be unhappy with you today. So, it's better to get her a gift while returning from office. This may improve their mood and also remove their displeasure. Financial problems can be solved today by getting support from someone close. Today you may get a good proposal from someone which you will accept. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:55 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Suddenly a big problem may arise in the workplace. Some colleagues may try their best to spoil your image. You better be careful and try to complete the assigned tasks. Today, the businessmen will have to avoid taking any important decision. Family life will be normal. Today, you may not get a chance to spend more time with family but if you complete all your unfinished tasks, then this weekend you may get more time to spend with your family. Today some concerns regarding money are possible. Due to financial constraints, some of your work may get stuck in the middle. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:05 am to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The day will bring mixed results for you. Some wrong decisions of the past may cause you mental disturbance today. This may also make you will feel lonely and sad so, it's better to forget those and start a new phase of your life. On the economic front, the day is not special. It would be good if today you avoid taking any important decision. At the workplace, you may feel tired due to high work pressure. Take a break from your work life and spend some time with your family and friends. Happiness and peace will remain in married life. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, after a long time, you will be able to spend a good time with your spouse which will remove all their complaints. You need to keep a balance between both personal and professional life. Some problems in the second half of the day may arise. You may get into a heated discussion with someone. It would be better to control your words otherwise, it may deepen the matter. Today, the workload in the office will be lighter and you will easily complete all your work. Also, you will get full support from your colleagues. Achievements of your children will make you feel proud. Talking about health, you will be active today. The day is good in terms of love. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 6:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The day will be full of difficulties for the students. You will not be focussed on your studies. In such a situation, you are advised to keep your mind calm and do not pay much attention to the things around. Start yoga again to improve your health. At the workplace, it's better to not trust your colleagues blindly and sharing your confidential information. Marital life will be happy and love will increase between you and your spouse. Financial situation will improve and you may get some benefits. Today, with the help of siblings, unfinished work can be completed. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:20 pm to 7:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today, you may get some good news in the morning which will fill your heart with happiness. You will have a lot of fun with your close friends which will add to your happiness. The day is good on the economic front. Investment in jewellery and antiques will be beneficial. The day is also beneficial for businessmen as today, they may finalize a new deal. At the workplace, your honour and respect will increase and you may travel today for work. Tension related to the family will be solved and happiness will knock the door of your home. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:25 pm to 8:40 pm