Daily Horoscope: 08 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Employed people are advised to avoid committing any kind of negligence today. It is better that you do not leave any of your work incomplete. If you do business, then there is a possibility of travel related to work. Today's journey can benefit you financially. There may be some problem in the second part of the day and suddenly your stress may increase. This can have a bad effect on your health. Many types of negative thoughts can come to your mind. Talking about your personal life, do not forget to ignore the things of your elders. You may have to face the opposition of the members of your house today. On the economic front, today's day is expected to be mixed. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If there is any problem in your life, if you face them with courage and confidence instead of being afraid of adversity, then you will get good results. It is not right for you to take too much stress. Do not destroy your today in the worry of tomorrow. If you work then today the workload will be more. You have to complete your work with full hard work and energy. At the same time, businessmen may face a big challenge. Your opponents can compete hard. At this time, small carelessness can cause big losses. There seems to be increasing discord in marital life. Differences with your spouse can be deep. If you work in peace then it will be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a difficult day for you. The mind will remain restless and distracted. You will also feel lonely. In such a situation, you should meditate on God. Your spouse's behaviour will not be right towards you. Your beloved will be tempered in nature. If there is anything in your mind, it is better that you openly talk to your beloved. Misunderstandings can increase if you remain silent. There may be an important discussion with your boss in the office. You will put your side with full confidence and the boss will be very impressed with your thoughts. Businessmen may have to bear some losses today. However, you do not have to worry too much. Soon you can recover from this loss. Talking about health, you will feel very cumbersome today. Your mental stress will increase and you will also remain sluggish. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the work front, the situation will be favourable. Whether it is a job or business, you will get good results. Businessmen can get any big benefit. Your business will grow. On the other hand, the hard work of working people can be successful. Your dream of going abroad may be fulfilled soon. The day is good for the students. You will be able to study diligently. If you are making any effort to get a higher education, then you can get some good news today. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with your parents will be good. If you are married and are planning to give a nice surprise to your spouse then today is a good day for this. This will keep your marriage life full of enthusiasm. If you are an asthma patient then take care of yourself more. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 2:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you have more control over your speech. Your spoiled words can cause problems for you. Use your words very thoughtfully while talking. You have to avoid arguments with colleagues in the office. Work together. If you do business then today you will feel disappointed. Stalled cases can be dense. You will feel a lot of pressure mentally today. Your morale may weaken. Avoid taking any important decision today. On the economic front, the day will be mixed. Your financial condition will be good but your expenses may increase. Love will increase with your spouse. Talking about health, there can be problems related to the ear today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today suddenly a matter related to land, your property issues may bother you. However, you do not have to worry too much, the decision will come in your favour only when the appropriate time comes. If you work then today will be very auspicious for you. For your great performance, you will find many ways in the office. There are also signs of your progress. If you do business and your work is related to the general store, stationery, food items etc. then you can benefit. Talking about your personal life, the situation at home will be a bit tense. You may have a conversation with a member of your family. Avoid spending on anything big today. Your health will be good today. You will feel positive. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a very important day for traders. You can benefit financially by solving a long-standing business issue that has been entangled for a long time. Employed people will be able to win the trust and heart of high officials with their efficiency. Responsibilities may also increase on you. If you are a student then at this time you should focus on your studies. You need to work hard to achieve success. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Your financial situation is possible to improve. Your finances can be obtained. Today you have to take special care of your health. Do not rush too much and pay attention to comfort. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November To strengthen your financial position, you have to take your economic decisions carefully. First of all, try to increase your income. However, you have to avoid adopting the wrong way. Employed people may face a big challenge today. If your work is target based then there may be many obstacles in your way. On the other hand, if you are working in a high position in the office, then you have to take care of your behaviour. Businessmen can get a great opportunity today. There is a possibility of getting a new business proposal. Your personal life will be happy. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the house. As far as your health is concerned, if you work on a laptop or computer for a long time then take good care of your eyes, otherwise, there may be a big problem related to the eyes. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you do business then today will be a good day for you. You will get relief from money-related worries. On the other hand, if you are thinking of making a big investment, do not be hasty. Employees will have a normal day. Today all your work will be completed on time. Along with this, you will get the full support of high officials. In the second part of the day, you will have a great opportunity to have fun. You will enjoy your day with your family. Respect your spouse. Avoid arguing or disagreeing with your sweetheart on trivial matters. If there is some change in the nature of your beloved, then try to find out what is in your mind through conversation. Talking about health, today will be a good day. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 7:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a good day for you. If you are feeling the burden of work, then plan your day in advance. Also, try to do one thing at a time, do not put too much pressure on yourself. Businessmen are advised not to do economic transactions today. Conditions seem to be normal in your marital life. If your relationship with your spouse is going on, then your bitterness can be reduced. It would be better to leave your anger and treat your beloved with love. Your financial condition will be normal. If you are in the mood to spend more then you are advised to avoid it. Talking about health, there may be a complaint of a headache today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your worries about money may increase. You will be very worried about old debts. It is possible that due to financial constraints, some of your work may be incomplete today. If you work, today you may have some feelings with higher officials. You are advised to avoid becoming furious. Also, you need to improve your performance. At the same time, the merchant class can make decent profits today. Only at a slow pace, but your business will grow. There will be tension in personal life. Family members will not be supported. Your health should be your biggest priority at this time, so avoid doing even the smallest carelessness. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:30 pm