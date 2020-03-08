Daily Horoscope: 08 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be a very romantic day for married life. Today you will spend memorable moments with your spouse. After a long time, today you will be able to spend so much time for your beloved. Your mutual understanding will improve and your love for each other will increase. The workload in the office will be less so that you too will breathe a sigh of relief. Today your boss and senior can meet with you to discuss any new and important project. Talking about money, spend it today as per your budget and otherwise, your plans may get hampered. If you are a student, then take any important decision carefully, a wrong decision of yours can negatively impact your career. Today will be beneficial for you from a commercial point of view. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 8:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will be very busy today in your office. The way you are working hard on your new job, soon you can see big success. Business people can get results. If your business is connected with iron, then it is possible to get big profit. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Differences with your family members will end and your relationship will improve. However, if you do not repeat such a mistake in the future, it will be better. You must learn to talk by talking. The economic situation will be better than normal. You are likely to get financial benefit very soon. Talking about health, physical suffering is possible due to runaway today. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will not be good for you. Today you may have to face a stressful situation. You may get excited with your spouse in the morning, due to which your mood will be quite bad. Ignore such things before leaving the house. Today your parents will also be unhappy with you. The way you are ignoring your responsibilities, it is hurting your loved ones a lot. Excessive anger can cause gaps in your relationships. You must control your attitude. The problem related to money can be deep. You may also have to borrow today. Work pressure will be high at the office. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 10:40 am

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July For some days, the atmosphere of your home was not going well, due to which you were under a lot of stress, but today the situation will see improvement. The peace will return once again to the house due to better coordination among the family members. You will get full support from your spouse. They will support you in solving domestic issues. Today will be a wonderful day in terms of love. Today, your partner's mood will be more romantic. This day is going to be a healthy day on the economic front. Avoid investing in haste, otherwise, you may lose big. Make your own financial decisions yourself. Do not do any money related work at the behest of others. Talking about the work, today you can be very careless. Though you will handle the situation wisely, in the future you have to be careful otherwise it can be difficult. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:55 am to 2:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You need to change your nature. Your habit of taking tension on small things is disturbing your mental peace. This is also weakening your health. You should not spoil your day by worrying about tomorrow. Your aggressive nature can become a reason for domestic discord today. You must control your speech, otherwise, your bitter words can drive you away from your loved ones. It will be better to treat all of us politely. Your spouse will also be depressed with your rude behaviour. If you want happiness and peace in your life then remove negative thoughts from your mind. If you think well, it will be good for you. Money related matters will be strong. Today, wealth is becoming profitable. The day will be normal on the work front. No job or business will be hindered in any of your work. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 5:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the work front, you may have to work very hard today, although your hard work will not go in vain and you will get the appropriate results from it. Today there will be no problem with finances. You can earn some extra money with your knowledge. You can also take some important and concrete decisions today to strengthen your financial position. You are advised not to take any risk at this time. Relationship with your spouse will be cordial. Today you will feel lethargic. Due to continuous work, you are not only physically but also mentally weak. In such a situation, you need enough rest, so today, aside from working, take some time for yourself. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:40 pm to 7:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will be sad, but with the love and support of your family members, your confidence will increase. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Your income will be good, although there is a possibility of some increase in expenses. The romantic life will be full of love and warmth. Today you can take a decision related to your marriage. Your performance in the office today will be excellent. It is possible that today you complete an important task on time, which will give you a lot of satisfaction. Talking about health, you will feel better both physically and mentally. You will get a chance to spend time with your spouse and you will take full advantage of this opportunity. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 11:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Avoid worrying too much, it will only worsen your health. Also, your troubles will not be reduced. Take care of your health. Today will be auspicious on the work front. You can get the fruits of your hard work today. Your boss can give you good news about the promotion. Talking about your financial condition, you will get a big financial benefit today, your happiness will increase and your financial side will also be strong. At this time you need to add money for your future, so try to change your habit of extravagance. Your married life will be good. Today, the colour will remain in the mood of a life partner. In the evening you can have a small party with your friends. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 10:25 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today all your attention should be on your health because today your health will be somewhat soft. It is better that you take enough rest. Some differences can emerge from your spouse, if you remain calm then everything will be normal by evening. If you want peace in your married life, then you have to respect each other's feelings. Today will be a good day for you on the economic front. There is a possibility of financial help from father. If you want to start any new work, then the worry of money will be removed today. On the work front, the day is auspicious. In the office, you will perform all your responsibilities well, but be careful with some of your colleagues. Do not share your confidential information with anyone. A small change in your nature can change a lot in your life. You better pay attention to this. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today, you should plan your important tasks well in advance so that all your works are completed on time. Today you must avoid sharing your secret information with others, otherwise, people can take advantage of it wrongly. On the family front, the day is good. Seeing mutual love and attachment between family members will increase your happiness. You will not try to create a concentration in work, so today your high officials can treat you strictly. You may have to bear the brunt of it. On the economic front, you can get a good opportunity today. The new economic agreement can take final shape and you will get a lot of money. Today the mood of your soul mate will be uprooted. You make a surprise plan for them, which will improve their mood. Your health will be very good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The mind will remain troubled due to financial constraints. Even after continuous efforts, today you will not get the expected results. You better learn from your mistakes and avoid making hasty decisions. Difficulties can increase in your married life. You try to improve your relationship by talking because misunderstandings between you can get deeper. Talking about your professional life, today may be a bit lazy for you. You will feel boring and you will not feel much at work. Business people may have to travel today for their new business. Today will be a very romantic day for loving couples. Your meeting today will be memorable. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm