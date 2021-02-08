Daily Horoscope: 08 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April There will be compatibility in your married life. With the help of your spouse, any important work will be completed today. Talking about romantic life, your meeting today will be very memorable. Your workload today can cause some stress. You have to keep your mind calm. If possible, spend some time with your children, you will feel better. Today, your plans may change at the last moment. Money will be fine. Do not waste your precious time worrying unnecessarily, otherwise only regret will be felt. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a tough day on the family front. It is possible that you may have a relationship with a member of your house. This can hurt your feelings. Financially, there can be some improvement today. There will be benefits from the father's side. Do not exhaust yourself with extra workload. It will be better to pay attention to your health as well. You are likely to get success in the court cases. Married life will be happy. Also, love will increase with your spouse. You will be very happy to get some good news in the evening. Today is the best day for the students. Any obstacle in your education will be removed. Today will be a good day to travel. To increase your energy level, you must also relax with work. Apart from this, you need to exercise daily. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the work front, the day is good. Today you can get a big benefit from the skill and understanding in conversation. Stress without reason can give you mental trouble. Avoid debate, otherwise small talk can invite big trouble. Your financial condition will improve as the day progresses. You need to spend thoughtfully. Your hard-earned money can be easily slipped away from your hand. Your extravagance may offend your spouse. In the case of love, this day will be good. Today you will spend a very romantic time with your partner. You will find yourself energetic and full of freshness in spite of a busy day. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Marital life will be happy. Your love will deepen. Talking about romantic life, you will have to avoid unduly doubting your partner. Today will be a very good day on the economic front. Although the increase in expenses may make you a bit nervous, there will be no major problem. Some stalled tasks also need attention, negligence can prove harmful. Today is not a good day for the students. You will feel less in studying. You are advised to meditate daily. There will be happiness and peace in the family and there will be unity among family members. If you talk about your health then today you will feel refreshed and energetic. Today, before taking any important decision, you must think carefully and be ready to face the consequences. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you do not focus on your work in the office, today high officials may be angry with you and you may have to bear the brunt of it. People doing business in partnership can benefit well. Financially, this day will bring some great opportunities for you. At the same time, the new economic settlement will be finalized and there will be a rain of money. Today, your spouse will feel unhappy because of you. You need to treat your loved one with love. Talking about your love, suddenly your meeting with your beloved can be postponed. For a wonderful evening, you can go for a walk with friends today. Your health will be very good and you can participate in any sport. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Work area will have to work harder. Also you will feel tired as workload increases. Businessmen may receive a new business offer. Today you will be very happy to complete some of your important work. Your financial condition will be good. Your good stars can give you some big financial benefit. Talking about your personal life, it is possible today that you have heard from your spouse about something. The situation will be favourable in your romantic life. The day is good for giving a good gift to your partner. Health of your parents will be good. Your relationship with your siblings will be stronger. Talking about health, you may have a headache problem today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You may have a fight with your spouse. The environment of your house will remain turbulent and it can have a bad effect on your children as well. Pay attention to what you are speaking about others. Talking about your love, you need to keep transparency in your relationship. Avoid lying about anything to anyone. Some of your important work will be completed today despite many obstacles which will give you great relief. If you take your decisions carefully in terms of your finances, then today you can get good benefits. To be healthy, you need to make some changes in your routine. Focus on eating and drinking, your stomach related illness can bother you. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the economic front, the day is profitable. Today you will get a big relief from getting stagnant money. You can make good profits in business. This is a good day for big investment. You can move towards this by taking proper advice. You can lose your temper in the office, it is better you control your anger, otherwise you may get into trouble. In case of others, avoid wearing legs and do not get into any quarrel. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Gaining the support of your family members will boost your confidence. Today can be one of the best days of your married life. Talking about your romantic life, today you can go to a romantic place for a date with your partner. Do not be careless about health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will have great enthusiasm and your confidence will also increase. Your marital life will be happy. You will get emotional support from your spouse. Talking about love love, today you can openly talk about your heart with your partner. On the economic front, the days are expected to be mixed. Invest only for a long time keeping in mind. Today you will get the blessings of a saintly great man. Businessmen can benefit well. Time is favorable for making business contacts in other countries. If you are unemployed and have been looking for a job for a long time, then your search may end today. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you want to maintain happiness and peace in your married life, then apologize to your spouse for your wrong behavior, forget all the old things and start a new beginning. Do not take the help of lies at all, otherwise your relationship may break. Talking about your romantic life, today you can get a great gift from your partner. Today is the best day to resolve family matters. Make every decision carefully, do not be hasty. Be careful in terms of your finances. Avoid getting caught in suspicious economic transactions. You can meet someone special in your workplace, who will be very beneficial for you. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is not a good day on the work front. Today, your boss's mood will be a bit bad, so abandon laziness and focus on your work. Avoid any type of gossip with your colleagues. Businessmen will not be of any great benefit. Talking about your personal life, do not doubt your spouse's honesty unnecessarily, it can cause a rift in your relationship. Remember, relationships are founded on trust. There will be love and belonging in romantic life. The relationship with your partner will be stronger. Due to financial troubles, many negative thoughts can come to mind today. You have to understand that there are ups and downs in your life. Do not be depressed or disappointed. If you want to be healthy, then take special care of your food. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky number: 35 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm