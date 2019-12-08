Daily Horoscope 08 December 2019

Aries (21 March - 19 April): Your work front will be good and therefore you will experience positivity. This will not only boost your confidence and you will be able to achieve your goals faster. There will be some responsibilities towards your family which you have to fulfil today itself and it is better that you don't avoid it. You will get full support of your family and you will win everyone's heart with good speeches. There will be harmony in your relationship or marital life and your child will also bring you some good news. Your economic front will be great as well. Also, there is a strong possibility of an increase in income. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 5:40 pm to 9:45 pm

Taurus (20 April - 20 May): You may come across a few challenges today, but don't be sad because your economic front will be great. You will have to work very hard and there will be pressure from your senior as well. Maybe they will have a bad attitude towards you today but don't be sad because your economic front will be great. Also, you may get a chance to earn extra money today but it will also come with its own set of challenges. Use your money wisely so that you get good returns in the future. Your relationship with your family is just good but to sort differences with your spouse you need to wait for the right time. Also, your friends will come forward to support you in times of adversity. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:40 pm

Gemini (21 May - 20 June): Forget the bitter memories of your past and focus on your present and future. Simply worrying about everything will not help you. You may feel restless today and therefore, it is essential that you maintain your mental peace. Even on the economic front, there may be financial problems. Due to lack of funds, some of your work may be incomplete today but don't worry too much as this situation won't last long. Such a situation will not last long. There will be disturbances at home today as well and therefore think before you speak. But, despite all the challenges you will be able to finish everything on time. You will get the support from your colleagues as well. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Cancer (21 June - 22 July): Today will be very important on the work front. You are probably unemployed and therefore, there is every possibility that you may be getting a job. If you want to leave your current job and go to a new place,, then think carefully before taking any decision. Don't take the decision in haste as it may prove to be harmful. Your personal life will be great and today you will get a chance to spend more time with children. On the financial front, the situation will be favourable. Even if you decide to spend more there will be no issues. Your spouse will be in a good mood as well. Your health will be great. There will be some workload that you have to take care of but it won't cause any trouble. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:10 pm

Leo (23 July - 22 August): Today all you need to do is stay balanced, calm and composed. In the office, you may get entangled with high officials and if you exceed your limit, you can end up harming yourself. If you have your own business, it will not be wise to invest in it and if you are planning to start a new work today, you may come across challenges. On the economic front, the day is good and your personal life will be smooth as well. There will be harmony among family members and you will be able to take some important decisions with your partner. Also, you will help them with household chores. Do not forget to take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Virgo (23 August - 22 September): In terms of finances, today will be auspicious and therefore, there is a chance to increase your income. If you are planning for a small investment then go ahead. You may have some tensions in your relationship and there is a possibility that you may have an argument with your partner. Understand the situation and stay calm. In case you are facing any problem in your field, talk to your superiors today and your issues may get solved. This day is very important if you are in a relationship. You will meet someone and will be attracted to them in your first meeting. There may be health issues so make some changes in your routine. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 4:20 pm to 9:05 pm

Libra (23 September - 22 October): Today is a good day for the students. In the field of education, you will get the desired results. If you are looking for higher education then try your luck today as stars are in your favour. You will be discussing important matters with your seniors in office and your opinions will be valued and taken into consideration. You have your own business then you may face some problems. Your opponents may throw some obstacles your way nut don't worry the tough time won't last long. Today is a great day to be with your family and your siblings will be ready to help you. There will be happiness and peace in your married life and your bonding with your partner will grow as well. The financial front will be beneficial too. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 9:55 am to 2:30 pm

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November) Stars are in your favour today. You will receive appreciation and respect from your colleagues. Whatever decision traders take today will be beneficial for them. If you have invested in something or have your own business, any decision you make will be fruitful. Think before you speak with your partner because saying something disrespectful may cause trouble between you both. Problems related to your family can cause trouble. In such a situation, discuss the problems with them in a calm manner. There will be no financial issues as you will spend as per your budget. Taking care of your physical health will also help you to stay happy emotionally. Will also feel better than Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 10:00 am

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December): Today health-related issues may ruin your day. With the emergence of chronic disease, You may face many problems. Rest today and things will change for the better. The workload in the office can increase your stress today. Do not let troubles dominate you. Be careful because your opponents may think of ways to create obstacles for you. Your financial condition will be mixed today and therefore, a big investment is a strict no-no. If you have any court cases against you, take the help of your lawyer before coming to any conclusion. You will receive support from your parents and you will efficiently do all the household chores. Your bonding with your partner will be strong as well. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January): Your financial condition will be good and therefore, you can also sell any old property. You will be quite satisfied with getting the desired price. Stars will be in your favour today and therefore, the grace of your seniors will remain with you. Your work will be completed without any hindrance. You will be given some hard work today which you will be able to complete very comfortably. Today you can have tremendous success. There will be tension in personal life and differences among your family members. If you talk fiercely, then the matter won't be solved, rather it will get worsened. Your partner will give you the kind of support you are expecting and this will keep your morale up today. Today you will be busy and therefore, you won't be able to spend enough time with your partner. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 3:30 pm

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February): Today you can get good results in your romantic life. Today your partner's mood will be quite good and both of you are going to have a lot of fun. If you are married, travel with your partner today because you are not able to spend enough time with them. They will not have complaints against you anymore. Today with the support of your parents, any work related to family or home will be completed. There will be no financial issues today and because of your hard work, you will receive a lot of praise. For people who have their own business, today won't be a good day to take any decision. Your health will be good and you will be quite happy to keep all your worries away. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 10:00 pm