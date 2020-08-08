Daily Horoscope: 08 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are unemployed, then you will feel frustrated at this time. However, you have to keep trying on your behalf. Just an interview will not be your job but you must apply in more companies. On the other hand, if you want to start your own business, your plans may get hampered due to financial problems. The atmosphere of your house will be fine. Today some members of your household may not agree with your views. You must take off from your work. Your spouse will have a good relationship. If you have health related issues then you must consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:25 am to 1:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a great day for businessmen. Today, any of your work will be completed easily. If you trade stationary, then you have to avoid storing more goods at this time. Although today you can expect good benefits. Talking about money, today you are very likely to get a new source of income. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the blessings of parents. Keep your temper under control while talking to your spouse. If you are healthy, you are advised to organize your daily routine, so that you can pay equal attention to yourself. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a day full of ups and downs for you. Your worries about money may increase, especially if you do business, economic problems are increasing. Keep your important files in office, otherwise it can be difficult. Try to keep your behavior with your spouse right. Do not argue about unnecessary things, such things are not good for your married life. You must try to change your nature. Talking about your health, today you will feel tired and cumbersome. The mind will be somewhat depressed. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 8:05 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today someone in need can ask you for help. You better not disappoint them. If you help, you will receive God's blessings. If you do business and you are facing many obstacles then you must keep trying. Your hard work will soon pay off. At the same time, today will be very important for employed people. Your responsibilities may increase. However, you will get full support of colleagues along with your seniors. Not only this, everyone will increase your enthusiasm in the office. Your financial situation will be fine. Your budget will be balanced. Talking about your health, you will feel better today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you make an important decision today, it will be better to make your own decision after thinking it through yourself. Do not be hasty by coming in the words of others. To make your married life happy and happy, spend more and more time with your spouse. This will strengthen your relationship and will also reduce the distance between you. Speaking of work, at this time you will have to use your intelligence with hard work, only then you can achieve good success. If you do a job, try to win the hearts of your seniors in the office. Also avoid unnecessary involvement of colleagues. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you work then you will do well in the office. Today not only you but your senior too will be satisfied with your work. If you do business, then you can get good benefits from some important decisions you have taken recently. On the economic front, the day is good. Money can be obtained. However, you have to avoid spending too much. Talking about your personal life, if there is tension in your house, then you will be able to handle the situation with your understanding. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony and the happiness of your married life will increase. Today, you will be very happy to get any good news related to children. The day will be favorable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You can have a dispute with someone today about money. It can be difficult if you do not control your anger. You can also get caught in a legal bet. If you work, then you must use your new ideas so that your dream of progress will be fulfilled soon. Try to complete your important work in the office. Businessmen today are advised to refrain from making any bargains. It will be better if you do not do any major work related to money today. After a long time, you will spend a very romantic time with your spouse today. Your health is fine. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:05 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you work, then your differences with colleagues will end today. Businessmen can get good profits. If you are worried about any business matter, then today your problem will be removed. May your hard work be successful. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with your parents will be good. If you are married, do not let any third person interfere between you and your spouse, otherwise your marital discord may increase. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is not a good day on the economic front. You need to focus more on savings. If you are planning to invest, then make your decision thoughtfully. Students preparing for competitive examination are advised to avoid any negligence towards studies. You better use your time. If you work then you can get some good news today. Your boss will be very satisfied and happy with your performance. Talking about your health, if you are a blood pressure patient, then pay more attention to rest today. Apart from this, taking too much stress is not good for your health. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 6:55 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are associated with the field of art, today will be very lucky for you. You are likely to get a big benefit. Conditions in business will be normal. Talking about money, household expenses may increase today but there will be no major problems. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Love will remain in the relationship with your family. On the other hand, today, your spouse may feel sad. In such a situation you must try to spend more time with them. Talking about your health, along with work, you also need to prioritize your health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be auspicious for you in terms of money. Money can be obtained. Today you can get freedom from heavy debt. Soon all your financial problems will end. Today will be very hard work for you on the work front. Job or business, you are going to be very busy today. Your personal life will be happy. You will get support from your family members, especially relations with siblings will be strengthened. Talking about your health, you will have to avoid watching or using TV, mobile or laptop for a long time. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm