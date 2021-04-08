Daily Horoscope: 08 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you work then today is going to be very auspicious for you. You can find any work you want in the office. Your confidence will increase and you will try to complete all your work with full positivity. You will also get the support of senior officers. Today is not a good day for small businessmen. Your hands will feel hopeless. Conditions in family life will be better than normal. You may have an important discussion with household members today. Days are expected to be expensive in terms of money. You may have to pay an old bill. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you do not have much to do today, try to spend time with family members, especially try to improve your relationship with younger members of the household. If you are a student and preparing for a competitive exam, then today is going to be very important for you. Any obstacle in your education can be overcome. Do not ignore the advice of your gurus too. Money will be in good condition. If you are thinking of shopping for yourself then the day is favorable for this. Today you are advised to be more careful while walking on the road, otherwise you may have an accident. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are worried about something for a few days, then maybe this problem of yours will end today. Mentally you will feel better. You can also get a chance to spend good time with family. Today will be a mixed result for you on the economic front. Your income will be good, but there can be unnecessary expenses. It would be better for you to spend according to your budget. If you are a big business, then you need to avoid a dispute with your employees, otherwise big losses may occur. Jobseekers are also advised to keep an eye on the activities around them in the office otherwise someone else can take credit for your hard work. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 3:40 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you do business, you may face many problems today due to financial constraints. Some of your important work is likely to be stuck in the middle today. However, you do not need to panic during such challenges. You should work patiently, soon things will be seen trending in your favor. On the other hand, if you are a jobber and high officials in the office remove the shortcomings in your work, then you should avoid using the language of ego. Try to give your best by accepting your mistakes. Talking about your personal life, if your mother's health is not going well for some time, then it is advised not to be negligent. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you do business and are going to make a new deal today, then you are advised to take your decision carefully. Avoid making your important business decisions as others say. Employees will have a normal day. Today your workload in the office will be less. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. If you spend according to your budget, then there will be no problem today. Talking about your personal life, avoid dealing with children more strictly. You need to explain them with love. Relationship with spouse will be good. You will get emotional support of your sweetheart. As far as your health is concerned, there may be a problem related to the eyes. You should consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 9:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Pregnant women of this zodiac are advised to be more vigilant today. A little carelessness can prove harmful. If you want to keep your home environment cheerful, then you have to give enough time to your family, especially try to spend more time with parents today. Today will be a day of good results on your work front. Be it a job or business, all your work will be completed without any hindrance. If businessmen are thinking of increasing their stock then today is a good day for this. Your financial condition will be normal. If you focus on savings, soon you will get rid of all your financial problems. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are a student and are making any efforts for higher education, then today is going to be a very auspicious day for you. You may get a great opportunity. Talking about your work, if the boss in the office entrusts you with any important responsibility, then you try to fulfill it with all the hard work. This can be a golden opportunity for you to move forward. Today is going to be a profitable day for businessmen. You can get big financial benefit. Conditions in family life will be full of ups and downs. There may be bitterness in relationships with some members of the household. You will have to control your anger, otherwise your home environment may deteriorate, as well as it will have a bad effect on your children. Talking about your health, today you can feel very tired and cumbersome. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November In the office you are advised to focus on your work. Avoid talking more here and there with colleagues, especially you and you will have to avoid sharing your secret information. People engaged in furniture related business can get a good economic benefit. Your business will grow. There is a possibility of a dispute with your spouse. There will be fierceness in your sweetheart's nature. In such a situation, you are advised to control yourself. It will be better to work with a cool head. Your financial situation will be strong. Today you can also help financially from someone close to you. Talking about your health, you may have a problem related to your skin today. Take care of cleanliness and use skin products carefully. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 9:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very busy day for you on your work front. You may have to work hard or you may have to work very hard. A person connected to the business can travel a long way. Fatigue and stress are also likely to affect your health. It will be better that you take care of your health with work. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the members of your family. Days are expected to be expensive in terms of money. You can spend a lot of money on your children's education. If you take any important decision today, then definitely consult the elders of the house. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January When it comes to health, patients with sugar and high blood pressure are advised to be careful today. You should take your medicines on time as well as avoid excessive stress. The mood of the boss in the office will not be right. You may also have to listen to their rebuke. It is better that you try to complete your small work also carefully. Stationary working people can benefit financially. At the same time, people associated with iron industry may have to bear losses. Relationship with your spouse will be strong. You will get full support of your sweetheart in adverse circumstances. Today will be mixed results on the economic front. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you can meet an old friend suddenly. You will have a great time with your friend. Mentally, you will be very strong and active today. In the office, you will be able to complete all your work on time. Also, your seniors/bosses will also be satisfied with your work. If you are trying for a government job, today you can get some good news. Today is going to be a very beneficial day for people who do business in partnership. You may get a good chance to take your business forward. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the father. He will be very proud of your achievements. Today you can go for a romantic dinner date with your spouse. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:55 pm