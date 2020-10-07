Daily Horoscope: 07 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If there is any problem related to functioning, then you have to try in the right direction to find a solution to your problem. If you want, you can take help of some experienced people. If you work then today the workload in the office can be more. In such a situation, you need to be physically and mentally fit. Your financial condition will be good. If you want to do some shopping for yourself then today is a favorable day for this. Relationships with your parents will be stronger. You will get their full support under adverse circumstances. For some reason, your spouse will feel depressed. If possible, try to spend more time with your beloved today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 4:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It will be good if you work wisely in terms of money. Do not make the mistake of spending more than your income. If you will run according to your budget, then you will be able to focus on saving. This time is very auspicious for people looking for jobs. Do all your work in your office with honesty and keep following the advice of your superiors. Businessmen can benefit well. Those doing business in partnership are advised to stay away from fights. The atmosphere of your house will be good. Time will be spent with loved ones. If you are feeling a lack of passion and enthusiasm in your married life, try to do something good for your spouse. You make them feel how special they are for you. The day will be favorable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:05 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Avoid doing any work in haste today, otherwise you may inadvertently hurt yourself. Today will be very auspicious in terms of money. There may be a gain in stuck profits, which will strengthen your financial situation. If you are thinking of buying something precious for a long time, then this wish of yours can be fulfilled today. Talking about work, it will be better if you work together in the office. At this time you need to work with full enthusiasm and enthusiasm. Apart from this you are also advised to avoid confrontation with colleagues. If you do business, then you remain relaxed about your business plans. Keep working hard with positive thinking and you will definitely get success. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is a pleasant day for you. Be it your personal or professional life, you will get good results. You may get some new responsibilities in the office. If you fulfill these responsibilities honestly, you may soon get a big boost. Businessmen can get a chance to make any major investment today. However, it will be good if you take your final decision only after deliberation. your personal life will be happy. Your spouse will be in a good mood and you can get a special surprise from them. Your health will be good and you will find yourself dropped from positive energy. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:50 am to 12:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will be under a lot of stress. Maybe your physical health is also weak due to mental stress. It is better that you do not play with your health and take care of yourself. Today, you can have a dispute with someone about money. You should control your anger. Try to complete the unfinished tasks in the office. Your lethality can put you in big trouble. If you do business then suddenly you may have to travel. Despite a lot of rush, you will be disappointed due to not getting the results as expected. If there are any elderly members in your house, then take care of their health at this time. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 7:05 am to 3:40 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You may have a conflict with a father. In such a situation, you will have to try to take care of both your speech and your behavior. In such a situation, if you do anything against them, then you may have to suffer the wrong result. On the work front, you may get auspicious results. You may get a good job offer. If you do business and you are going to make a big deal today, then you have to be careful in paperwork. People trading electronic items may benefit financially. Your financial condition will be good, if you spend it thoughtfully, and there will be no problem. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You need to take office tasks more seriously. If you are lazy or careless then you may face great difficulties. Your boss will not do anything right towards you. If you do business then do all your work and stay within the purview of law. Do not take any wrong path in the process of making quick profits, especially you are advised to stay away from lottery, betting etc. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. The relationship with the members of your house will remain in harmony. On the other hand, the health of your spouse will not be good. In such a situation, you need to take more care of them. You will continue to worry about money. You will be very depressed and disappointed due to non-receipt of stagnant funds. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The mind will remain restless and you will feel negativity. If there is an unknown fear in your mind, take it out and concentrate on your work. You are trying in the right direction. If you work today, you will have to work very hard to complete an important task. It will be a beneficial day for businessmen. If you are a retailer then you will get profits. Your financial condition will be fine. Today you are advised to avoid any kind of stubbornness. If you do this then the loss will be yours. Talking about your health, you can get upset with sudden back pain today. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 9:35 am to 5:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be a lot of fun for you. You will pay more attention to your personal life. You can make some necessary changes in your home. You can make changes from cleanliness to decoration. After a long time you will spend a good time with your parents. Maybe today you will also get some good advice from them. Speaking of work, today your boss will be angry with you. If you have made a mistake, then you should accept it. You better work wisely. If you trade dairy products, you can earn a lot of profit today. Your financial situation will be good. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Avoid laziness if you want to be healthy. Exercise daily with good food and also to keep yourself healthy and fresh. It will not be right to be careless with health at this time. Your spouse's spoiled mood may weigh on you. In such a situation, you have to work in peace. In some cases today, you are advised to be careful. If any difficult situation comes, try to handle it wisely. If you work, today you will be able to complete some important and big work on time. This will increase your dignity and respect in the office. The seniors will be very happy with you. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:55 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is going to be a memorable day for you. You can get a beautiful gift from someone close to you. After a long time you will experience such happiness. Talking about your finances, it is advisable to avoid borrowing today. Do not borrow if it is not necessary. When it comes to work, avoid taking too much work stress because in such a situation you will not be able to work diligently. If at this time your performance will decline. The atmosphere of your house will be good. You will get full support of your family and your relationship with your spouse will be strengthened. Talking about health, today will be normal for you. However, it is not good for you to leave home unnecessarily, so take special care of this matter. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm