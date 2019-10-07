Daily Horoscope: 07 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It will be a normal busy day and luckily, you will be able to make- up for most of your commitments. Someone close will hurt you unintentionally and you will feel low. Avoid sharing your emotions with others. Do not take any decision in a hurry as things are expected to get worse. Ensure to finish your task on time as you will be caught in some commitment. You may incur a loss on the financial front. It will be a normal day for businessmen, as you will be busy meeting people. Your spouse will be cooperative, but things will be mixed on the family front. Parents' health needs to be monitored on a frequent basis. Better to be quiet and observe things instead of screaming and spilling. You will feel low by the end of the day as the weather is extreme. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It will be a mixed day on the financial front- so be prepared for fluctuation. Those in the stock market will make a profit. Things will be positive on the work- front, as you will be done with your task and your boss will be pleased. You will guide your subordinates. Promotion is on the cards for those in the corporate sector. You may come across good news by noon, which will refresh your mood. You may plan to change your job. Those in the legal department will be busy. Students will feel dissatisfied as their result is not as per expectation. You will plan to join your family business, which will be a platform for learning. Try spending quality time with family, as they have been waiting for it since long. It will be a special day for newly married couples. You are likely to go on a romantic date with your beloved after a long wait. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 6:15 am to 4:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It will be a normal day on the financial front but you are expected to spend more than your income. The idea for renovation will strike you and you will not give a second thought. Start saving. You may face hurdles in the new set- up, especially business. You ought to be careful about the work- front as your colleague will act negatively. Couples will spend quality time with each other and are expected to discuss something serious. Think before you speak and do not show too much curiosity for anything. You may lack coordination on the family front, as parents will disagree. The situation at the family front will be normal, as you will sort out certain things. Concentrate on your health and consume maximum water. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 51 Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 5:05pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July It will be a family day as you will spend quality time with your kids. The short trip is on the cards- as you've been busy for a while. The newlywed couple will enjoy this phase. Work pressure will set you free after a long time. You will discuss certain issues with your partner. It will be a normal day on the work- front, as meetings will keep you occupies. You must wind up the pending task in order to avoid complications. Businessmen will be busy travelling. Sibling's health is expected to get affected. You will perform your duties with zeal and positivity. Some of you are expected to suffer jaundice and other stomach infection due to the weather. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 6:15 am to 4:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August It will be a busy day on the family front as some function is approaching, making kids excited. Some commitments will be a turn-off at the end moment. You will resolve an old conflict with your spouse, making the relationship stronger. It will be a positive and profitable day on the business front as you may plan for another venture with a close friend/ relative. Improvement in finances will be a big relief. You may have some special plans for the family in the evening. Kids will perform well at the academic front and will be busy with preparation. Things will improve on the economic front. Starting your day with yoga will keep you fresh and active the entire day. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 2: 40 am to 11:30 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September It is expected to be a tough day in terms of finances. Planning an outing with a close friend will be a brilliant idea. Your habit of trusting people will teach you a lesson. It will be a difficult day on the work- front as circumstances will be against you. Your boss will be annoyed and might take some action against you. You will try to make things normal on the family front, as your partner's short-tempered nature will make things go wrong. You need to learn the art of handling with kids, as they will be demanding. Your idea of a short trip may get cancelled. Negligence will prove to be expensive. Do not be careless, as it will have a negative impact on you. Get away with your short- tempered nature. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 6:15 am to 5:05 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October It will be a profitable day on the work- front and you will come across great news. You are expected to get a new project, which will keep you busy for a while. It will be a tight day for businessmen, as you will be confused regarding the task. You will make your parents' feel special, as their sacrifice will make you realise the worth. You may get away with an important task on the family front as your partner will be supportive. Those away from family will be homesick and will make a plan soon to be back. Those in real- estate will perform well. You may pick up the habit of reading, which will be interesting. Going swimming in the evening will be refreshing. Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November It will be an unstable day overall and you will feel disturbed. Talking to your best friend after a long will be refreshing. Do not expect anything from your spouse today as you are at fault. Soon, you will realise what you've lost. Things will be difficult on the work- front, as you'll be lacking with the task and your boss will be annoyed. Students will have a hectic schedule at school and coaching. Things will be confusing overall. A close friend/ relative may surprise you by evening. You will be surrounded by negative thoughts. Start your day with meditation and make it a regular practice to live peacefully. Going for a walk in the evening will be a major stress-buster. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 5: 20 pm to 11:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Concentrate on your life instead of peeping into others. Things will be favourable on the work- front as your poised nature will attract people. You will help a needy. A close relative/ friend may ask for some financial help. Businessmen need to be careful. It will be a normal day on the financial front. You will gift something beautiful and expensive for your spouse- making them feel special. Slight up-downs in married life are to be ignored. It will be a peaceful day overall. Those suffering from hypertension needs to be careful. Stop taking things for granted, which has been a major reason for your failure. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 10:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Improvement on the financially front will be a major relief. You need to be strong and patient to wait for things to be normal. Your spouse will make you feel stronger. Be thankful for what you have. Things will be favourable overall. You will seek parents' advice on important matters related to life. Your kid may ask to go abroad for higher studies. Those into the legal sphere will have a disappointing evening. You may go shopping with a close friend/ relative. Avoid getting in debated and arguments. Those into public sector may get transferred. It will be a favourable day for doctors. Avoid taking the decision in a hurry. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Public servants will have a tight day and will be caught up. Planning a trip with your loved ones will be rejuvenating. Your art of handling things with perfection will bring excellent results. Kids' will expect your quality time. You may give a surprise to your parents. A visit to your hometown will make you feel refreshed. It will be a normal day on the financial front. Businessmen will come across something great. Things will be favourable as your helpful nature will fetch you respect. Health will be normal, but heart patients need to be careful while travelling. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 1:30 am to 8:05 am