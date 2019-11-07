Daily Horoscope: 07 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today, use your words thoughtfully as you may create trouble for yourself. Financial situation will not be good today and sudden increases in expenses are possible which may make your budget unbalanced. Family life will be normal. The ambience at home will remain peaceful. You need to be careful in the office today. Avoid criticizing your colleagues or you may get involved in a dispute. Health will be good today. Be careful while using any sharp thing. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Some problems in marital life may arise today. The mood of your beloved will not be right as you have not fulfilled some promises made to them. A very special day in love matters as you will spend a lot of time with your partner. You may also get a gift from them. Today, you may get into a heated discussion with a colleague. Act in a smart way to avoid such situations. Some problems are likely to come from the child side. Avoid meeting any of their non-urgent demands. When it comes to money, avoid both borrowing and giving. Time is also not favourable for investment. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The situation will be favourable in the workplace as all your unfinished tasks may get completed today. You need to get out of your circle and meet people who are in high positions as you may benefit from them. If you do business, you may get a new order today. There will be compatibility in married life and spouse's love and support will boost your morale. In financial matters, think before making any decision as someone may cheat you today. Suddenly, you may get to travel long. In such cases, you need to pay attention to your health. Avoid connecting with people who can ruin your reputation. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Due to a decrease in financial situations, you may have to put some of the important tasks on hold. The situation may increase your stress but try to avoid it as it may affect your health. If things are not in your favour today, then tomorrow a better day is waiting for you. Due to poor health, you will be unable to focus on your work today which may get you annoyed. At home, there are chances of arguments among the family members. Marital life will be normal today. Relationship with spouse will be good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The day is wonderful in love matters. Some positive thing may happen today like your relationship may get approved by your family members. In the second part of the day, you may have to travel suddenly which will make you tired. Do not be careless about your health and take sufficient rest. Also, avoid eating fried foods. The day is good on the financial front. In married life, you may face some disturbance due to lack of support from your spouse. Avoid having a heated conversation with them and just behave properly on your behalf. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The day will be good in many cases. Your enthusiasm will increase and you will be surrounded by positive vibes. Employed people will get the fruitful results of their hard work today and seeing your ability, your seniors may entrust you with some important work. Today will be a great day for married life. Your emotional attachment with your spouse will increase and you will have good mutual bonding. You may meet your friends and relatives today. For some time, you were quite busy with your work, but today you will get all the time for yourself. Financial situations will remain good and you can spend more on shopping and fun. Control your expenses otherwise, it may cause problems later. Health will be good today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, you will make some new friends due to your attractive personality and will hear appreciations which you have always desired to listen. Good results are expected in terms of money. Businessmen are likely to get some big financial benefits suddenly. Keep taking your decisions in such ways and soon your dream of reaching the pinnacle will be fulfilled. The day is good for completing your essential tasks, so do not avoid them anymore. The compatibility will remain in married life and you feel the increased love and mutual bonding between both of you. In love life, some arguments between the partners may arise. Try to handle the matter with love and care. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 6:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today, you need to take every step carefully, especially before speaking in the matter of others otherwise as you may get into trouble. Married life will stay in harmony. Spouse will forget all the old fights and will stand by you in difficult times. From the work front, complete all your tasks in a planned way to get satisfactory results. The workload in the office may bother you due to your negligence as you have been postponing your unfinished tasks for a long time. You may get some good news later in the evening. The financial situation is likely to improve. Avoid doing any work in a hurry. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You may face some family issues today due to which your mind will be upset. It may be that your irresponsible nature is the main cause of the problem. This is the time to bring some changes in your attitude. You need to work harder to get better results in the workplace. In the second half of the day, you may get some opportunities to have fun. You may go out with your friends which will refresh your mind. From the financial front, keep your mind and eyes open as an important opportunity may knock your door today which will prove to be financially beneficial for you. Today, you need to take care of the health of your spouse. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is the best day to solve problems related to your marital life. Use your intelligence to make your spouse understand your point of view. This may clear all the misunderstandings between you both. Today you will find yourself alone in deciding what's right and wrong. In such a situation, avoid taking any important decision today. You and your spouse will spend some good moments together despite having a busy routine. Also, the argument between you and your partner will end today. Lucky Colour: Grey Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You need to be very careful about financial matters, especially when you are about to invest. In such cases, do not forget to take the advice of an experienced person. The situation will be favourable in the workplace as all your unfinished tasks will be completed. Stay in sync with your superiors and colleagues as it will benefit you. Today, you will be in a relaxed mood and will enjoy life. Family life will be happy. If you do as per the advice of the elders, then you will definitely get a solution to your problems. Avoid doing risky tasks as you may get hurt. With the sudden arrival of money, your financial condition will improve and you will be able to repay your old debt. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 4:00 pm