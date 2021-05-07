Daily Horoscope: 07 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be a tough day for you on the work front. If you do a job, then today some of your work may get stuck in the middle. Apart from this, you are also likely to have a higher workload. In such a situation, you may feel quite annoyed. The business-related people should do any deal after thinking wisely. Avoid making your business decisions randomly to earn quick profits. Conditions will be normal in family life. There may be an opportunity to serve your parents. You will be very happy to get any good news from your spouse in the second part of the day. On the economic front, today's day is expected to be mixed. You need to focus more on savings. As far as your health is concerned, then you have to be alert. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Behave properly in front of senior officials in the office. If they work out your shortcomings, then you should listen to them carefully. Damage from anger and ego will be yours. Today is expected to be a profitable day for small businessmen. You can get results as expected. Money will be in good condition. Today you can also do any financial transaction. Apart from this, you can also spend money on happiness. Conditions in your personal life are likely to remain stressful. Ideological differences are possible with a member of your family. It will be better to control your anger and use your words thoughtfully. A quarrel will only disturb the peace of your home, as well as a bit of bitterness in your relationship. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If the work load in the office is high, then try to settle all your tasks slowly but correctly. If you are negligent, in the coming days the pressure on you may increase significantly. Also, your image will be bad in front of senior officials. Conditions in business will be normal. If you are thinking of doing something big then the day is not right for this. Talking about your personal life, your anxiety can increase greatly due to the deterioration in the health of a member of your family. You may have to visit doctors and hospitals. On the economic front, days are expected to be expensive. As far as your health is concerned, you need to control your increasing weight. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Businessmen are advised to be cautious in legal matters. A little carelessness can put you in trouble. At the same time, the employed people should try to complete all their work in the office on time, otherwise your job may be in danger. Today is going to be expensive in terms of money. Today you may have to pay an old bill. Conditions will be normal in family life. You will get full support of the members of your family. Your parents will be in good health and today you will spend enough time with them. If you are married, you will get better with your spouse. Talking about health, you may have gastric problems. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are thinking of buying any precious item, then today is a favorable day for it. There will be happiness and peace in family life. You will get the blessings of the elders of the house. Your relationship with your siblings will be strong. Small talk with your spouse can be heard, but soon everything will be normal between you. Talking about work, if you do a job and there is a problem, then today your problem can be ended. After a long time you will be able to focus on your work properly. Businessmen are advised to avoid traveling today. As far as your health is concerned, the patients of the said blood pressure need to be more vigilant. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be a very lucky day for business-connected people, especially those working in transport can get good success. At the same time, the day of employed people is going to be very important. Today, a big positive change can come and your career will move in a new direction. Your finances will be in good condition. There will be no problem today. However, you may be worried due to non-receipt of stuck money. You need to avoid taking unnecessary stress. Your problem will definitely be resolved when the time comes. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will get the affection and support of the members of your family. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to do yoga and meditation daily. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Businessmen may face challenging situations. However, you are advised to work with patience. The situation is likely to improve soon. Bosses in the office can entrust you with a difficult task. You try to complete this work with full enthusiasm. You can get the fruits of this hard work in the form of progress soon. Money will be in good condition. Your deposits will increase. You are also likely to get rid of any small debt. There will be a fluctuating situation in your personal life. You may not get a chance to spend more time with your family members. Talking about your health, negligence can prove to be harmful for you. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a good start to the day. The mind will be very happy to get some good news in the morning. The atmosphere of the house will remain cheerful and you will spend a very fun time with your loved ones today. Relationship with spouse will be strong and you will get emotional support of your beloved. As far as your financial situation is concerned, you are very likely to succeed in your endeavor. Due to financial constraints, any of your stalled work can be completed today. Today will be a good day for you on the work front. Be it a job or business, you will try to give your best. As far as your health is concerned, due to change in the weather, health can deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December In the office, you are advised to focus fully on your work. Apart from this, you also have to be careful with the politics going on around you. Maybe some of your coworkers try to tarnish your image in front of your boss or try to hinder some of your important work. Businessmen can have a good economic advantage. Your hard work seems to be succeeding. Talking about your personal life, try to treat your spouse with respect. Your habit of anger over trivial matters may increase the tension between you. Your financial condition will be fine. If you are thinking of spending big then you need to avoid this. Talking about your health, you need to avoid more stress and anger. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will be very active and will complete all your tasks very fast. You will get full support of seniors in the office and they will increase your enthusiasm. Today some of your important work will be completed on time and the boss will also be quite satisfied with your performance. Today is going to be a very beneficial day for the online trading natives. You can benefit tremendously. Apart from this, your business will also grow. Your personal life will be happy. Love and unity will remain among the members of your family. You will spend a very romantic time with your spouse. If you get a chance to help a needy, do not let him go by hand. On the economic front, the day will be good. There will be no problem related to finances. As far as your health is concerned, avoid eating outside food. Also keep drinking hot water. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12:55 pm to 7:00 pm