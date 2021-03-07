Daily Horoscope: 07 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will feel some lethargy and laziness. You will not be able to pay attention to your work properly. This time is very important for you, so avoid wasting it unnecessarily. It is better to take some necessary measures to keep yourself fresh. Talking about the work, the workload will be more in the office today. Today, your boss may entrust you with some important responsibility. If you do business and are thinking about a change then today is a favourable day for that. Conditions in Your personal life will be better than normal. You will maintain a rapport with the members of your household. A morning walk in the open will be extremely beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:00 noon

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you do business and you are not getting the expected results then you are advised to make your plans anew. There is a strong possibility of job-seekers getting the proper results of their hard work. You may get a high position. Suddenly there can be a big problem in the second part of the day. You are advised to control your anger otherwise you may get caught in a legal case. You will spend a very good time with your spouse today. After a long time, you will get a chance to talk lovingly with each other. Your anxiety will be over by removing the obstacle faced in the education of children. You may also spend some money today on children's education. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 5:55 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the work front, you may get good results, especially if your work is of dairy products, then you are very likely to get tremendous financial benefit. Today is going to be a very auspicious day for people working in a foreign company. You can have great progress. Today will be mixed results on the economic front. Your income will be good but you need to avoid unnecessary expenses. Talking about personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be good. You will get your parents' affection and blessings. Today you can get a beautiful gift from your spouse. Your emotional attachment to each other will increase. As far as your health is concerned, you need to avoid the consumption of junk food. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July To keep your home environment cheerful, you need to respect the elders. At the same time, you must behave softly with younger siblings and also take care of their needs. If you are married then there can be increased discord in your marital life today. There will be fierceness in the life of the life partner and there is a possibility of getting upset with you on small matters. In this type of situation, you are advised to behave well, otherwise, your difficulties may increase. Your financial condition will be good. If you are trying to increase your income then you need to speed up your efforts. You can get success soon. If you trade then today you are advised to avoid any major investment. Talking about health, you will be troubled by back or back pain. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The office environment will be very tense today. It is possible that due to your negligence, your boss will be very angry. It will be better for you that you keep your mind calm and concentrate on all your work. In future, you are advised to avoid making such mistakes. If you do business and are planning to expand your business, then you need to look at some of the methods. Make your business decisions very thoughtful. Talking about personal life, any concern related to your child can haunt you. Your children need your guidance at this time. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can spend some money on household amenities. As far as your health is concerned, your health may decline today due to more stress. Stay away from negative thoughts. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Avoid speaking in the case of others. Do not give your opinion unless necessary otherwise, you may face a humiliating situation today. Talking about the work, you can be entrusted with a difficult task in the office today. Apart from this, today the attitude of your boss will also be very tough. It will be better to try to complete your work with a calm mind and hard work. Businessmen can be of good economic benefit, especially if your work is related to a hotel or restaurant, you are very likely to get results as expected. Family Your personal life happy. Today will be a blissful day with your family. In the case of money, the heart is expected to be expensive. Household expenses may increase. Talking about health, you are advised to control your increasing weight. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will not be good for you in terms of money. Unnecessary expenses can spoil your budget. Negligence in financial matters may outweigh you. You must keep this in mind. If you do business and are about to make a new deal, today you are advised to be more cautious. Working people need to keep their behaviour right in the office. If you do not agree with anything your seniors say, then try to present your side in peace. Anger can become a cause of trouble for you. You will have a good relationship with your spouse. You will also get the blessings of the elders of your house. As far as your health is concerned, try eating food on time. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:35 am to 1:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you talk about work, today is the day for you to be full of running around. The burden of responsibilities will increase. It will be better to keep yourself mentally ready for this. If you do business and you are not getting big profits then you must work patiently. You will definitely get success when the time comes. To keep the atmosphere of your house cheerful, you must learn to ignore the small things. Follow the advice of your elders. It is for your own good. Your financial condition will be good. If you are trying to increase your income, then today you may feel disappointed. As far as your health is concerned, due to fatigue and stress, your health can decline. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If for some time you are unable to give time to your family due to the burden of work, today is a good day to spend a good time with your family. If possible, go on a family outing today. Talking about the work, you will progress. You may get a high position. Also, there is a strong possibility of an increase in your salary. Businessmen can benefit well. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can shop fiercely for your loved ones. Bad influence may distract them from their goal. Your health will be fine today. However, you also need to take adequate rest. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Talking about the work, it is good for you to work together in the office. Try to keep a good rapport with colleagues. If you do business then avoid doing lending transactions today. People working in transport are advised to be careful about legal matters. Today is going to be a very auspicious day on the economic front. Sudden wealth can be obtained. Talking about personal life, there is a possibility of a dispute with the spouse today. There may be a big misunderstanding between you. In such a situation, you must try to convince your beloved with peace and love. As far as your health is concerned, if you have breathing problems, then avoid being negligent today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Talking about your family, make your personal life your priority. You will try your best to solve the big issues in your house. If you are about to take an important decision related to family, then you must also know the opinion of other members of your household. Talking about money, you are advised to avoid lending today, otherwise, you may have to bear the loss in the coming days. If you do a job, you will be able to work easily under adverse conditions in the office. If you have recently started a new business, today you can get a small benefit. You need to work harder for bigger profits. To be physically healthy, you must first keep yourself mentally strong. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm