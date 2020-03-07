Daily Horoscope: 07 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you may get a big change in your life but there is no need to panic, you will get positive results. At this time you need to work hard to push your plans forward. You are moving in the right direction, just keep your confidence up. Your personal life will be happy. Love and mutual interaction with your family members will remain. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony. Both of you will support each other in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Your children will bring some happy news. Today, you will also feel good at your workplace and your work will be completed in time. If you talk about money then today will bring mixed results for you. After a lot of difficulties, you will get money. It is better that you use your money properly so that you can get a big benefit from it in the future. Health-related matters will not be that great so you need to take care of yourself. Take time for yourself too so that you get enough rest. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your constant effort and hard work seem to be paying off. There are signs that soon you will take a new turn of career. It is possible that your dream of working abroad can be fulfilled. Your confidence will increase and you will work harder to achieve your goals. Talking about love, if you are single and want to start a new relationship, then time is favourable for it. If you like someone, then talk about it to your heart without any hesitation. There will be some tension in the life of married couples today. Due to the estrangement between you two, the home environment can deteriorate. You do not increase the matter further by arguing, but try to end the matter by mutual understanding, it is good for both of you. One wrong step can negatively affect your relationship. Your financial condition will be normal. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be very important in terms of money. If you have recently suffered a financial loss, then you should avoid taking a risky decision today to make up for it otherwise the loss may be more. Do not hurry, but wait for the right time and opportunity, you will get good success. Today will be very stressful for you on the work front. You may have to listen to your boss's hard work today. Maybe today you do some careless mistakes. If you make a mistake, try to correct it and at the same time try to assure your superiors that the mistake will not be made by you in the future. Your personal life will be normal. You will get love and blessings from your parents. Today, you need to take more care of your life partner, because they are not physically fit. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:55 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a mixed result for you in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of getting money but due to the increase in expenses, you will not be able to save. It is possible that due to lack of money, your plans were also hampered. Today you may face some difficulties but you will face every challenge with full confidence. Today will be a blissful day with your spouse. You will feel happy with each other. Maybe today you can enjoy delicious dishes in your favourite restaurant. The situation will be favourable in the field. You will do all your work with responsibility but at this time you have to take care of your health as well so you have to avoid putting more pressure on yourself. Time is not right for travelling. Today's journey will destroy your time and money. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The atmosphere of the house will be very good, so you will experience mental peace and happiness. Even today in the field of work, you will get results as expected. Looking at your hard work, your seniors can discuss your promotion today. On the economic front, the day will be beneficial. Some financial decisions taken in the past will be very beneficial for you. At the same time, you have to keep in mind that you keep your financial plans secret. Today the mind will be full of freshness and enthusiasm. You will get a lot of relief because your stalled work will start again. With the help of your spouse, any major benefit can be achieved. Problems can occur in romantic life. Today you may have a feud with your partner. You better control your anger and words. Health-related matters will be good today. You will feel very energetic, which will also affect your work. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is not a good day in terms of health, so you have to avoid any kind of negligence. If possible, consult a doctor today so that your problem does not increase further. In the office, if you are feeling more burdened with work, then you can talk to your higher officials. It will be better to take a break from work for a few days and concentrate on yourself. Go for a walk with friends or family, this will reduce your stress and keep you fresh. If you work under pressure in this way, then it will also have a bad effect on your performance. Before making any big bargains to the business-related people, check thoroughly so that there is no scope for loss. Your marital life will be happy. Your emotional attachment with your spouse will increase. If you talk about finances, then money will remain with you, but due to your habit of spending it without thinking, the money will easily come out of your hands. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 44 Auspicious time: 9:45 am to 1:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The day is lucky in terms of money. Today, the sum of wealth is being achieved. On the work front, you need to be careful today, especially the working people will have to use their language very thoughtfully. If your seniors today find loopholes in your work, then instead of arguing with them, you must concentrate on their words. Do not let ego affect your work, else you will have to repent in the future. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. Your family will get full support and love. Minor differences are possible with your spouse, but everything will be normal by the evening. Talking about health, today you may have problems of fatigue and headaches. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The atmosphere in the office today will not be good. It is possible that today you have to do many tasks simultaneously, due to which you will be under a lot of pressure. Also, the mood of your boss will not be very good today. In such a situation, you have to be very careful and do your work carefully and do not give them a chance to complain otherwise you may get in trouble. Today, you will get angry over unnecessary things and you will feel annoyed. Due to your aggressive mood, you may be estranged from family members, especially your relationship with your father. You better keep your mind calm and don't cross your limits. Today you will be very worried about anything. Talking about money, today's day will be normal. Health matters will not be right. Today you will feel very weak due to careless eating and drinking. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be a relaxed day for you. After many days you will feel mental peace. Also, there are chances of getting success in some of your efforts today as well, which will make the mind very happy. Talking about money, any work related to land property will be completed today and soon you will get good financial benefit. May be any paperwork related to it is completed today. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Relationship with your family members will be strengthened. Today, one of your friends may crack a joke for fun and it may hurt your feelings. In such a situation, you have to control yourself. The day will be normal at the work front. Be it a job or business, your work will go on smoothly. Your health will be good. Today you will get enough time for yourself and you will take full advantage of it. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 10:25 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will be very busy today because of family-related issues. Any decision that is related to your family today, make it very carefully. Keep in mind that one wrong decision will affect your whole family. It will be better to try to keep everyone connected. Money related matters are possible to improve. Today you will be able to earn money from a new source. You will get relief from money-related anxiety. Talking about the work, today will be a great day for the employed people. Today, there is an opportunity on the cards and you may come across a big change in your life. If you want to get a transfer, then it is possible that you will be sent to your favourite place today. There will be strife in your married life. Avoid being furious during a conversation with your spouse today. This will weaken your relationship over time. It is better that you take care of your words too. Today is auspicious for the journey. Exercise daily to stay healthy and be regular about it. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:55 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you talk about your money today then you may have to suffer loss because of your tendency to make profit soon. It will be better if you think about it with a calm mind. There will be peace in your married life today. The dispute between you two will end and there will be full support from your spouse. Not only this, after a long time both of you will enjoy a quality day full of love and happiness. There will be stability in your romantic life. Today you can go to a place of your choice with your boyfriend/girlfriend. It is possible for both of you to take some important decisions related to your future. Today, your relatives can be the cause of your stress. Their interference can suddenly cause big controversies in the house. In such a situation, try to handle a situation wisely. Your health matters will be fine today. No major problems will occur on this day. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 3:30 pm