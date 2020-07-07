Daily Horoscope: 07 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you are advised to avoid getting overly excited. Your habit of arguing over trivial matters can worsen your relationship with your loved ones. It will be good for you to apologize to all of you for your mistakes and try to remove all grievances. Employed people may face some adverse situations today. It is possible that your boss's mood is not good today, in that case even a little carelessness can prove to be harmful for you. On the other hand, businessmen will have to avoid any dispute with their customers. Your financial situation will be normal. Keeping your budget balanced will not cause any major problems. Be cautious about your health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:55 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle like a car, then the day is good for applying for a loan. If you are already in complete preparation, then put this purchase today. If you want to do a government job, today your hard work will be successful. It is possible that you can get an interview today. If you give an interview with full confidence, you will get positive results. If you do business and you have recently placed a big order, then it will be good for you to try to fulfill this order at the right time, otherwise your image may get tarnished. There will be peace in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. Today will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark green Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 11:50 am to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you are advised to keep a check on your anger and speech. You have to take care that you do not accidentally hurt anyone with your behavior and wrong words. Talking about work, if your job is not permanent then your worries can also increase. Keep working hard on your behalf and try to exceed expectations of your seniors. At the same time, businessmen can get some relief today. There is a strong possibility of your business going slow. Take the right decision in economic matters and move in the right direction. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You may not get a chance to spend more time with your family today. Talking about health, if you consume cigarettes, then it is good for you to stay away from such bad habits. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The atmosphere of your house will be very good today. Due to the dispute that was going on in your house for some time today, you will see love and unity once again among your family members. However, such things must not happen again in future so you have to be very careful. If you do business and you have been stuck for a long time, then with the help of a reputed and important person, your work will be resumed today. Employed people are advised to focus more on their work. Keep distance from colleagues who have a habit of talking more here and there. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can spend some money on domestic amenities. You need to be more vigilant about the health of your spouse. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 4:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you do a job then on this day you are advised to be very careful especially if you are doing any important work then pay attention to it. Also, keep all the files related to it, otherwise today any of those files may increase your problem by moving here and there. On the other hand, if you do business then be more careful while taking any hard paperwork today. Avoid signing any paper without reading it properly. Talking about personal life, if you are unmarried and want to have a love marriage, but you are not getting the support of your family members, then may have a change of heart on this matter. On the economic front you will get good results. Today you can get a chance to earn a big profit. Talking about health, if you have a migraine complaint, today your discomfort can increase. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There are indications that you may face adverse situations in the office. You may have some differences with higher officials. In this way, you have to use your language very thoughtfully. It will be better for you to try to resolve the matter through negotiation. If you are going to do a big financial transaction if you do business then avoid doing this work without any strong documents otherwise you may get in big trouble. Your personal life will be happy. Your relations with your family members will be good and all will be supported by you. Talking about health, you must resort to daily meditation for mental peace. If your mind is calm, your physical health will also be good. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:05 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be very important for businessmen. Today you can start work on any big and important plan. However, you will be confused about some of your decisions. In such a situation, you must consult your elder or experienced people. Today will be a normal day for employed people. All your work will be completed without any hindrance. Today will be very expensive on the economic front. Suddenly there may be a big expenditure which will make your budget unbalanced. You will not feel well mentally today. There will be many concerns in mind. It is better that you stay away from negative thoughts. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your confidence may weaken slightly. It will be better to keep your thinking optimistic and face adversity with courage. If you do the job then you will get full support of your seniors. It is possible that you will also get a chance to learn something new today. It was good for you to take full advantage of this opportunity. Today is the day for businessmen to get mixed. Today you may have to work very hard. You must be patient. There will be some upheaval in your personal life. Today, your mind will be very depressed due to increasing bitterness in your relationship with your spouse. If you want to make your relationship happy then you have to respect the feelings of your beloved. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will be in a mood for fun. You may organize a small party at home with friends. If you want to have a love marriage and today you are going to disclose this to your family members, then for this you are advised to wait for some time. Time is not favorable for this. You may get a negative answer. Talking about money, today's day will be very expensive. Domestic expenses seem to be increasing. Today will be normal for you on the work front. Be it a job or business, all your work today will be completed without any hindrance. Your health will be good and today you will feel very energetic. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your bad behavior can increase the list of your enemies. It will be good for you to make some softness in your behavior and to treat everyone politely. Today will be a very important day for employed people. Any hard work of yours will be completed on time today after hard work, due to which you will breathe a sigh of relief. Not only this, you will also get praise from your seniors. If you are a businessman then today will be very beneficial for you. You may get some good profit. The atmosphere of your house will be fine. Your relationship with your family members will remain in harmony. Talking about health, today we will be troubled by joint pain. If you do light exercise and a balanced diet daily, your problem will be solved soon. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will work hard to complete the pending tasks in the office. Maybe because of this you also feel some pressure. If you do business then today is not a good day to start any new work. Apart from this, you are also advised to be cautious in economic transactions. Try to keep good rapport with the members of your house. It is not right for your relationship to argue unnecessarily. Your financial condition will be good. Your budget will be balanced. If you are married, today will be a very memorable day with your spouse. You will feel how much your loved ones love you. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 9:00 pm