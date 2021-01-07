Daily Horoscope: 07 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Stay away from the politics going on in the office and focus on your work. Negligence towards work can increase your difficulties at this time. Your image in front of your boss can also be tarnished. It would be better to work wisely in such cases. Businessmen are advised to avoid lending. You also have to be careful with your opponents. There will be some curiosity in the behavior of your spouse. In such a situation, you must keep your behavior right and treat your beloved with love. Your parents will be in good health and you will get their blessings. Today you may get an opportunity to participate in some religious work. Talking about your health, there is no big problem today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be a mixed day for you. You may face some major challenges. Your concern in financial matters seems to be increasing. You will be under pressure to repay any old debt. Talking about the work, you will work very hard today in the office. Try to handle all your tasks with a calm mind and carefully. Avoid haste. Today will be normal for businessmen. The atmosphere of your house will be fine. Your relationship with your family members will remain in harmony. Any obstacle faced in the education of children can be overcome. Talking about your health, do not be negligent if you have a migraine complaint. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Avoid putting small things on the heart and learn to ignore unnecessary things otherwise you will get caught in useless problems. Your mother's health may decline. You have to take more care of them. Talking about money, your financial problem seems to be deepening. There may also be difficulty in meeting everyday needs. On the work front, you may get good results today. If you are employed, you are very likely to get the proper results of your labor. businessmen are advised to avoid traveling. Today's journey will be quite expensive and tiring. Talking about your health, you will feel mentally burdensome, which will also have a negative effect on your physical health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 3:50 am

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will pay more attention to your personal life. Your humble nature will bring you closer to the family. Your parents will be very happy with you. The loving behavior of your spouse will remove all your stress. Today will be mixed for you in terms of money. Your income will be good but expenses are likely to increase. Talking about your work, the employed people will get full support of your seniors in the office. On the other hand, the people associated with business can also benefit today. You will be in good health. Today you will feel positive. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 11:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today, some changes can happen in your life. You are very likely to get the results of your hard work at your workplace. You can get a great chance to move forward. Businessmen can get the desired results. This will boost your confidence and you will try to give your best. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. Your relationship with your spouse will be cordial. Today is a good day in terms of money. Though there may be a big expense suddenly, your good stars will handle everything. The day is favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your personal life will be happy. Your loved ones will support you. You can see a big improvement in the health of the father. If you are unmarried, today your marriage can also be discussed at home. A marriage proposal may also come for you. Money situation will be satisfactory. Today you can spend some money on household amenities. Speaking of work, the workload in the office today may increase slightly. Do not take too much stress and try to complete all your work according to plan. If you do business then suddenly a big problem may arise in front of you, but soon this problem will be overcome. You must also take your decisions wisely. Today will be favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you do not have much to do today, then make good use of your free time. Do not disturb your mental peace by thinking unnecessarily. If you work then you can get some important information in the office today. Try to improve your relationship with senior officials. Avoid confrontation and confusion, otherwise the loss will be yours. If you are a businessman then today you can get a great opportunity from which your business will grow rapidly. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. You will get affection and support from family members. Financial benefit is possible from elder brother. Talking about your health, you must take a walk in the open air in the morning to keep yourself refreshed and energetic. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 5:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you want to succeed in life then you have to stay away from negative thoughts. If at this time you are not getting the expected result, then do not be disappointed. The situation will improve soon. If there is any problem in the office, then you must openly talk to your superiors. Working under stress in this way can lead to a decline in both your health and performance. If you do business, then due to some government hurdle, some of your important work may get stuck in the middle. Your financial condition will be good.Today you can also pay any old bill. Peace will remain at home and your relationship with your family will also be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 8:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There are ups and downs in life. Instead of being afraid of problems and challenges, if you face them courageously, then you will get good success. The office environment will be very good. Your performance will be commendable and you will get the support of the boss. If you are a big businessman, do not be in any hurry while making your financial decisions. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. Today will be a lot of fun with your family members. Your spouse today will be in a very romantic mood. Your financial condition will be good. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today, work fatigue can affect your health. You better take enough rest. Your personal life will be good. Happiness will come from children. The problems of married life seem to be solved today. Arguments with your spouse will end and today they will treat you with love. Try to strengthen your trust in each other. On the economic front, the day will be good. It is possible to increase your income. Today you can have a dispute with someone unnecessarily in the office. It is better you try to avoid such things and concentrate on your work. The day is favorable for court cases. You can get success. Control your anger today and avoid doing something that will make you regret it in the future. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is going to be a healthy day on the economic front. Avoid investing in haste. Today you can meet some important people. You will benefit from this meeting soon. The day will be very beneficial for businessmen. If your business is of gold and silver then you will definitely get the desired results. Today you can have a friendship with a friend. You will not agree with each other on anything. You have to control your anger. Avoid using wrong words in anger. Due to being too busy with work, today you will not be able to give enough time to your spouse. Today people will be greatly influenced by your good speech and positive thinking. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:05 pm to 9:30 pm