Daily Horoscope: 07 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a good day for you in terms of money. You can get big financial benefits. If you work and are working on a new project, then you will get full support of the seniors. This will boost your confidence and you will try to give your best. Talking about married life, today will be more romantic. You will forget all the bitter things and spend a loving day with your spouse. The situation will be favorable in romantic life. There will be peace in the family and there will be unity among the family members. The day will be good in terms of health. There will be relief from any chronic disease. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 1:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today things can go against you on the work front. The boss may be unhappy with your performance in the office. They can also remove many of your mistakes. In such a situation, you have to be very careful. On the other hand, the businessmen are advised to stay away from debate. If you get discouraged by someone, then you must try to settle the matter wisely, otherwise your work may get worse. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your family members will get support. Today you can get some good advice from your elder brother. There will be a chance to roam today with a love partner. Talking about your finances, avoid wasting your hard-earned money. Make your financial decisions carefully. Today, your health will be weak. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June In terms of your finances, today you will get the full support of luck and you will be able to earn good money with little effort. If any of your stuck work is completed today, you will also get financial benefit. Talking about romantic life, there is a possibility of getting love proposals. If you are married, your relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. You will win the hearts of seniors with your great performance in the office. Also, your colleagues will also praise you very much today. Businessmen are advised to avoid large economic transactions. The atmosphere of your house will not be right today. Today your mother may be offended by anything about you. Do not be careless about health If you are a patient of diabetes then take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Stress may increase in your marital life. An argument with your spouse will make your day very difficult. Do not disturb your mental peace by arguing unnecessarily. You have to eliminate the bitterness between you as soon as possible. Talking about love, you will not get a chance to meet a partner. Today, your partner may be too busy. With the support of a close friend, you can complete an important task. This will remove your big worry. Financially, some improvements are expected today. Talking about work, whether it is a job or business, today is the day for you to be normal. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be a good day for you on the work front. Employed people can get to learn something new today. It is possible that you get good and beneficial advice from people associated with your field and working in a higher position. If you do business then today there are chances of solving a complicated business matter. Your financial condition will be good. If you live in a rented house and are dreaming of your own house, then you can get some good news today. Your personal life will be happy. You will get blessings from parents. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Your love will increase. The situation will be unfavorable in romantic life. You must control your anger. Talking about health, today you will get enough time to rest and you will take full advantage of it. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today there will be fierceness in your nature and you will feel quite annoyed. Due to a restless mind, you will not concentrate on any work. In such a situation, take recourse to meditation or read a good and positive book. Do not deal with children more strictly and do not pressurize them for anything. If you do a job, today your speed in the office will be very slow due to which some of your work will be left incomplete. The day will be better than usual for businessmen. You can benefit financially. In the case of love, love will be a great day. Your partners can do something special for you. If you are married, today it is possible to have a little rift with your spouse. Your health will be something wrong. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:20 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Talking about your finances, today will be a good day. However, to stay away from any major financial crisis, you will have to rein in your expenses. It will be nice if you pay a little more attention to savings. With this, you can repay your loan at the earliest. There will be an atmosphere of peace in your house. Members of your house will get full support. Today, spending time with your friends will also remove your boredom. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony and your love will deepen. Talking about romantic life, you have to strengthen your trust in your partner. Today will be full of achievements for you on the work front. You can get great success whether it is a job or business. Today there will be a feeling of satisfaction and you will feel very good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is not a good day for the students. Today you will feel quite cumbersome and your attention will be less in studies. In such a situation, you must take time to focus on your interests as well. This will make you feel refreshed. Businessmen can get a big benefit today. It is possible that you will get a big order which will increase your business. On the other hand, the people working today need to be careful. You may get confused with higher officials. Talking about personal life, today there will be a stance in the behavior of your spouse. The harsh attitude of your beloved can make you very sad. Talking about love, you will be able to give enough time to your partner. On the economic front, the day will give mixed results. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will forget all your stress and spend a good time with your family. You will be very happy to be with your partner. You can discuss any important issues with your parents. The ongoing troubles in romantic life will end. If you do a job then it will be better if you concentrate on your work in the office today. Don't talk about others, otherwise you may get into trouble yourself. The day will be important for businessmen. If you are thinking of furthering your business and due to financial problems, your plan can not proceed, then you can get some good news today. Your physical health is likely to remain mixed. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be an auspicious day on the work front. Your efficiency will increase and you will be able to handle all your work better. Today you can successfully complete an important task. You are also expected to make big progress soon. Married life will be happy. Your life partner will be good. Your closeness will increase. After many days you will feel happy after spending some good time with each other. On the other hand, there may be some problems in romantic life. Today you will not be able to fulfill any promise made by your partner, due to which their mood will be quite bad. The day will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There will be dullness in love life. Despite many efforts, you will not be able to overcome your partner's displeasure. If you are married then avoid lying to your spouse in any way, otherwise there may be a big dispute between you. Talking about money, today will be beneficial for you. Your financial condition will be good. After a long time, you will get a chance to spend time with friends today. You will take full advantage of this opportunity and have lots of fun too. Talking about the work, the office environment will be very good. Today you will feel great pleasure in working. The day is good in terms of health. Today there is no major problem. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm