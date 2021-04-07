Daily Horoscope: 07 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be very important for you on the work front. You should be fully dedicated to your work and do not give any kind of complaint to the senior officers. If you are a big businessman then today you can connect with a big client. You will definitely get good benefits in the coming days. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. If you do not want any kind of hindrance in your future plans then you are advised to pay more attention to savings. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get emotional support from your parents. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Due to dietary disturbances, stomach problems may occur today. It would be better not to be too careless. Especially you are advised to avoid eating outside food. It is possible to fall in a financial situation. If you are thinking of taking a loan, then you need to take your decision carefully. Today is a good day on the work front. If you work, then you can get to learn something new in the office. Also, your rapport with your colleagues will also improve. If businessmen are thinking of furthering their business, today will prove to be a good result for you. Talking about your personal life, if you are in peace with a member of your family, then try to resolve the issue as soon as possible by negotiating. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are a big businessman then do not do any kind of negligence in legal matters otherwise it can be difficult. Suddenly today you may have to travel for work. Your journey will be extremely tired. Merchants may benefit financially. Today you may have to work harder than necessary. Students are very likely to get the proper results of their hard work. If you have recently given any exam then you can get great success. Your financial condition will be better. Today you can spend some money to change the decoration of your house. Relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. You will get full support of your sweetheart in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Talking about your health, avoid taking medicines without thinking. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The office environment will be warmer today. Maybe your boss's mood may not be right. In such a situation, you are advised to focus more on work. A little carelessness can provoke the anger of your boss. Today is going to be very profitable for hardware businessmen. You can get good financial benefit. Your business will grow. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. Avoid spending too much to impress others. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Your relationship with your siblings will be strong. On the other hand, there may be a big fight with a spouse over a small matter. Talking about health, if you have recently had an operation, then you must be more alert. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 10:35 am to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be a day of good results on the work front, especially if you have recently joined a new job or you have been promoted, then today is a very auspicious day for you. Businessmen can be of great economic benefit, especially if your work is of clothes, then there is a strong possibility of big orders on your hands. Talking about your personal life, domestic responsibilities may increase slightly. However, you will get full support of your family members, so you do not have to worry too much. Today is going to be a mixed day on the economic front. If you are trying to increase your income then you have to increase your efforts. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Businessmen are advised to take their business decisions very carefully, especially if you are going to do something new in the partnership, then do not be hasty at all. Apart from this, you should also be careful in financial matters. Employees will have a normal day. All your works will be completed smoothly. Today you will tell a very good time with your father. You can also get some good advice from them, which will prove to be very beneficial for you. If you are married, you will grow in love with your spouse. Your financial situation is possible to improve. Stuck money can be obtained. Your health in spite of rushing routine Will be good Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Employed people are advised to be very careful in the office. Some jealous coworkers may hinder some of your important work. Apart from this, they can also try to tarnish your image in front of your boss. Today will be a mixed result for traders. Today you have to work very hard. Talking about your personal life, it can be a small fight with your spouse. However, you have to control your anger. Your financial condition will be normal. If a family member is not in good health, then you need to take more care of them. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November From an economic perspective, today will not be a good day for you. Your income will be good, but increase in expenses can spoil your budget. You are advised to spend thoughtfully otherwise you may get into a lot of trouble in the coming days. Talking about your work, if you are assigned any important work in the office, then you complete your work with all hard work and honesty. You can get the result of this hard work as promotion soon. Businessmen may have to travel longer today. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. As far as your health is concerned, you need to avoid stressing too much. Your mental stress can also make you physically weak. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are unemployed and have been looking for a job for a long time, then today is going to be very auspicious for you. You can get the job you want. A big problem of the business-connected people can be solved and there are also signs of an upsurge in your financial status. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Today you will have a very fun time with the members of the house. You may get a chance to visit a religious place with your family members. The condition of your finances will be satisfactory. You will spend according to your budget. As far as your health is concerned, if your health is not going well for days, then you must consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You may have a conversation with a colleague in the office. You need to control your anger. Do not get excited and do something which you will have to regret in future. On the other hand, the business people will have to avoid taking any kind of risk today, otherwise the loss may occur. Talking about your personal life, do not be negligent towards domestic responsibilities. Your wrong attitude can make your loved ones unhappy. Try to spend more time with your spouse today. Your loved ones will feel weak emotionally. On the economic front, the day will be mixed. When it comes to your health, fatigue can increase greatly due to overcrowding. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 12:00 noon

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the work front, you can get good results today. If you do a job, you can get a great honor in the office. On the other hand, if you are thinking of changing the job, then today you can get a good offer. Businessmen today are advised not to make large investments. If your work is connected with transport then you can get good benefit. Any major decision related to money will be good without taking advice from anyone. Talking about your personal life, mutual understanding with your spouse will be better. Your parents will also get full support and the atmosphere of your house will be pleasant. Today is expected to be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:40 pm to 10:05 pm