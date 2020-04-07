Daily Horoscope: 07 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April There will be a peaceful atmosphere in the house. Everyone will get the support of siblings, besides today you will feel much better by spending time with friends. The day will be very romantic with your spouse. Maybe you give them a gift that they will feel very special after receiving. Today will be full of achievements for you on the work front. Today, any positive change in your career is possible. If you talk about money then today will be a good day. However, to stay away from any major financial crisis, you will have to rein in your expenses. Apart from this, you take every financial decision carefully. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Brown Auspicious number: 22 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is your day because today your luck will support you and in most cases you will get success. Today, you can earn more by working less. The day is very good for the people looking for jobs and business people, but you have to continue your efforts and hard work. If you talk about your personal life, today you can have a rift with your family members. Today, your habit of getting angry at unnecessary things can disturb the peace of the house. You better control yourself. On the other hand, bitterness will remain in your relationship with your spouse. Today, the mood of your beloved will also be changed. Your financial situation will be normal. Today we will get rid of health related problems. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:20 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you talk about your work, today will be a very auspicious day, job or business, you will get results as expected. Today, meeting with the help of an eminent person of the society can become your stuck work. In such a situation, after a long time you will breathe a sigh of relief. Happiness will remain in your personal life, but you will have to give some time to your family in your busy routine. If you talk about your married life, then the mood of your spouse will be bad, but your special way of accepting them will change their mood. Today, you will get happiness from your child's side. Your health will be good and today you will feel very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July For the past few days there was a fluctuating situation in your marital life, but today can be one of the best days of your married life. Today will be a special day with your life partner. Conditions will be favourable in the field. You can get the result of your continuous hard work and effort. Today you can get an opportunity that can help you in furthering your career. You better take advantage of it. On the economic front, the day is profitable. Wealth is being acquired. Apart from this, your feud with your father about money will also end today, so that you will be able to win their trust once again. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you may have a quarrel with your spouse regarding money. Your expensive nature may also be criticized. Do not let negative thoughts dominate you, but change your mind, you will feel that things are turning in your favor. On the work front, you may feel a little tired today. It is better you take time and focus on yourself. Today you must control your emotions and avoid doing any irresponsible action which will make you regret later. The atmosphere of the house will be fine today. Misconceptions between relatives can be removed. If you talk about your health, then the mind will be restless today, due to which you will feel a bit cumbersome. You better not take too much stress. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is not a good day for students. Your attention will be less in writing studies. If there is any obstacle in your education then you must seek the help of your gurus. Today, the natives of business can get any big benefit in business, but at this time you have to take your decisions carefully. On the other hand, the people working today need to be careful. Some tension is possible due to you in the office, although skill in negotiation will prove to be your strong side and you will be able to deal with this matter. Today, you may have some dispute with your spouse, not only that, their behavior will also be a bit mysterious and irritable. On the economic front, the day can give mixed results. If you pay a little more attention to savings, then you will be able to repay your loan easily. Will your health be fine. Lucky Colour: Purple Auspicious number: 13 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your personal life needs a little more attention. Today you may have to make a decision on a serious matter related to your house. Apart from this, if there is an elderly member in the house, then their health may decline today. It is better that you take extra care of them. Your relationship with your spouse will remain strong. The love and trust between you two will grow. Today will be a profitable day for businessmen. If you want to try luck in a new business, today your plan can move forward. At the same time, the day of the jobbers will be normal. Talking about money, today income will be good and you will be able to save. With luck, you may have a spoiled job. Do not be careless about your health. Lucky Colour: Brown Auspicious number: 9 Lucky Time: 9:15 am to 2:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today may be some relief for you. If you keep your mind calm then you can easily make some important decisions. On the work front, the day is auspicious. Continue your efforts, you will get results as expected. Today you will feel a different pleasure in working. Though you may have some responsibilities suddenly, due to the cooperation of superiors and good coordination with colleagues, your tasks will be completed on time. Also, in some cases your overconfidence can prove you wrong. It will be better that you take special care of this matter. Today you may have some discrimination in the family but support from siblings. Your financial condition will be fine. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today your uncontrolled anger can cause trouble for you, especially if you work, today you have to control your anger. You have to avoid getting into trouble with your superiors or colleagues. If today you talk randomly, then you may have to face the adverse situation. Today will be a mixed result for businessmen. Your work will be completed without any hindrance, but today you will not get any big benefit. If you talk about your financial situation then the day will be very profitable. Today your financial efforts will be successful. There will remain compatibility in your married life. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Love will remain in your married life. You will express your feelings openly in front of your spouse. Today you are advised to stay away from quarrels. Someone can put pressure on you to repay an old debt. In such a situation, you must seek advice from someone close or trusted. The situation will be favorable in the field. However, today your responsibilities may increase, especially for the jobbers, who may get an important job load. Today you may encounter some people who can test your patience. Do not lose yourself under any circumstances but act wisely. To stay healthy, you need to have enough rest and timely meals. Meditate for mental peace. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Do not waste your time just by making comments about people. It is high time that you execute your future plans. If you are thinking of doing something big, then it will be better that you make your move. Today will have mixed results in terms of money. It may cost more than income but some financial benefits are also possible. Today there may be some differences with the spouse. Their behavior may bother you. It may be very difficult for you to explain them. In this case, you must give them some time. On the other hand, with the love and blessings of parents, you will experience positivity. Employed people can get results of their hard work. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm