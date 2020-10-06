Daily Horoscope: 06 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are not getting good success then you have to increase your efforts. It is possible that you will get frustrated with high officials in the office, due to which the atmosphere will be very tense. In this type of situation, you are advised not to be excited but to work with consciousness. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. If you walk according to the advice of your elders, then it will only benefit you. You will get emotional support from your spouse and your relationship will be strengthened. There is a possibility of sudden health decline. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is the strongest idea to solve any complicated matter. If there is a dispute going on in your house, today it may end. You will get parental affection. In addition, relationships with other household members will improve. If you work, then you need to make some new strategies. Also, do not make the mistake of ignoring the trivial matter of your bosses or seniors. The sum of profit is being made for businessmen. If you work with gold and silver then today is going to be auspicious for you. There are signs of a big boom in your financial situation. As far as your health is concerned, mentally you will feel very good and physically you will be very agile. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you work then today you are advised to be very careful. Keep an eye on the activities happening around you in the office. Maybe someone else tries to take credit for your hard work today. If you are associated with marketing then today will be auspicious for you. Businessmen who are associated with the iron industry can benefit well. However, at this time you are advised to be careful in terms of money. You will get a chance to spend extra time with your family today. Some of your old memories will be refreshed today and you will feel quite well. In terms of health, the day will give mixed results. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Laziness today can prove to be harmful for you. If you complete your work fast and at the right time, then your boss will definitely notice your hard work. Today is the day for businessmen to be mixed. You can connect with some new clients and you will definitely get good benefits in the coming days. On the other hand, today you can have a dispute with someone. In business related matters, you need to work tactfully, not with anger, otherwise you may suffer loss instead of profit. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. The expenses will be less and you will be able to save today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You may get good results on the day of work. If you have not applied for a job then you can get good news today. If you are associated with the bank sector, there is a strong possibility of opening up avenues for you. Today is the day of choice for businessmen, especially if your work is related to transport, then today you are advised to stay away from debate, otherwise you may get caught in a big legal affair. Conditions in your personal life will be fine. There will be some changes in the behavior of your spouse today. You better pay more attention to your beloved. You will be very upset due to not getting the money stuck. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be the beginning of the day. The mind will be very happy and you will feel positive. Your relationship with your family members will remain in harmony. It is possible that you will be very busy with any domestic work. Parents will not have any complaints from you. Talking about your work, today you will be strengthened financially by completion of your important work. If you do a job then your bosses or seniors will be very happy with you today. You can have a big benefit from his graceful vision. If you work related to food items or pesticides, today you can benefit. Today will be favorable in terms of health. There will be no major problem. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is going to be a challenging day for you on the economic front. Your budget may be unbalanced due to excess income. Apart from this, you will be very disappointed due to not getting the economic profit that you had expected. Domestic discord is likely to increase. Your spouse's health may be affected due to excessive stress. It is better to take full care of your beloved. Talking about your work, this day is going to be normal for you. If you do business now, you can benefit well. On the other hand, the working people need to do their work diligently and carefully. Your health will be weak. If you are negligent then your problems can increase. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is expected to be quite a struggle for businessmen of this zodiac. Suddenly a big problem may arise in front of you. If you do not act wisely, you may incur losses. Keep your important documents in the office. If they are misplaced today, then you can be in big trouble. Your financial condition will be better than normal. Today you can make some important expenses. You need to behave in peace with the family members. Avoid draining unnecessary anger on your family. This can increase bitterness in your relationships. The mysterious behavior of your spouse may bother you. Talking about your health, if you are a patient of north blood pressure, then today you are advised to take more care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You need to concentrate more on your goal and work harder. The more you work, the better results you will get. Also you try to organize your cluttered routine. Along with work, your health is equally important for you. Talking about your work, if you are unemployed and looking for a job, then you may have to wait for some time. Apart from this, if you are already doing a job and are expecting a desired transfer, then your wish can be fulfilled soon. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationships with your family will be strong. You may have an important discussion with your father today about money. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your mild behavior will help you in making any of your messed up work today. People around you will be greatly influenced by your positivity. In business matters, in business matters you are advised to avoid overconfidence otherwise you may have to regret decisions taken for yourself. Today will be a better day than usual for the working people. All your works will be completed without any hindrance. You will also get full support of Your bosses or seniors along with colleagues. On the economic front, the day will be profitable. You may acquire some wealth. Talking about your health, you will feel very good. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You may have increased attachment to material comforts. Today you can make a big purchase. However, at this time you are advised to keep an eye on your financial situation. Spending it openly can create problems for you in the coming days. You can be part of an important meeting in the office today. It is better that you take your boss's words seriously. On the other hand, if you do business then today you can expect good profits. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. If your father has been troubled for a few days, then his problem can be solved today. The day will be favorable in terms of health. You will be physically fit. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm