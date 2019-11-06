Daily Horoscope: 06 November 2019

Aries (March 20 to April 18): The day is not good for unmarried couples. If today you are planning to disclose your relationship in front of your family, you may get disappointed. It's better to wait for some time as this is not the favourable time to take any action. Talking about money, you have to be very careful today. You may get a chance to earn money but may get caught in some fraud financial schemes. Be careful while making any transactions. Family life will be normal. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the house. If you are married, some small arguments may take place with your spouse. Spend some time with them otherwise, they may get annoyed. The day is not good in terms of health. So, avoid travelling. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The day is auspicious in the work front. If you recently gave an interview, then today you may get positive feedback. The day will also prove to be great for traders. Some good opportunities may come to your hands which will prove to be beneficial in the coming days. On the economic front, you can take a risky decision today. You are advised to think carefully before making such decisions. Talking about the family, all problems in the house will be solved today. After a long time, the atmosphere of your home will be changed and calm. At this time you also need to pay attention to your personal issues. Talking about health, today will be a good day. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will be worried about something related to your mother. Mental stress can also affect your work. If you are employed, your high officials will be unhappy with your work due to your unfinished tasks. Avoid any kind of negligence towards work, otherwise, you may get in trouble. The day will be auspicious for businessmen. Your pending work may get resumed after a legal matter is settled. You may make big financial benefits today. A positive thing may take place in a romantic life which will make your relationship even stronger. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 3:50 am

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will be in a mood for fun and will enjoy going out with friends. At the workplace, your seniors will be impressed by your hard work. If you continue to work like this, your dream of progress will soon be fulfilled. Today you can meet some new people. The day is also profitable for businessmen. Family life will be happy and love and unity can be seen among family members. Try to spend more time with your spouse today. As the tension between both of you have increased considerably, it is better to make your relationship stronger again by paying more attention to your married life. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 11:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August From the work front, the day is auspicious for you. If you are employed, you will be able to impress your high officials with your skills and talent and seeing your amazing work, they may make you a part of an important project. You just keep working hard and honestly as you may get promoted soon. A sudden problem may arise in the family but you will be able to settle the matter soon. Marital life will remain in harmony and relationship with spouse will be good. You both may go on a trip to a beautiful place to spend a good time together with each other and relive your old memories. The day will be better in terms of money and you will spend according to your budget. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Avoid interfering in the matter of others. You need to behave wisely in your workplace and think twice before speaking about others. Along with seniors, you also need to keep pace with your colleagues. The day is not good for businessmen. You may face a big obstacle in your work which will make you upset. Also, avoid taking risky decisions today. There will be arguments in the family. You may get into a heated discussion with the family members which will ruin the peaceful ambience of the house. Do not act unwisely in anger as it may increase bitterness in relationships. Your financial condition will be normal. Do not be negligent in the matter of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October A very special day for the unmarried people. Some good marriage proposals may knock your door today and there's also a huge possibility of getting married soon. Today, you will spend a memorable time with your family and have an important discussion with parents. From the financial front, there will be no big expenses and you will be able to save some amount of money. Things seem to be falling in your favour. At the workplace, if there's an obstacle in your task, then your seniors will help you. Businessmen can get small profits today. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 8:25 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today in the office, you will get full support of colleagues and seniors. Your workload will be lighter and you will get some extra time for yourself too. Today, you may plan a trip with your family. Your father's health will improve and you will get a lot of relief. You will also observe some roughness in the behaviour of your spouse. If you are unable to understand the reason for their displeasure, talk to them about it as being silent can further increase the misunderstanding. The economic situation may decline. Today suddenly you may have to repay an old debt. In the evening, you may get some good news suddenly. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:05 pm to 9:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Family issues will dominate your mind today and you will be worried about things related to the family. Lack of coordination among family members may increase your stress. In such a situation, take an important decision today. You will get full support of your spouse in difficult situations which will not let your morale fall. At the workplace, your boss will be in a very bad mood. It would be better to do your work diligently and carefully. Some improvement is possible in the financial condition. There's a possibility of getting money soon. If you want to strengthen your financial position, go according to your plan. A big problem may arise suddenly in romantic life. A small debate with your partner may turn into a big fight. Remember to keep your behaviour balanced in such situations. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The day will prove to be great for the students. Individuals wishing to study abroad can get some good news today. The situation will be favourable in the workplace and you will be able to complete all your important tasks on time. If you are associated with business, today you may have to take a short trip related to your new task. This journey will be auspicious for you. Your financial condition will remain good. Today, solving a matter related to property will also give you a peace of mind. There are chances of getting a big benefit soon. The family and relationship with family members will remain pleasant. Health will also be fine. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 8:05 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Due to poor health today, some of your important work may get stuck in the middle leaving you annoyed. Financial condition will decrease as there's a high probability of loss of money today. All this is the result of your wrong decisions so, it's better that you try to learn from your mistakes. Today, some problems may due to your child's stubborn nature. Try to convince them with love. Avoid laughing and joking around with colleagues in the office. Your superiors may have their eyes on you today. If you are a businessman, today may get into an argument with your partner. Do not let the matter move forward as you may face heavy loss in the future. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12:00 pm