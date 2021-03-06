Daily Horoscope: 06 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If problems are going on in your personal life, first of all, you need to change your behaviour. Be it a friend or a family member, you are advised to treat yourself well. This will strengthen your relationship. Talking about work, if you want to do your own small business, then you must start working on your plans. The day is favourable for this. On the other hand, if you want to leave the job and do your business, then you need to take your decision carefully. Talking about your health, unnecessary anger can cause a deterioration in your health. For mental peace, you must pay more attention to your spiritual lessons. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The burden of functioning can increase which will be the cause of your mental stress. Due to disturbances in health, you will also have irritability in your nature. Today, you will not feel much in any work and you will prefer to live in solitude. In such a situation, it would be better for you to keep aside work and concentrate on rest. In this way, working under stress can also decrease your performance. Talking about personal life, the relationship with your spouse will be strong. There will be full support from your sweetheart in solving your problems. Your financial condition will be good. If you focus on saving, then gradually your financial problems will be removed. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is the day for you to be mixed. You are advised to keep balance in your personal and professional life. You have to understand that along with work, your family is equally important for you. If you are having a conflict with a friend, today all the misconceptions between you can be cleared. Your financial situation will be fine. If you have recently borrowed, try to repay it as soon as possible. Talking about the work, if you are connected with the media then today is going to be very busy for you. However, you can get good results from your hard work soon. On the other hand, businessmen will not benefit much today Talking about your health, if you have any problem related to the eyes, immediately consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 4:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The day is not good in terms of health. You need to take more care of your health. Your increased mental stress can lead to a drastic decline in your health. If you want to start a new work in partnership then you can get success. Do the small tasks in the office seriously and carefully. Today, your boss will keep an eye on you. If you want to progress, do not be careless about work. There will be happiness in your personal life. Your relationship with your family will be strong. There will be an improvement in the health of your mother. If possible, try to spend more time with your parents today. The condition of your finances will be satisfactory. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The working people of wood, iron, property etc. can get good financial benefit today. Today is going to be a tough day for employed people. Your seniors will look dissatisfied with your performance. Today you might have some sayings too. However, you are advised to avoid such things. Put all your attention into your work. Your financial condition will be good. You need to spend thoughtfully. Also, avoid borrowing today. The relationship with your spouse will improve. Today you will see a softening in the behaviour of your beloved. As far as your health is concerned, there is no big problem today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Use the vehicle very carefully today especially follow the rules of traffic otherwise you may get in big trouble. The office environment will be very good and today you will be able to complete all your work easily. You will get the full support of your seniors. Big businessmen are advised to be more vigilant today otherwise financial losses may occur. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will have a great time with younger members of your family. Today, your life partner will be worried about anything. On the economic front, the day will be better than usual. You can make some changes to your financial plans. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. You will spend a very good time with your family today. Not only this, but you can also have an important discussion with the elders of your house today. You may also get some good advice from elders in any matter related to real estate. Your relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. You will get the full support of your beloved in adverse circumstances. Talking about your work, today is going to be favourable for you. Be it a job or business, you will complete all your work with hard work and honesty. If you recently started a new business, today you can get good financial benefits. Talking about your health, suddenly your health can deteriorate. You need to take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Some people may try to confuse you by giving incorrect information. You must beware of such people. Talking about the work, the workload in the office will be more. This may cause you to feel very stressed. However, you do not have to worry too much. If you try to complete your tasks with a calm mind, then all your tasks will be completed on time and easily. Apart from this, you also need to improve the rapport with senior officials. Today, the people associated with the business can get big financial benefit, especially if your work is of grain, this day is going to be very auspicious for you. Your financial condition will be good. If you are unmarried, then today your marriage can be discussed in your house. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 2:55 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You are advised to be more alert towards this global epidemic. A little carelessness can put you in big trouble. While going out of your house, use the mask. It is possible to fall into the situation of money. Economic losses may occur. You may have a big fight over a small matter with your spouse. It is possible that you can be very difficult to explain to your beloved. In such a situation it is advisable to keep your mind calm. Some good news can be received from your child. There is a strong possibility of them getting any major success in the field of education. Talking about the work, you are advised to be more serious about your responsibilities in the office. You better try to complete all your work carefully. Your business will be normal. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will not be good for you in terms of money. Avoid unnecessary expenses. It would be better to prepare your budget for the day. Today is going to be a very important day for you jobless people. You can get some good advice from an influential and reputed person associated with your field. The residents working in transport are likely to get a big relief. If there is any problem with any of your work, then there is a strong possibility of it going away. Talking about personal life, the ongoing conflict with your spouse may end today. Today you will get a chance to spend extra time with your sweetheart. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be full of energy and enthusiasm for you and you will enjoy your day to the fullest. You will get full support from your family members and your relationship with your loved ones will also be strengthened. If you are married, you are advised to pay more attention to your married life, otherwise, your spouse may feel neglected. Your financial condition will be good. Your income may increase. Today is going to be a very auspicious day for people in the IT sector. You can have some great success. On the other hand, if businessmen are planning to make a big investment then today is the best day for this. Talking about your health, you will be very fresh and agile today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm