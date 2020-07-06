Daily Horoscope: 06 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will prove to be a relief for job seekers. If the behavior of senior officers was not going on towards you, then today you will see improvement in the situation. They will appreciate your work and you will also get their support. On the other hand, you will also have better coordination with colleagues. Businessmen need to take more care of their time. If you are unable to complete your work on time, then your image in the market may deteriorate. Your personal life will be happy. The mind will be happy with the progress of the children. You will be very happy. On the other hand, today you need to take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 3:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are unemployed and are looking for a job for a long time, then you can get an interview from a good company today. It would be better if you go for this interview with complete preparation and confidence, you will definitely get success. Your personal life will be happy. Today your parents will be more than happy with you. You can also get financial support from them. If you are fighting with siblings, today that too will end and your relationship will improve. There will remain compatibility in your married life. Today your spouse can make a promise to you. You will be in good health. You will be very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 5:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be very romantic for you. Relationship with your spouse will increase love and your mutual understanding will be good. You can get good results on the economic front. Income is likely to increase. A new source of income may be obtained. Today you may have to travel for work, due to which you will feel very tired. However, as expected, the benefits will reduce both your stress and fatigue. However, traveling is a risky task in the current situation, so you have to be careful because your health is equally important. There will be peace in your personal life. Today will be a fun day with your family. There will be sweetness in the relationship with your spouse. Talking about health, then getting up and walking in the morning, will be good for your health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a positive result for you. Talking about personal life, a slight change in your nature can relieve you from many troubles. Your dispute with your family members will end today because your initiative and sensible behavior will remove all the grievances of the family. If you want to keep your relationship with your loved ones strong, then keep your behavior balanced. If you are worried about something then today with the help of your spouse, this problem can be solved. Employed people will work hard today and even your seniors will notice your hard work. At the same time, the hard work of businessmen seems to be successful. Talking about money, you will spend some important expenses today, but there will be no financial problem. The day is favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today almost every task will come with interruptions, which will make you very upset. In the office, the pressure of the superiors will be more on you today. Apart from this, you can also make some mistakes in haste, which can increase your trouble. Businessmen today have to avoid taking any kind of risk, there is a possibility of loss. Talking about your personal life, try to improve the coordination with the family members. There may be some problems regarding money. Suddenly pressure can be put on you to repay an old debt. Talking about health, today you will experience mental disturbance due to which physical health can also be affected. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 9:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you need to behave very wisely. It is good for you to stay away from useless debates and complications. Today, ignore such people who do not belong to you, otherwise you can get involved in controversies even if you do not want to. You will be able to do your work in the office in a better way. Your boss can also give you some important advice today. If you do business then today you will be very busy with some new work. Today will be a mixed day on the economic front. There may be good wealth, but there can also be a big expense. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you have to be very careful in terms of money. There may be disturbances in the accounts. You may have some differences with your younger brother or sister. The elders of your house may criticize your careless attitude. You need to pay more attention to your personal life. If possible, take some time today and spend time with your family members so that you can overcome all their grievances. your spouse's health will not be good today, due to which you will get irritability in his nature. Today will be very busy on the work front, you will work hard today to complete some important work. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 8:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you do business then today you can take some important decisions to resume your stalled plans. Thoughtful decisions will take you on the path of progress. People who do not have jobs are advised to behave properly in front of your seniors. The day will be good in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of receiving money. Marital life will be happy. You will enjoy a quiet day with your spouse. The elders will be blessed and you will feel positive. Talking about health, today both your health and mood will be good. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 12:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be one of the most memorable days for your married life. Today your mind will be fickle and you will be in a very romantic mood. You will also get full support of your spouse. If you work, then focus on your work. Do not waste your time and energy by getting into things here and there. The profits that the businessmen were getting today can be postponed. However, do not be discouraged because soon you will get success. Also today you can make any important business decision. The day will be normal in terms of money. Time is favorable for students. If their efforts have been going on for a long time, they will surely find success. Do not be careless about your health. If you are facing any problem, consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be peace and peace in your personal life. Today, with the help of a member of the house, any of your stuck work can be completed. This is the right time to clear all misunderstandings with your spouse. If you want to dispel your beloved resentment, then it is better to spend more time with them today and openly express your feelings. If you are single, today you can meet someone special, you are likely to get success at your work. If your opponents are obstructing any of your work, then today you can overcome them. The day is good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your mood will be very good today. Today, you can plan to do something different from your daily routine. It is possible that you make some good plans at home. You will see improvement in health, so that you will feel good mentally. Meditate after taking some time out daily, it will keep you fresh. The day will be normal in terms of money. If you get any chance to earn money today, do not make hasty decisions by thinking carefully. Talking about work, you will move forward using your new ideas. If you do a job, then you can see your ability to change the opinion of your seniors about you. Businessmen have to make their decisions very wisely. Time is not right for doing any high cost work. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Lucky Colour: Grey Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9:45 pm