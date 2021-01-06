Daily Horoscope: 06 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The day will not be good in terms of money. The money in hand can move easily. It is better that you take your decisions wisely in financial matters. Talking about your work, today is going to be very busy for you. You will be devoted to your work. Be it a job or business you will try to give your best. On the other hand, domestic responsibilities may also increase slightly. In such a situation, you need to strike a balance between professional and personal so that you do not feel any pressure. Spouse's mood will not be right. It is better that you use your words thoughtfully while talking. Talking about your health, today will be a better day than usual. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be auspicious on the work front. There are signs of your progress. You may get a high position. Also, an increase in salary is also possible. On the other hand, businessmen can get any big benefit today. The pending deal may be final. Your personal life will be happy. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Brother or sister can get any great success. There will be sweetness in a relationship with your spouse. Your loved ones will make you feel special.Your financial condition will be good. There will be no major problem. Talking about your health, you will feel very tired today. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You do a job and you will have more work and there will be pressure from higher officials. Maybe due to your negligence, your boss's temper may also flare up. In this type of situation, keep your mind calm. A little mistake can make you lose all your hard work. If you trade dairy products then today will be beneficial for you. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can get rid of any big money related problems. Differences with your family members can be deep. You must keep your anger under control, otherwise it can get out of hand. The day will be full of ups and downs in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There may be some problems today on the work front. Your speed will be less and you will fail to complete your work on time. Maybe your seniors are somewhat unhappy with you about this. You better not give them a chance to complain. If you do business then suddenly you may have to take an important decision. Your financial condition will be good. You will be able to repay any old loan. There will be happiness and peace in Your personal life. You will get full support of your family members. Talking about your health, today will be a good day for you. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 1:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The day is auspicious in terms of money. Sudden financial gains will strengthen your bank balance. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. Your honor and respect at the workplace will increase. The seniors will be happy with you and you will do all your work diligently. Businessmen can get great relief today. You are likely to get success in some pending legal matter. Today you will feel quite good after spending some fun time with old friends. Some people may try to harass you by spreading false things about you. You must be careful with such people. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September To strengthen your financial position, you can make some important decisions today. However, to make quick money, you must avoid making wrong decisions, otherwise you may get into trouble. On the work front you can get good results. Your hard work will pay off and you are expected to have some great success. If you work, you can get a high position. Business plans will thrive and you will benefit. There will be happiness and peace in Your personal life. Full support of your family members will be received. On the other hand, wrong treatment of your spouse can make you sad. Your health will be fine. You will feel very fresh. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your work in the office will be highly appreciated. Coordination with higher officials and colleagues will also be better. Businessmen will see an increase in their work. If you trade wood you can get good financial benefits. Money situation will be satisfactory. There is a strong possibility of increase in income. Today you can get new clothes and jewelry. There will be compatibility in married life. Today will be a day of peace with your spouse. There will be an opportunity to meet with friends in the evening. You will also be mentally strong by keeping good health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You will not feel well mentally today. There will be some turmoil in the mind. In this way, I will not be able to pay proper attention to any of you. Today will be better than usual on the economic front. However, at this time you will have to spend thoughtfully so that you can pay more attention to savings and there is no hindrance in your future plans. Avoid doing financial transactions. There will be fierceness in your life-partner's nature. You may have an argument with your beloved. If you work wisely, then you can avoid the troubles. There may be some obstacles in the work of the office today, but you must not be worried because your problem will not last long. Soon all your works will be completed. Businessmen will avoid taking any decision in a hurry today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your marital life can cause discord. There will be curiosity in your life partner's nature. You better pay attention to your sweetheart too. If possible, spend more time with them or go for a walk. Your sweetheart needs your emotional support. Do your work carefully in the office. There may be a big loss due to you. You may have to suffer the wrong result of this mistake. Businessmen may face economic problems. Some of your work may suddenly go wrong. In such a situation, control yourself, soon everything will be normal. Stay away from fight fights otherwise you will lose your mental peace. If you talk about your financial situation then today is going to be normal. You have to strike a balance between your income and expenses. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 9:25 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Stress is possible in your personal life. There may be ideological differences with family members. It would be better not to be angry but to speak calmly. A debate will only disturb the peace of your home. Today, there will be some changes in the behavior of your spouse. You will feel that your beloved is hiding something from you. On the economic front, the day will be good.Your financial condition will be good. Try to complete pending tasks in the office. Do not leave any of your work for tomorrow. Occupational complications may increase. You will be confused about any new business proposal. It is better that you take your final decision only after taking appropriate advice. Your health will not be right. Physically you will feel quite weak. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 2:25 am

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Efficiency in conversation will prove to be your strong side today. You will easily handle any defective thing. Your confidence will increase. Talking about money, today's day will give mixed results. Your income will be good, but you may spend more money to pay the pending bills. Talking about your personal life if your relationship with siblings will be strong. There may be an important conversation with the boss in the office. Your boss will look satisfied with your performance and you will also get their support. At the same time, businessmen can get mixed results today. Talking about your health, there may be a minor problem today. Do not be careless. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm