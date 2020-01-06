Daily Horoscope: 06 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Talking about your romantic life, you need to be calm and patient. Excessive anger can deepen differences between you and your partner. You have to understand your partner's feelings and also give them some time to adjust. If you are married, today is a normal day for you. Even if there is some discord between you both today, everything will be quiet by evening. Talking about work, today you will find yourself in a state of confusion. If you are unable to take any important decision then you should talk to someone close to you. The day will be fine in terms of money and it will be wonderful if you buy some gifts and surprise your children. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 10:45 am to 12:25 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be a very important day in terms of money. Today you can get such an opportunity which will attract you a lot, but it is better if you do not take any decision in haste. If you want to earn a good amount of money fast, then take your decisions wisely. There will be problems in your marital life today. Your uncontrolled anger can cause a dispute between you two. In such a situation, you also need to pay attention to your words, otherwise, the situation may become worse for you both. If you are in the service industry, you may get a chance to work on a big and good project. Your health will be fine and today you will enjoy your favourite dishes. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today your love life will be good and the bonding with your partner will increase and relationship will be stronger than before. People who are married, they will also have a very romantic day today. For the last few days you were very busy, but today you will be able to make time for your spouse. You can also go for a walk today to make your day even more memorable. If you are a businessman then your work will be completed very easily today. You can bargain as well so you can make an effort in this area. On the other hand, the people working in a multinational company can get some good news today. Health-related matters will be very good and therefore you will work quickly. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today misunderstandings can cause bitterness in the relationship with your siblings but if you handle the situation carefully then the situation will not deteriorate. On the economic front, the day will be normal. Today you will spend within your budget. There may be problems in your marital life and therefore, your spouse may not happy with you today. This may be because of your busy work. Talking about On the work front, the day is good. Business or job, you will get good results. Today you will complete all your tasks with hard work and honesty. Today you can also take some important decisions. Today there will be something wrong with the matter of health. Do not be careless. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are having trouble with your spouse then today is a good day to spend time with them. It would be better to take your beloved to a place of their choice for a picnic. This will improve their mood to a great extent and the distance between the two can also be reduced. The atmosphere of the house will be good. You will get affection and support from your parents. Today there is a possibility of financial benefits because your father will help you. He may also assist you in starting your new business. Today will be a great day for the people in the service industry. Workload will be less and you will get enough time for yourself. Make good use of your time. The day is good in terms of health. Lucky Color: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 2:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a better day for you. Today, you will be very strong emotionally and take all your decisions very thoughtfully. There may be some positive changes at the work front. Today will be a very important day for people in the service industry. Today you will tackle any difficult task very easily. At the same time, people associated with the business can also get good success today. You are likely to get financial support from someone close to your new business. Talking about romance, today you will want to spend more time with your partner. It is possible that you will speak your heart out to your partner and surprise them with a beautiful gift. You will get full support from your parents. Your health will be good, but be careful about your food habits. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today your mood will not be right. Maybe today you will be very strict with the children, but such behaviour can make them unhappy. You better keep this in mind. Try spending some quality time with them today. If there are problems in your marriage, then try to settle the matter by talking to your spouse. The silence of both of you is increasing misunderstandings between you both. At the economic front, today there may be mixed results. Today you will get money, but you may face little problems. Also, today the expenses will be slightly more. Friends will be very helpful today. You will get full support of your loved ones even in the most difficult situation. Talking about your health, your increasing stress is also affecting it. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Talking about work, your complete attention will be on your assignments today. By talking too much with your coworkers, you may lose the respect of your boss. If you have an important task to complete today, try to finish it on time. Keep your thoughts positive only then you can move forward. There is a possibility of some improvement in your financial situation, but if you are in the mood to spend more just to please others, then you can invite trouble for yourself. Doing so can spoil your budget. Happiness and peace will remain in your married life. You will also get a chance to spend time with your spouse today. Talking about love, the day is good for going on a romantic date with your partner. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Finances will not be good today. If we spend thoughtfully, it will be good for you and you will not end up a burning hole in your pocket. If you are planning to start any new work related to money, then take any decision only after consulting a trustworthy person. Today you can feel more emotional, it is better to take charge of yourself. Do not waste your precious time worrying unnecessarily as it will destroy both your energy and positivity. At this time you will concentrate on your work and family members. A big problem can suddenly arise in your workplace. You should not panic but try to handle the situation with courage and understanding. If you are in love, you may feel a little disappointed today. Due to some reason, you will not be able to meet your partner today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 2:55 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Don't ignore your health today and burden yourself with work. If you want to stay healthy then stay away from cigarettes and alcohol. Today is a good day in terms of finances. Your hard work will pay off and you will be able to earn good money. If you are thinking of investing in a new business then this day is auspicious to pursue your plan. Your personal life will be happy. Relationships with family members will be good. It is possible that you will meet your old friends in the second part of the day. Today your friends can also give you some important advice. There can be a big problem in your romantic life suddenly. There can be differences between both of you, and it will be better to choose your words carefully after talking. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 9:05 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There will be strife in your marital life. The rough behavior of your spouse can make you nervous. Avoid being furious and behave properly on your behalf. Do not waste your precious time just by cooking spiced casserole, but try to do something so that you can reach your goal as soon as possible. You have to work harder to succeed because of the nature of your work you may face troubles in your office today. You should pay more attention to your work and solve the problems of your personal life as soon as possible, otherwise, it will have a bad effect on your work. Try to fulfil your responsibilities towards your family members. Your health will be fine as well. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm