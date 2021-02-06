Daily Horoscope: 06 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Some stress is possible in your personal life today. You will be very upset today due to increasing domestic discord. It may be that your mind may feel less at work. It is better that you try to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. Today is a special day for loving couples. You can get some good news from your partner. This time is very important for you, so you are advised to put all your attention to work. Your financial condition will be good. If you are in the mood to spend big, then you need to avoid it. Your health will not be right. Health can decline due to stress and fatigue. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky number: 23 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are a student, then you can get good results on this day, especially those who are studying engineering, there is a strong possibility of getting success. Job changes are possible. If you do a government job, today will be a very busy day for you. Businessmen are advised to be careful with their opponents. They may try to make a big obstacle in some of your work. Today will have mixed results in terms of money. Income will be good but expenses are possible to increase. You can get a chance to go for a walk with your spouse. On the other hand, if you talk about romantic life, there may be bitterness in the relationship with your partner, it will be better to avoid discord and debate with them on small matters. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Talking about the work, if after a lot of efforts you are not getting the results as expected then you are advised to be patient. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work when the time comes. Conditions seem normal in your personal life. Today will be a blissful day with your family members. You will get full support of your loved ones under adverse circumstances. Your spouse will have a good mood and will like to spend more time with you. Talking about love, today you can go for a date with your partner at some beautiful place. Your financial condition will be good.As far as your health is concerned, if you are having any problems related to your ears then you need to consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There will be negativity in married life. You may have a big fight with your spouse over a small matter today. You are advised to keep your temper under control otherwise it may increase significantly. There will be stability in romantic life. Your relationship with your partner will be strong. Today you will have a great time with your partner. There can be a big improvement in the situation of money. All this is the result of your right decisions. Talking about the functioning, the pressure of senior officers in the office may increase slightly. The burden of work is high today. It will be better to try to complete all your work with a calm mind and according to plan. Small businessmen today can benefit fairly well. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 10:35 am to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be very important for you on the work front. If you take a private job, there is a strong possibility of your progress. Today, you can have a big project in your hands. Today, businessmen can get great relief. You are expected to get rid of any long standing legal matter. Your financial condition will be good.Today you can also make a big financial transaction. Apart from this, the day is also good for making small investments. There will be happiness and peace in personal life. Today, your father can make an important decision regarding ancestral property. There will be sweetness in a relationship with your spouse. Conditions seem favorable in your romantic life too. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky number: 35 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you do business in partnership, then you will have to try to improve coordination with your partner. Disputes can cause harm. Today, the people who trade gold and silver can get good economic benefit. Today is going to be an auspicious day for the employed people. You can get a great honor in the office for your best performance. On the other hand, if you are thinking of changing the job, then there is a strong chance that you will get a good chance. Your financial condition will be good.The atmosphere of your house will be cheerful and today you will spend a very good time with your siblings. If for some time, the life of your spouse is not going well, then this day will see improvement in his health. Today is a normal day for people in love. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The mind will be happy and today you will be stress free. In the office, you will complete all your work with hard work and honesty. Your superiors will appreciate your hard work. If you are unemployed then today is going to be a very important day for you. Your hand may look like a great opportunity. Businessmen will get mixed results. There may be a big obstacle in some of your work, but in the second part of the day your problem will end. Your financial situation will be fine.You are advised to spend according to your budget. Talking about your health, there may be problems like cough and cold, etc., it will be better to take care of yourself in this changing season. You will have a good relationship with your spouse. Your understanding will also increase. If there is any problem in romantic life, then this problem can be overcome today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky number: 9 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are a student and preparing for a competitive exam, you are advised to work hard. At this time do not be a little careless towards studies. Talking about the work, you have a strong chance of getting the proper results of your hard work, especially people engaged in government jobs can get some good information in the office today. You can get the desired transfer or you can get a higher position. Today, the stationary business can benefit financially. Talking about personal life, your mother's health will be somewhat weak today. It may be that a lot of money is spent on doctors and medicines today. Your spouse may have a bad relationship. You are advised to use your words very thoughtfully. Talking about love, there can be distances in your relationship. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It is very important for you to have transparency in the relationship with your spouse. If you have anything in mind, openly share it with your beloved. At the same time, there can be a beautiful turn in your romantic life today. It is possible that your partner proposes to you for marriage. Your financial condition will be good. You can also do some shopping to make home decor changes. Today is expected to be mixed on the work front. You may have to work hard. If you are trying for a government job then you have to increase your efforts. Talking about your health, if you have any heart disease you are advised to be careful. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Stay away from waste worries and focus your attention on your important work. Today some negative thoughts may come to mind. Employed people will have their boss' office in office. Also all your work will be completed without any hindrance. If you have recently joined a new job, then today you can be praised by senior officials. This will also increase your confidence. The timber businessmen are advised to take their economic decisions carefully. Talking about personal life, today due to busy routine you will not be able to spend much time with family. Today will bring some tension for you in the case of love love. There will be fierceness in your partner's nature and there can be big arguments between you. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 12:45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Businessmen are advised to avoid taking long journeys today. On the other hand, for the jobless people, today is going to be quite a rush. If you work with sales, then you may face difficult situations. Apart from this, there is a possibility of profit related to the property. Your financial condition will be good.You will have a good relationship with your family members, especially you will get full support from your parents. Today, you can also get a beautiful surprise from your spouse. Talking about your love life, if you want to put a love proposal in front of someone, then the day is good for it. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:40 pm to 10:05 pm