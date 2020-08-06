Daily Horoscope: 06 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The mind will be happy and you will feel very good today. Looking at your best performance in the office, you can decide your progress. Your position may increase in reputation. Today will be beneficial for retail businessmen. You may have some big profit. Money will be better than normal. Today you can spend some money to change the decoration of your house. Try to keep pace with the relationship with your spouse. You must try to understand your spouse. Your quarrel over trivial matters can increase stress in your married life. If your health is not going well then today you can get some relief. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Financially today one can get a chance to help a close friend. It will be better if you help them according to your ability. Conditions will be normal in the office. You will complete your work with a lot of heart. Along with this, you will also get full support of high officials. If you are associated with your father's business, then your father's advice can bring good profit in business. On the other hand, you also need to keep in mind that before taking any important business decision you must take the opinion of your father. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Some beautiful memories associated with your past will be refreshed once again today. Talking about your health, it is advisable for people with weak immunity to take more care of themselves. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 7:50 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You can get rid of the problems related to work. Whether it is a job or business, you will get good results today. If you do business then today you can meet an important person. If you will be able to present your good image, then you can get a big benefit in the coming time. your personal life will be happy. Suddenly some good news can be found today. If your marriage is confirmed and your marriage has been postponed for a long time due to the lock-down, then soon you will make seven rounds. It will be good if you make decisions related to money yourself. At this time, you must not be negligent even in financial matters. The day will be good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If problems are going on in personal life, first of all you need to change your behavior. Be it a friend or family, you are advised to treat yourself well. This will strengthen your relationship. If you want to do your own small business, then you must start working on your plans. Time is favorable for this. On the other hand, if you want to leave the job and do your business, then you need to take your decision carefully. Talking about your health, unnecessary anger can cause a decline in your health. To get mental peace, you must pay more attention to worship. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 5:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Mentally you will be very strong and many positive thoughts will come in your mind. Pay attention to the work of the office. You better not make any mistake. If you work in a foreign company, today will be very important for you. At the same time, businessmen are advised to avoid debate today, otherwise you may have to bear a huge loss. If you have a business of gold and silver then this time will be beneficial for you. The atmosphere of your house will not be right. You may have a conflict with your father. However, if you stay calm while explaining anything, then your father will definitely understand your point. The day is good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are a student and there is an obstacle in your education, then with the help of your teachers today this obstacle will be removed and you will be able to study diligently. You will be very active in the office today and will complete all your work fast. Coordination with colleagues will also be better and you will feel a different pleasure of working. On the other hand, today will be full of ups and downs for the people doing business. If you are going to make a new deal today, then due to some paper hurdles, your work may stop. This will disappoint you a lot. Your financial situation may decline. There is a possibility of money loss. It will be better if you are careful in terms of money. If your health is not going well, then consult a doctor today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 5:45 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The burden of functioning can cause mental stress. Apart from this, there will be annoyance in your nature due to health disturbances. Today, you will not feel much in any work and you will prefer to live in solitude. In such a situation, it will be better for you to take a break from work and concentrate on rest. In this way, working under stress can also decrease your performance. Talking about your personal life, the relationship with your spouse will be strong. You will get full support from your sweetheart in solving your problems. Your financial situation will be fine, if you focus on saving in the same way, then gradually your financial problems will go away. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:20 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will be pleased with the thoughtful completion of work on time. You will feel mental peace. Apart from this, after a long time, today you will also get time for yourself. If you want a change in job then the time is suitable for this, especially if you are not satisfied with your current job, then you can apply for a job in another company. I hope you get good news soon. Today will be a difficult day for people who have business in partnership. There may be ideological differences with your partner. Though everything will be normal among you soon, you are advised to avoid such things otherwise it can have negative effects on your business. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:45 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Do not make any decision without thinking otherwise you may get in trouble. Discord can occur in personal life. Exalt your paradise while talking with your mother. Your behavior can distance you from your loved ones. If you are facing difficulties in doing any work in the office, then you must talk to your seniors. Maybe you will get help from them. Today will be beneficial for the natives who trade food and beverages. You can be of great benefit. To stay healthy, you must workout every day. Apart from this, you also need to change your eating and drinking habits. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is the day for you to be mixed. You need to keep balance in your personal and professional life. You have to understand that along with work, your family is equally important for you. If you are having trouble with a friend, today is a good day to clear all misunderstandings with them. You must try your best. Your financial situation will be fine. If you have borrowed recently, then try to repay it as soon as possible so that your load can be reduced. Talking about your work, if you are working in the media sector then today is going to be very busy for you. Although you can get good at your hard work soon. On the other hand, businessmen will not be able to get a special benefit today. If you have any problem with the eyes, you must consult immediately. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is going to be very special for you. Your long-term friendship can turn into love. If you are planning to propose to your friend today, there is a strong possibility that you will get a positive answer. If you work, then in your office you are advised to keep your behavior fine. The planetary positions are pointing to the fact that today your anger can put you in great trouble. If you lose your temper in the office, your image may deteriorate. At the same time, businessmen are advised to focus on their goals. You do not have to be discouraged at the moment when there are obstacles in your work. You just keep working on your behalf, soon all your problems will go away. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 4:00 pm