Daily Horoscope: 06 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you may encounter someone who can cause annoyance to you. It would be better for you to learn to ignore such people. Avoid promoting differences with your spouse, otherwise your marital discord may escalate. Money situation will be normal. A case involving ancestral property can get tangled. It would be better to take a decision only after taking advice from your elders and well wishers. Talking about the work, the day of the employed people will be good. Today you can achieve good success on the strength of your hard work. On the other hand, the business people are advised to be careful with their opponents. Your financial loss is possible due to sudden deterioration of some of your work. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The mind will be very happy and you will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. Your work in the office will be highly appreciated. You can get any good advice from the boss. If you are a businessman and some of your important work is not being completed due to any paper bottleneck, then today your problem can be removed. Soon your hard work will pay off and you can get big financial benefit. Talking about your personal life, try to be gentle with your spouse. Avoid getting mad at your sweetheart over trivial matters. Talking about your finances, you are advised to pay more attention to savings. As far as your health is concerned, due to change in the weather, you may have a cold or fever. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:25 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a normal day for you on the work front, but you can improve it with your hard work and understanding. Be serious about the responsibilities given in the office and do not give your superiors a chance to complain. A situation of profit is being created for businessmen, but do not make hasty decisions, otherwise there may be loss in place of profit. Talking about money, your financial situation is likely to improve. Your efforts seem to be successful. Conditions in family life will be better than usual. If the home environment is going stressful for a few days, then some changes can be seen today. It would be better for you to remain monogamous on contentious issues. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 1:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are planning to make some changes in the business, today is a favorable day for it. People who do business in partnership can get good financial benefit today, especially if they do business online then today is going to be very beneficial for you. The workload in your office may increase slightly, but none of your work will be interrupted. You will give your best as well as you will get the support of your seniors. Talking about your personal life, you are advised to pay more attention to your children, especially if your children are small then do not be a little bit careless about their studies at this time. Money will be fine. As far as your health is concerned, there may be a problem of headache today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Due to the auspicious effects of planets, you can get good success today. Small businessmen today can benefit financially. Today, there will be movement of customers. You may be suddenly given additional responsibilities in the office. In such a situation, you have to be patient. Instead of worrying or worrying, focus on your work by staying positive. Soon you will get good result of your hard work. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Today you will get a chance to spend more time with your family members. If your mother's health is not going well for some time then you need to take good care of them. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will not be a good day for you. You will be quite extinguished and depressed. You need to stay away from negative thoughts. If you think well, it will be good with you. Talking about your work, the employed people can get some good opportunities. Businessmen can benefit well. You will get a great relief from the completion of the stalled work. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. You may have a dispute with a member of your family. If you do not control your anger, then the matter may increase significantly. Your financial condition will be fine. You will spend according to your budget. Today you need to stay away from sharp things otherwise you might get into an accident. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Personal or professional life, you may have some increased responsibilities today. In such a situation you will feel very cumbersome. If you work, then the office should follow the advice of senior officials. Apart from this, today you are advised to take care of time also. On the other hand, today you may have to take a short journey as well. If you do business related to import export then today is going to be very beneficial for you. Your business will grow. Talking about your money, today's day is going to be very expensive for you. Suddenly there can be a big expense. Spouse will get emotional support. As far as your health is concerned, your health may decline due to mental stress. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you have recently started a new business and you are not getting the results as expected, then you are advised to make some changes in your business plans. You should take decisions keeping in mind the demand of your customers. Employees will have a good day. Today you will be able to complete any of your pending tasks. Your financial situation will be strong. If you are thinking of shopping for a precious item for yourself, then the day is good for it. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your parents will be in good health. As far as your health is concerned, there is no big problem. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 5:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Competition in the office can increase significantly. In such a situation, you need to work hard on your part. Your hard work will soon open the way for you. If you are planning to start a new business, then you have to make your decisions very carefully. The atmosphere of your house will be quite good. Love and unity will be seen among family members. Happiness will come from your child's side. After a long time today you will spend a very romantic time with your spouse. Any good memory of the past will once again be refreshed. If you are thinking of giving a nice surprise to your beloved, then the day is favorable for it. Talking about your health, you may complain of muscle pain. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 10:35 am to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are going to have an important discussion with your boss in the office, speak openly and clearly so that your point can be understood correctly. If you do business, then any of your big problems will be solved. You keep working in this way and soon all your troubles will be removed. Talking about your personal life, do not do any work against your family, otherwise you will only feel regret later. Some negative thoughts may come in your mind today. It would be good for you to stay away from wasteful things and concentrate on your important work. To get rid of physical and mental problems you should resort to yoga and meditation. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will be full of new ideas, which will also have an impact on your work. Whether it is a job or business, your work will proceed smoothly. The merchant class is likely to get some big profit today. On the other hand, senior officers will be greatly impressed by the enthusiasm of the employed people. You can get the results of this as a promotion soon. Conditions appear to be normal in your personal life. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. To maintain the peace of your home, you must try to improve coordination with your family members. Talking about your finances, today you will feel secure in terms of money. The day will be good in terms of your health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm