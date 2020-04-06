Daily Horoscope: 06 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are a student, today will be a good day for you. If there was any hindrance in your studies, then today with the help of your gurus, your problem can be solved. Talking about work, if you are a businessman then you can get success in the plan you are planning to start your new business today. Your financial situation will be good. It is possible to increase your income. There will be a peaceful atmosphere in your home. You will perform your family responsibilities well. The day will go well with your spouse. Today your dear ones will take care of you very much. If your mother is facing any health related problems, then there will be some improvement in her health today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 46 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 8:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a bit difficult for you. It is possible that your hidden enemies can create a problem for you today. In such a situation you will feel a lot of pressure and tension. You have to be careful and work wisely in such a situation. Suddenly your spouse's health may decline. At this time they need good care. If you do a job, then the seniors will be unhappy with you for incomplete tasks today. It is better that you concentrate on your work instead of cleaning. Avoid making excuses. In matters related to money, make your decisions carefully. If you spend more than what others say, then you may regret it. Irritability will remain in your nature today due to which you may have a relationship with a relative or friend. You have to control yourself. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June For some time, due to sudden increase in workload, you were facing a lot of difficulties in balancing your personal life and work, but today things can get better. After a long time today you will be able to make enough time for work as well as family. You will spend a quiet and relaxed day with family. Your marital life will be happy. Your spouse will understand your feelings and you will get their full support. If you do a job, bosses will be very happy with your performance. You will be appreciated and respect will also increase. On the economic front, the day will be good. Today the problem related to money will go away. Talking about health, there may be minor problems today. You also need to focus on comfort. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The situation in your marital life will be full of troubles. Today, relationships with your spouse can increase bitterness. Long-standing differences between the two of you can become even deeper. It is better that you give your relationship another chance and solve your problems together. Talking about romantic life, today you can have your feelings with your partner. You will feel that they do not understand you properly. On the work front, the day is auspicious. Be it a job or business, you will fulfill your responsibilities honestly. The efforts that you were making to improve your financial condition are making you successful in that. However, at this time you are advised to stay away from lottery and betting. Health matters will be good today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today some may feel listless and depressed. You will be very much worried about children especially today. They may not live up to your expectations today. In such a situation, you have to use them with love. If you talk about your married life, today will be a mixed result. Spouse's behavior will be normal but he will be very busy due to which he will not be able to spend much time with you. Today, if you work, then your responsibilities may increase slightly. If you have made all your plans beforehand, then you will be able to complete your work systematically and on time. Today will be a good day on the economic front. You will spend according to your fixed budget. Good day for doing something interesting. Your health will be soft. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 2:05 pm to 6:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the work front, the day is not good. If you do a job, then you must try to concentrate on your work, otherwise you may suffer the wrong result of your negligence. At the same time, today will be some relief for businessmen. Today, you are expected to get some benefit. On the economic front, today will bring some great opportunities for you. Don't worry too much about money today. Talking about your personal life, today your spouse will be depressed because of you. It will be better to give them some time in your busy routine. Your romantic life will be blissful. Today you are going to miss your partner a lot. The day is good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to noon 2:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the economic front, the day is good. Today, any work related to money can be made and you can expect huge economic benefits. Talking about married life, try to do something good for your spouse today. This will keep you excited and excited in your married life. Things seem to be trending in your favor in your romantic life. If you want to advance your relationship, today you can get the approval of your family members. On the work front, you will get the full support of luck today. Your seniors will be very happy with your performance and soon you are likely to get a big benefit. Health related problems may occur. You better not be careless. It is also not right for you to be too emotional, it will be better that you keep this in mind. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 4:05 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You may face some challenges today, but with the help and support of your spouse, you will be able to face the most difficult situations easily. On the economic front, the day is not very profitable. Your income will be fine but there may be some big expenses. It is in your goodness to balance your income and expenses. If you talk about your work, then the days of employed people will be normal, while there may be some concern of businessmen. For some time, your work has been going slow but there is nothing to worry, soon things will be seen turning in your favour. Put all your attention on your work. Today will be a romantic day for people in love. Make changes in your daily routine to stay healthy. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 41 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:45 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is auspicious in terms of finances. You can get a new source of income. There will be discord in your personal life. Do not raise conflicting issues while talking to your father, this may cause debate between you two. In such a situation, you have to control yourself, otherwise your relationship may get upset.Your child may land you in some trouble. They may face a health problem. On the work front, the day is not favorable. If you do a job, you will experience negativity today due to increasing mental anxiety and you will not feel at ease in your work. At this time, you need to work hard so that you can achieve good success soon. If you want to maintain your mental peace, first of all avoid worrying excessively and keep yourself under control. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 7 pm to 9 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will be in a mood of fun. The burden of daily tasks will be lighter, which will give you enough time for yourself. You will enjoy your day to the fullest. There may be minor problems in married life. However, with the understanding of your spouse, everything will soon become normal between you. On the other hand, parents will be angry with you, in which case you must talk to them so that you can know the reason for their displeasure. Do not do anything that hurts their feelings. If you work, then today your important work will be completed on time, which will remove your big worry. Avoid excessive anger and control your speech. Today you may face a situation where you may have to compromise even if you do not want to. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4 pm to 9:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You can get good results today at your workplace. For the last few times, the way you were trying hard to create your own identity, today your dream can be fulfilled today. It is possible that you get the good news of your promotion today. If you do business then you will be very busy today. Some complicated business issues are expected to be resolved today. You need to pay attention to the romantic life. This is the right time to clear misunderstandings from your boyfriend / girlfriend otherwise it will be too late. The day will also be normal for married couples. Will be fine in terms of money. After a long time you can get some financial benefit today. Today you can get a chance to spend a great time with family. If there is any dilemma in your mind then talk to your parents. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5 pm to 9:45 pm