Daily Horoscope: 06 April 2020
If you are eager to know about your day, then read your daily horoscope and get answers to all your questions. There will be ups and downs for some, and for others there will be happiness. Let's see what the stars of your destiny have to say about you.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
If you are a student, today will be a good day for you. If there was any hindrance in your studies, then today with the help of your gurus, your problem can be solved. Talking about work, if you are a businessman then you can get success in the plan you are planning to start your new business today. Your financial situation will be good. It is possible to increase your income. There will be a peaceful atmosphere in your home. You will perform your family responsibilities well. The day will go well with your spouse. Today your dear ones will take care of you very much. If your mother is facing any health related problems, then there will be some improvement in her health today.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 46
Lucky Time: 12 noon to 8:45 pm
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
Today will be a bit difficult for you. It is possible that your hidden enemies can create a problem for you today. In such a situation you will feel a lot of pressure and tension. You have to be careful and work wisely in such a situation. Suddenly your spouse's health may decline. At this time they need good care. If you do a job, then the seniors will be unhappy with you for incomplete tasks today. It is better that you concentrate on your work instead of cleaning. Avoid making excuses. In matters related to money, make your decisions carefully. If you spend more than what others say, then you may regret it. Irritability will remain in your nature today due to which you may have a relationship with a relative or friend. You have to control yourself.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 18
Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
For some time, due to sudden increase in workload, you were facing a lot of difficulties in balancing your personal life and work, but today things can get better. After a long time today you will be able to make enough time for work as well as family. You will spend a quiet and relaxed day with family. Your marital life will be happy. Your spouse will understand your feelings and you will get their full support. If you do a job, bosses will be very happy with your performance. You will be appreciated and respect will also increase. On the economic front, the day will be good. Today the problem related to money will go away. Talking about health, there may be minor problems today. You also need to focus on comfort.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 15
Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 9:00 pm
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
The situation in your marital life will be full of troubles. Today, relationships with your spouse can increase bitterness. Long-standing differences between the two of you can become even deeper. It is better that you give your relationship another chance and solve your problems together. Talking about romantic life, today you can have your feelings with your partner. You will feel that they do not understand you properly. On the work front, the day is auspicious. Be it a job or business, you will fulfill your responsibilities honestly. The efforts that you were making to improve your financial condition are making you successful in that. However, at this time you are advised to stay away from lottery and betting. Health matters will be good today.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 25
Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Today some may feel listless and depressed. You will be very much worried about children especially today. They may not live up to your expectations today. In such a situation, you have to use them with love. If you talk about your married life, today will be a mixed result. Spouse's behavior will be normal but he will be very busy due to which he will not be able to spend much time with you. Today, if you work, then your responsibilities may increase slightly. If you have made all your plans beforehand, then you will be able to complete your work systematically and on time. Today will be a good day on the economic front. You will spend according to your fixed budget. Good day for doing something interesting. Your health will be soft.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 24
Lucky Time: 2:05 pm to 6:45 pm
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
On the work front, the day is not good. If you do a job, then you must try to concentrate on your work, otherwise you may suffer the wrong result of your negligence. At the same time, today will be some relief for businessmen. Today, you are expected to get some benefit. On the economic front, today will bring some great opportunities for you. Don't worry too much about money today. Talking about your personal life, today your spouse will be depressed because of you. It will be better to give them some time in your busy routine. Your romantic life will be blissful. Today you are going to miss your partner a lot. The day is good in terms of health.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 45
Lucky Time: 9:00 am to noon 2:15 pm
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
On the economic front, the day is good. Today, any work related to money can be made and you can expect huge economic benefits. Talking about married life, try to do something good for your spouse today. This will keep you excited and excited in your married life. Things seem to be trending in your favor in your romantic life. If you want to advance your relationship, today you can get the approval of your family members. On the work front, you will get the full support of luck today. Your seniors will be very happy with your performance and soon you are likely to get a big benefit. Health related problems may occur. You better not be careless. It is also not right for you to be too emotional, it will be better that you keep this in mind.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 4:05 pm
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
You may face some challenges today, but with the help and support of your spouse, you will be able to face the most difficult situations easily. On the economic front, the day is not very profitable. Your income will be fine but there may be some big expenses. It is in your goodness to balance your income and expenses. If you talk about your work, then the days of employed people will be normal, while there may be some concern of businessmen. For some time, your work has been going slow but there is nothing to worry, soon things will be seen turning in your favour. Put all your attention on your work. Today will be a romantic day for people in love. Make changes in your daily routine to stay healthy.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 41
Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:45 pm
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Today is auspicious in terms of finances. You can get a new source of income. There will be discord in your personal life. Do not raise conflicting issues while talking to your father, this may cause debate between you two. In such a situation, you have to control yourself, otherwise your relationship may get upset.Your child may land you in some trouble. They may face a health problem. On the work front, the day is not favorable. If you do a job, you will experience negativity today due to increasing mental anxiety and you will not feel at ease in your work. At this time, you need to work hard so that you can achieve good success soon. If you want to maintain your mental peace, first of all avoid worrying excessively and keep yourself under control.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 26
Lucky Time: 7 pm to 9 pm
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Today you will be in a mood of fun. The burden of daily tasks will be lighter, which will give you enough time for yourself. You will enjoy your day to the fullest. There may be minor problems in married life. However, with the understanding of your spouse, everything will soon become normal between you. On the other hand, parents will be angry with you, in which case you must talk to them so that you can know the reason for their displeasure. Do not do anything that hurts their feelings. If you work, then today your important work will be completed on time, which will remove your big worry. Avoid excessive anger and control your speech. Today you may face a situation where you may have to compromise even if you do not want to.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 10
Lucky Time: 4 pm to 9:20 pm
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
You can get good results today at your workplace. For the last few times, the way you were trying hard to create your own identity, today your dream can be fulfilled today. It is possible that you get the good news of your promotion today. If you do business then you will be very busy today. Some complicated business issues are expected to be resolved today. You need to pay attention to the romantic life. This is the right time to clear misunderstandings from your boyfriend / girlfriend otherwise it will be too late. The day will also be normal for married couples. Will be fine in terms of money. After a long time you can get some financial benefit today. Today you can get a chance to spend a great time with family. If there is any dilemma in your mind then talk to your parents. Today will be a good day in terms of health.
Lucky Colour: blue
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Time: 5 pm to 9:45 pm
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
On the business front, the day is auspicious. Today will be very important for businessmen. Today you may get a new business offer. Efficiency in conversation will prove to be your strong side today. Financials will improve as the day progresses. However, be a little careful about financial matters, otherwise the money in your hand will easily slip from your hand. Today you may have some feelings with your spouse. Your spouse will be very angry with your extravagance. Despite the busy routine, you will find yourself energetic and refreshed today. The way you are taking care of your health is the result of all this. Talking about love love, avoid quarreling with your partner on small matters, your relationship is negatively affected.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 21
Lucky Time: 11 am to 2 pm