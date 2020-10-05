Daily Horoscope: 05 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Time is favorable for the students especially those who are making any efforts for higher education. If you have completed your studies and are looking for a job, you can get some good information today. Talking about the work, today the work in the office will be more. In such a situation you will feel pressure and tension. However, at this time you need to show some courage. If you try a little, your work will be completed on time. With the improvement in financial condition, you will be able to pay some of your old bills today. This will remove your big worry. There will be stability in your married life. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you will feel better and energetic. If you were worried about your health for the last few days, then today will give you some good results. On the family front, the day will be great. Today your father will be angry with you on anything. It will be better to talk to them on this subject and try to clear misunderstandings. There will remain compatibility in married life. Your relationship with your spouse will be good and your love will also increase. On the economic front, the day will be fine. From the health point of view, the link will be very good mentally, you will feel very good and physically you will also be very agile. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Avoid taking any decision by getting emotional or angry, otherwise you will feel regret only in future. Today will be a financially good day. There are chances of getting big financial profits. Today you will be able to repay your small debts too. If you are planning to invest, then you must consider once again do not hurry. If you talk about your personal life, today will be a very peaceful day with your family members, but you have to keep in mind that when talking about your personal life, you must not be very furious while talking to your family members. Use your words very thoughtfully. Your small mistake will disturb the peace of your home. Today, your health can deteriorate due to continuous work. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Auspicious time: 8:00 am to 12 noon

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Strange situations can occur in your married life. There will be differences between you and your spouse. You try to handle the matter before it is too late. Both of you have to understand that not only are your relations deteriorating and your marital life is going towards wealth. Other members of your house will also be troubled by your behavior. On the economic front, the day is not very profitable. Today you may have more expenses than income. There may be obstacles in office functions. If you walk with your colleagues and seniors, then your problem can be solved. Today, businessmen can get some good opportunities to expand their business, but be careful in the matter of money, you can be cheated. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you have been postponing your important work for a few days, today is a good day to complete it. Try to settle your work on your own, do not sit on the trust of others, otherwise you will feel disappointed. Today will be a great day with your spouse. Your beloved will be in a very romantic mood. Maybe to make your day even more memorable, you can also go out for a walk with your spouse. On the other hand, if you are single, you can get a love proposal today, but do not be in a hurry to control your emotions. Today you can get good results in terms of money. There is a possibility of getting financial help from your brother, which will solve any problems related to money. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 2 Auspicious time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you may have ideological differences with someone. Maybe you will stick to your point and will not be ready to compromise. You better not hurt anyone's feelings. You can get good results today in the field. Employed people may get good opportunities. If you take advantage of this opportunity, soon you will be at the peak of success. Today you can have a conversation with your spouse. You may be so busy with work that you fail to fulfill the responsibilities of your house. In such a situation, your beloved's anger may increase. Your financial condition will be in good condition. Talk about health, avoid doing risky work today. You may have an accident. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today suddenly you may have to travel which will make you feel very tired. Also your stress can increase. In such a situation, you need to pay attention to rest or else your health may deteriorate. If you do a job, then today the senior can put pressure on you to complete some work. It may also cause you some annoyance. If you try to do your work with a calm and cool mind then you will definitely benefit. There will be strife in your personal life. A household member may hurt you emotionally. You may find that they interfere. In such a situation, it is very important for you that you speak only where necessary and your words are given importance. Today is not giving good signs in terms of money. Some of your work may get stuck due to economic instability. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:45 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November In the case of love, the day is special. You will openly tell your heart to your partner. your personal life will be happy. You will get full support from family members. If you want to start some new work then the day is good for taking blessings from parents. Conditions in the field will be favorable. Today the office environment will be very good and you will be able to complete your work easily. If any of your work gets stuck in the middle then senior officers will get full support. Married life will be happy. Today you will be quite surprised to see the romantic style of life partner. Your financial position will be strong. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Economic conditions may be weakened due to increase in expenses. Also, due to further delay in the economic profit you get today, your troubles will increase even more. Not only this, you may have to take a loan today. There may be some ups and downs in married life. Today, the angry nature of your spouse can cause differences between you. You will get full support from your parents in the adverse situation, which will give you a lot of relief. If you plan your day in advance, then you will benefit from it. Your work in the office will not take much mind. It is better not to do such carelessness otherwise it can be difficult. Today you will be troubled by complaining of stomach ache due to eating disturbances. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:55 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be full of fun and entertainment for you. You will spend a great time with your loved ones. Talking about the work, the advice of some experienced people will prove to be very beneficial for you, especially people doing business today are expected to get good profits. At this time it will be very beneficial for you to invest in the stock market. There will be happiness in married life. People who wish to have children, their wish can be fulfilled. You can meet some influential people today. They will be greatly influenced by your good behavior and skill in conversation. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 12:25 pm to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today's your life partner's behavior will not be good towards you. Confrontation between you is possible. In such a situation, you are advised to keep peace. Do not do any work at your office in a hurry. Your stress will increase and it will also affect your health. There is a strong possibility of economic benefit for people who trade in partnership. If you work related to import export then today will be very important for you. There are likely to be some ideological differences with your family members. Today the fear of losing will be on your mind due to which the mind will remain restless. It is better that you get out of this fear and take a little risk. Today is going to be a normal day on the economic front. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm