Daily Horoscope: 05 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your past will be a disturbing element for the future and you must learn to handle things from your end. Maintaining a balance between your personal and professional life will be fruitful. Just sit and analyze your mistake and work upon the improvement. You must maintain mental balance to live peacefully. Things will be favourable on the financial front and you plan for the future. A normal day on the family front, but certain commitments will keep you occupied. An important task will keep you busy on the work- front as your boss will be away. Avoid misinterpreting things, which will have a negative impact on your life. Improvement in health will make you feel energetic. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 7:35 am to 7:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Certain important responsibility on the family front will keep you locked throughout the day. You will seek the advice of your sibling and parents regarding an important decision. Your partner will be responsible enough and will not let you down on the personal front. Do not restrict your kids, as they will be rebellious. Need not be disappointed with the things you haven't achieved, rather cherish what you have. Those into arts and drawing will perform really well. Some of you will seek for right guidance on the work- front. Those in the corporate sector may plan to change their job. Improvement on the business front will make your day and you can plan further. Avoid being a part of gossip in the office. Good news from your beloved will make your day. Start your day with a morning walk. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:45 pm to 10:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Things will be difficult with your spouse due to your attitude and wrong behaviour. Minor things will make you feel upset. Your close friend will help you find a way to tackle the problem. You may have to cancel your trip, which will make kids feel disappointed. Mismanagement of the budget will be a concern for everyone. Planning for an extra source of income will be beneficial in the long run. Winding up the pending task on the work- the front will be relaxing and you will be able to plan things further. You have to manage things as your boss will be away for a while. Businessmen will face challenges here and there, so be careful. Improvement in health is a good sign. Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will finally realise the importance of being healthy and stay away from medicines. This spirit is much needed to boost you for exercise and will be extremely good for you. Being health conscious is a sign of prosperity. It will be a successful day on the work- front and you will be guiding your colleagues as per their requirements. Those planning for career counselling will be confused and will seek parents to help regarding the same. It will be a day full of ideas for the businessmen and you need to prioritise your task. Improvement in the income will make your day and you will plan for things accordingly. Your close friend/ relative may seek your help in terms of finances and your spouse will be supportive regarding the same. It will be a relaxing day on the family front and you will spend quality time with your kids. Sibling bonding will be special and at par excellence- as parents will be proud of you. Travelling with your loved ones will be special. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 8:35 am to 3:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August A hard day on the work- the front will be hectic as fatigue will make you feel weak. Overburden will give you stress and you must work harder to make things favourable. Your superiors will be demanding and make you do things out of the way. Things will be better in business. Those in real- estate will make a huge profit. A blissful day on the family front will be a blessing, which everyone is looking forward to. Students will perform bright on the academic front. Time for celebration for those whose have scored high in merit. Strengthening your relationship with your beloved will be fruitful. You will work upon rectifying your habits on the family front with the help of your spouse. Those suffering from abdomen issues will feel better. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 1.30 pm to 6:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your ability will be highly appreciated on the work- front as you will be assigned more projects. Those in the corporate sector will have a tricky day. Prolonged legal commitments will come to an end, making you feel relaxed. Things will improve on the family front and you will apologise for your mistake. An important day on the family front as getting- together in the evening will make you feel special. A close relative will surprise you by late evening. A romantic dinner with your beloved will enhance your mood. Improvement on the financial front will be a turn on for everyone and further planning will materialise the things. Those in the public sector ought to be careful in the paperwork. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 am 4:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October It will be a lucky day financially as you will receive your blocked money. Surplus income also may come your way through rent or something similar. Taking an important decision with parent's advice will be lucky. Your partner will be demanding and you may have to say no for certain things. Avoid over- expectation- anywhere, which will ultimately hurt none other than you. Things will be favourable on the work- front. The work-related trip will keep you occupied. Fatigue and weakness will be a part of the daily routine for a few days, so nothing much to bother. Unity on the family front will be a special moment and make you all come closer. A grand event celebration will be a surprise and refreshing. Avoid giving free suggestions to people around as you may be taken for granted. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 8:50 am to 6:05 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your understanding and supportive nature will be helpful for others and will also fetch you respect. You will overcome a major breakthrough with the help of a close friend/ relative. Some of you will solve your problems on your own. Promotion is on the cards on the work- front as your hard-working nature will fetch you recognition and respect. Frequent travel will keep you occupied. Try to dispose of past matters as early as possible to have a stress- free life. Domestic responsibilities will keep you on your toes for a while. But do not worry, as things will be normal soon. Something will bother you around evening- but do not panic. Just keep your spirit high and keep going. Businessmen will make huge profits. Mother's health will show improvement, after a long time. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 11:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will come across a major opportunity on the work- front, which will keep you occupied. Be careful on the business front as you may incur a loss by your business partner. Your negligence will prove to be heavy. It will be a normal day in terms of finances and you will work harder to improve the situation. Avoid giving a second thought for important things on the family front and you must prioritise the things. Over-expenditure will come your way. Elder's health will be a matter of concern and will keep everyone occupied. Your inclination towards religion will be surprising for known members. Cordial relationship with your beloved will make your day go smooth. Kids will make their parents feel proud with their outstanding performance. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 5:40 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Things will be slightly disturbed on the financial front and you must not plan for immediate investment. Heavy damage may come your way. Avoid driving and travelling a long distance. Being a part of a family gathering in the evening will make you feel better. Improvement on the family front will make you feel special. Newlywed couples will spend romantic moments together, utilizing their time. Your spouse may gift you something special, which will be refreshing for both. Working hard on the business front will make things go smooth. Your effort will be appreciated- overall. Those suffering from arthritis may have to take precautions. Avoid consuming leftover food. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Colour: 14 Lucky Time: 9:30 pm to 1:45 am

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It will be a tight day in terms of finances and you must spend wisely. Working as per plan will be beneficial. You will enjoy the day on the work- front and will be enthusiastic about the new project. Minor changes may come your way for those in the corporate sector. You will perform your duties diligently, making your superiors feel proud. Your parents will feel relaxed as a misunderstanding with your sibling will come to an end. It will be a favourable day in terms of family as you will spend quality time with each other. A short trip is on the way for you. Huge profit will come in the way on the business front. Parents will feel proud of their kid's achievement. A romantic day with your spouse will be an excellent getaway for both. Finally, wait for marriage will come to an end, as your parents will agree to the proposal. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 54 Lucky Time: 9: 45 am to 1:50 pm