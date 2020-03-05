Daily Horoscope: 05 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a stressful day for you. You will be worried about your finances. Your budget has become imbalanced by the big expenses that you have incurred recently. It is possible that due to lack of money, some work gets made and gets stuck in the middle. You may have to take a loan to complete this work. It will be better for you to learn from your mistakes. After a long time, today we will take time to focus on our critical matters. You may also discuss some important issues with your spouse. Talking about love, you will make your partner aware of your true feelings. It is possible that positive response will also be received from them. Today will be normal at the work front. You need to keep the workload light, it will also give you enough time to rest. Take full advantage of this time. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:50 am to 1:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You need to be self-sufficient. If you have to take an important decision today, it is better that you make your own decision. It is not a good thing to depend on others for everything. The day is not good in terms of money. There are signs of economic instability. You will also have to avoid investing today. On the work front, it will be a mixed day. If you do a job, today your work may be interrupted due to which you will be very upset. In this type of situation, you need to control yourself. Do not get involved in any work that tarnishes your reputation. Your personal life will be happy. Talking about your health, your increasing stress is having a bad effect on your health. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 1: 55 pm to 6:50 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be an auspicious day at your work front. Your seniors will be greatly impressed by your efficiency in the office. Not only this! Today you can also connect with some of the eminent people in your field and there is also a possibility that you will work with them soon. If you do business then today you are expected to get more. You may plan to start a new work in partnership today. There will be discord in your personal life. Relationships with your family members may deteriorate. You may have ideological differences, especially with your parents. In such a situation, you have to work very calmly and patiently. Whatever situation you face, you have to keep your speech and behaviour balanced. Differences with a spouse can also be deep. Avoid unnecessary debate. Health-related matters will not be good today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be very important for you. Today can bring some good opportunity for you. You may have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. Talking about money, today there will be mixed results. If you want to increase your income then you need to think differently. Besides, you must also keep your budget balanced, thus spending extravagantly will end your accumulated savings soon. There will be love and peace in your married life. You will get full support from your spouse. At the same time, today will be special in the case of love. If you are going to make a love proposal in front of someone, then time is favourable for it. You are very likely to get positive results. Physically you will be healthy but mentally you may feel some discomfort. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:40 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the economic front, the day is not well. You will have to keep an eye on your budget, and if you are planning to do some shopping today, then think carefully. Today will prove to be quite romantic. Today the romantic meeting of both of you will be quite interesting. There will be happiness and peace in your married life and both of you will feel happy after getting along with each other. A sudden new responsibility may hamper your plans throughout the day. In such a situation it will be difficult for you to handle everything. Do not blindly trust the things you hear and test people thoroughly before engaging with them. On the work front, this day will be great. If you do a job, today the office environment will be very good and your work will also see speed. Be careful while using the vehicle today. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:40 am to 6:10 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You can get good results in your personal life today. Your relationship with parents will improve and you will get their affection. You have to understand that they want you to do good, you better not go against them and do anything. You can be cheated by someone close today. In such a situation, you will feel a little weak emotionally. You are advised to control yourself. There will remain compatibility in your married life. You will have a better understanding with your life partner, not only that today you will experience love like old days. You will get good results in romantic life too. The love between both of you will be deep. Today your partners can give you a cute surprise. The economic situation will be better than normal. Today you will get a chance to shop and take full advantage of this opportunity. May you be in good health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 11:30 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There is an auspicious sign at the work front. If you are looking for a new and good opportunity then today you can get a great opportunity. People who are employed can be given someone to handle a challenging task today. If you complete this work successfully, then soon you will get proper results. At the same time, people associated with a business can get a new business proposal today. If you make your decisions with an understanding, then you will definitely get benefits. Your financial condition will be good. Any problem going on in your married life will be solved. If you are worried about your spouse's health then you will see improvement in their health today but you will have to avoid any carelessness while taking their care. Today some tension is possible in your romantic life. There may be ideological differences between the two of you. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm - 7:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your new relationship has started, so you will like to spend more time with your partner so that you can get to know each other more. Today will also be a good day for married couples. Your spouse may solve some of your major problems. Do not forget to thank them for this. If possible, give a beautiful present to your beloved today. Today will be better than usual in terms of money. Time is good for making a big purchase. You can get results as expected in the field. Your work in the office will be highly appreciated and your honour will increase. Your seniors will recognize your hard work and there is a strong possibility that you will also be given a great chance soon. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Time: 1:05 pm to 5:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, things may not be in your favour and you may not get expected results. But nothing will be achieved by being disappointed and frustrated. So, you must keep trying. Soon, you will see improvement in your situation. On the work front, if you are thinking of doing something new, then the time is not right for this. You must wait a bit, especially for employed people, it is advised to leave the idea of ​​changing the job now. It is possible that you may make a wrong decision in a hurry. On the economic front too, you need to be a little careful. It will be better if you do not take your economic decisions without thinking, especially time is not favourable for investment. Your personal life will be happy. You will get support from your family members, which will reduce your stress significantly. Mental disturbance will also have an effect on your physical health. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today, your health problems can cause discomfort especially, if you have a complaint of blood pressure, then today you need to be very careful. Avoid taking too much stress and it will be better if you do not go to an crowded area. If possible, rest at home today. Talking about money, today, due to the recovery of lending money, one of your major concerns will be removed. After facing so many troubles, we will learn from this that in the future. I will definitely think twice before lending to anyone. You will not get good results today in the field. Your work will not be completed on time, due to which your seniors will be very unhappy. If this continues, then it can spoil your image and your dream of progress will also remain incomplete. Cheer up because your personal life will be blissful. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 12: 45 pm to 5: 20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There is a hope of some positive changes in your life today. For a long time you were worried about your domestic issues, but today the atmosphere of the house will be different. Once the dispute between the family is over, happiness will once again come to your home. If you want to give credit to someone, then they can be your spouse. This has been possible simply because of their understanding. Talking about romantic life, today your partner will get the love and support that you expect from them. The two of you will spend a very fun day. You need to be careful in the office. It is possible that some of your colleagues may try to spoil your image by spreading false things about you. Although you know how to deal with such people, you have to work very smartly. Your financial condition will be good. Lucky Colour: Deep Red Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm