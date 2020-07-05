Daily Horoscope: 05 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your seniors will be very impressed by your hard work and dedication towards work in the office. This will give you respect and appreciation. However, there will be some harshness in your speech today so that you can hurt the feelings of others even if you do not want to. You should take special care of this thing. On the other hand, the businessmen are advised to stay away from legal betting. Your personal life will remain fluctuating. Relationships with parents will be good. On the other hand, there may be differences with your spouse. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Today you can spend a lot of money getting the house repaired. Talking about health, today will be a good day for you. Along with your work you also need to focus on yourself. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 1:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The situation will be favourable at your work. You will get full support of your seniors and today you can get a chance to learn something new. Coordination with colleagues will also remain good. Today in the office you will be very relaxed and do your work. If you do business, there is a strong possibility of strengthening your financial position. You can get long stalled profits. Your personal life will be happy. By spending time with your family, you will get peace of mind. The affection and blessings of parents will make you feel positive. If you are married, love will increase with your spouse. Your loved ones will greatly appreciate your thoughts and suggestions. Today will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:55 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Irritability will remain in your nature today due to which small matters can be debated with the people around you. Your behavior can cause problems in both your professional and personal life. If you are employed, then try to reach the office on time, otherwise your boss's mercury can go up due to your lethality. Businessmen are advised to be careful with their opponents. It is possible that today they will try their best to spoil your work. To make married life happier, you have to give more time to your spouse. Your financial situation will be normal. Talking about your health, you will feel mentally burdensome, which can have a bad effect on your physical health as well. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7:40 am to 12:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are a student and your mind seems a little low in studies, then you should forget about unnecessary things and concentrate on your studies. If you are having difficulty in understanding a subject then you can take help of your gurus. Keep practicing, you will definitely get success. The mind will remain troubled due to rising expenses. If you keep spending likewise without thinking, then soon a big financial crisis may come upon you. The day will be normal for employed people. If you do business and any of your government work has been stuck for a long time, then there is a strong chance of success today. Your personal life will be happy. Relations with your family members will be strengthened. Talking about health, if you have been complaining of insomnia for a long time, today you may have eye problems or headache problems. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are walking in some kind of mental confusion, then today your problem will be solved. Your dilemma will go away and you will get the answer to your question. If you are working in the field of research or education, then today will be very important for you. Talking about personal life, avoid unnecessary anger. If tension is going on in the house, do not encourage it, rather try to end the matter by remaining calm. For unmarried people of this amount, any good marriage proposal can come today. Talking about money, today's day will give mixed results. You need to balance your income and expenses. Talking about health, if you are complaining of low blood pressure then you are advised to be more vigilant. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Even the slightest carelessness about health can be a big burden on you. Given the position of the planets, you are advised to spend most of the time at home today. Avoid getting out of the house unnecessarily. Talking about the work, if you are working in a high position and there is a mistake from an employee of the office, then instead of resenting you should try to calmly explain. Today will not be a special day for businessmen. Although today there will be enough running around. You may not benefit as per your expectation. Talking about your personal life, treat your family politely. Your wrong attitude can hurt the feelings of your loved ones. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today your mental stress will be less and your interest in religious work will increase. You will get more attention in pooja lessons. Talking about work, if some new and creative ideas are coming to your mind, then you should start working on it immediately. There are indications that you will get results as expected. Today will be very auspicious for the natives who trade gold and silver. You are likely to get double economic profits. There will be peace in your personal life. Today will be a happy day with your family. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Your mutual understanding will increase. Today you can get some relief in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 10:35 am to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The atmosphere of the house will not be right today. You may have ideological differences with the elders of the house. In such a situation, you have to use your words very much. Today, the mood of your spouse will not be right. It is better that you do not discuss controversial issues. Your financial situation will be fine. You are advised to spend this time thoughtfully. Talking about the job, jobless people may face some challenges. Today you can be entrusted with some difficult task which you will have to work hard to complete. Businessmen will not be able to get any big benefit today. Do not be too hasty in your business matters. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be auspicious for you in terms of money. You can get rid of a small debt. The happiness of your married life will return by eliminating the misunderstandings going on with your spouse. Your relationship will be stronger than before. Talking about work, the days of employed people will be normal. All your work will be completed without any hindrance. Your relations with your seniors will also be good. If you do real estate business then today you can get positive results. The day will be fine in terms of health. Today, you will be very strong mentally and physically and you will feel energetic. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be a mixed day for you. The beginning of your day will be good, but there are some things that can disappoint you. If you work, today you will try to settle your pending work, but due to some reason one of your work may get stuck in the middle. At the same time, businessmen may also face some problems regarding a new deal today. You are likely to postpone this work for some time due to some pressure. You will get positive results in your personal life. Your relationship with your spouse will be intensified. Your sweetheart will have a smile on his face. If you are making any effort regarding money then today your hard work can be successful. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will feel quite excited and energetic. Today, you will easily handle your minor tasks. You can get good results at your work. Your seniors will be very happy and satisfied with your work. You may be honored in the office today. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the blessings of parents. You will have good interaction with your spouse. Today you will try to resolve the family issues that are entangled with your beloved. The economic situation will improve. There is a strong possibility of receiving money. A good day to start a new job or business. Today your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm