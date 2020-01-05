Daily Horoscope: 05 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you may take your relationship one step ahead and think about marriage. Especially for unmarried people, there is a strong possibility of receiving a marriage proposal on this day. Today you will be full of enthusiasm. Talking about work, you can get good results today. You may also achieve success because of your skills. You will give a befitting reply to your enemies and they will bow before you. Money is likely to boom in this situation. Today you can benefit from recent investment and you will have to take special care of your health, else you will be troubled by gas or acidity related problems. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Talking about the finances, this day will be great. Today's investment will prove to be a profitable one for you. You may have some problems with your spouse today and therefore, you may have to control your anger. You will have to solve issues by effectively communicating today. You will not be able to spend much time with your family members because of your work. It will be better to plan an outing next weekend so that you can spend some time with your loved ones too. Today you will get some opportunities that will bring positive changes in your life. You and your spouse will be compatible and that will solve minor issues today. The health of your mother and father will be good today. You will get their full support and love. With their help, you can get major success in your field today. Lucky Colour: Light Blue Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:10 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is not a good day in terms of money. If you take your financial decisions after considering other people's suggestions, then you will surely suffer. Time is also not favorable for financial transactions. Talking about your personal life, today your family members will be angry with you because you are ignoring any family responsibility. You better pay attention to this if you want to maintain happiness and peace in your married life. Also, spend quality time with your spouse. If you are a businessman, the day will be good for you. Your seniors will greatly appreciate your creative thinking, this will boost your confidence. People related to business today will be able to handle a new responsibility. You may have some pending tasks that you must complete first. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Good Time: 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will be very happy and excited and therefore, you can get rid of any big problem. After a long time you will experience peace. Relationship with your spouse will improve. If you both give each other quality time then it will be good for your relationship. Today is good if you are making future plans. Also, you will have a lot of free time today and therefore, you should make good use of it. You will get good results today in this field. Your senior in the office will be very happy with the way you work and soon you may get appreciation and accolades for that. With the increase in work, it will be a difficult day for businessmen. There will be a rush but you will make a profit as per your expectation. Today you can also help someone in need. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Businessmen may face challenging situations today. Your opponents may give you a tough fight. In such a situation, you must work hard to complete every task you are assigned for the day. Talking about money, increasing expenses today can also increase your stress. If you continue to spend more than your income, you may soon face a severe crisis. You must keep a check on the unnecessary expenses so that you can control it. Your romantic life will be great and today you will get to see a different form of your partner. If your mutual understanding remains the same, then the love between you and your partner will increase even more. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This time will be favorable for the students. You can get a fruitful result of your hard work, especially those who are waiting for their exam results. You are expected to have great success. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. If you want to keep your relationship this strong, then respect your spouse's feelings. The day is very auspicious in terms of money. Your lucky stars are pointing to some big financial gain. If you want to invest then you can get a great opportunity today. The day will be normal at the work front. You will try to complete your work with honesty as usual. But, today there will be something wrong with your health as you may get troubled by back pain. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 1:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The atmosphere of the house will not be right today and some issues will dominate the mind today. Therefore, you will experience emotional turmoil today. You may have differences with the family members about something. Even if you have an argument with someone, you should avoid retaliating. Today you may face many challenges at the workfront due to which you will feel a lot of pressure. Today, you will not get any special support from the seniors. This time is not favourable for the businessmen. Better not take any big decision today. Some improvement in the economic situation is possible but there may be some big expenses even if you do not want to spend. The day is not good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: pink Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:25 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are caught in a dispute today, do not use any wrong words, otherwise the situation will become worse. Today is a perfect day for married people because your love and bonding will increase today. You have the ability to achieve success in any field, so you just focus on your goals. Today you will find yourself full of energy and will finish all your important work. A puja or havan can be organized at home and therefore, you will be able to spend some great time with your family. Travelling due to business-related matter will prove to be fruitful. Health-related matters will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, you may face a lot of health related problems. You will also feel lethargic today. To stay fit you need to exercise daily and have food on time. Today will be an auspicious day for people in the service industry. For a long time, the progress you were expecting is likely to come your way. Today you can get a promotion as well. It will be a good day for businessmen as well. You can get good profits as well. However, while making any major business decisions today, try to understand your partner's side too. Today will be a good day in terms of money. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 5:15 am to 1:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you want to achieve success soon, you will have to work harder. Any kind of carelessness in terms of work can derail the opportunities that lie ahead. It is better that you make good use of your day and concentrate on your important tasks. On the economic front, this day can give mixed results. Income is likely to increase, but expenses may also increase. Today you will be able to enjoy your married life to the fullest. Spouse's love and support will boost your morale in these difficult circumstances. Today you can get a chance to hang out with each other. Businessmen may have to travel long for work today. Some special guests may come to your house in the evening. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 5:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will be moody and that will upset your spouse. There may be some differences between the two of you today. If you want a better bonding with your partner, then today is a great day to make a surprise plan for your partner. Business people are likely to make some big financial gains today and they can also benefit from the partnership today. You may feel stressed due to the pressure from your seniors in the office. This may be your incomplete work. It is best that you finish your work soon.. Today is going to be a normal day at the economic front. You need to control your expenses. Today is also going to be a very romantic day for people in love. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 7:00 pm