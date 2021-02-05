Daily Horoscope: 05 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will be very strong mentally today and will make every decision very carefully. Today is going to be a very important day for the people working in fashion. You can have some great success. At the same time, today will prove to be a good result for the people working in the bank. You can have great progress. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm but you are advised to be alert about the health of the elderly of your house. Your financial condition is likely to improve. Today, there can be sudden receipt of money. As far as your health is concerned, today you may have problems like acidity, gas, indigestion etc. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Talking about love, you may not get a chance to spend time with your partner today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will be very happy today because of some work getting stuck for a long time. The mind will remain calm and you will feel positive. Talking about the work, the employed people are advised to work hard. There may be a sudden call in the office for an important meeting today. On the other hand, businessmen may have to take some important decisions to improve their economic condition. Talking about personal life, you will find curiosity in the life of your spouse. Due to some reason he/she are angry with you today. You better try to convince them with love. Talking about your romantic life, today you can get a beautiful gift from your partner. Your health will be good. You will feel very refreshed today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You are advised to be more alert towards health, especially if you have a complaint of the said blood pressure, then avoid stress and anger today. Businessmen are advised to avoid making their business decisions in a hurry otherwise you may incur a huge financial loss. If you are working in a government department then today is going to be very important for you. You can get some good news in the office. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can shop fiercely for your family. Your relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. There will also be stability in your personal life and romance in the air. You will spend a very good time in the evening with friends. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 6:25 am to 2:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Avoid applying small things to your heart. If you want to maintain the peace of your home, then try to change this habit, otherwise today there can be a pointless dispute in your house. On the work front, you will get mixed results. While there is a possibility of financial gain for you. On the other hand, there may be major obstacles in your work nowadays. It is better that you do not get distracted by such things and try to give your best. Your spouse may have health problems. Today you have to try to spend more time with them. Talking about your romantic life, some changes can be seen in the nature of your partner today. You try to clear all the misconceptions by talking. In case of finances, this day is expected to be expensive. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your interest in social and religious work will increase. Today you can also help any needy financially. Talking about the work, you will complete your work in the office with full hard work and enthusiasm. Your seniors will appreciate your performance which will boost your confidence. If you do business then today you can benefit well with the help of a big client. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. You can benefit well from father's advice. Mutual understanding will increase with your spouse. You will support each other in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Today is expected to be a very important day for the people who want to get married in love. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is a very good day for you in terms of money. There can be a big improvement in your financial situation. Talking about the work, all your work in the office will be completed without any hindrance. You will also have good rapport with colleagues and senior officials. Today is expected to be a stressful day for the people doing business related to transport. You can get caught in a legal bet. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. There can be bitterness in a relationship with a parent. Avoid unnecessary tantrums with your spouse. At the same time, everything seems normal in romantic life. As far as your health is concerned, there may be a problem related to the skin. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Talking about the work, you will be disappointed today because of not getting the fruits according to hard work. In office, you are advised to behave very balanced, especially to treat your boss with respect. Avoid arguing on anything, otherwise you may get into trouble. Businessmen are advised to avoid large investments. If you do business online then you can get a decent financial benefit. Talking about personal life can be seen in the behavior of your spouse. Your loved one may want to spend more time with you today. It will be better to remove all your resentment and treat your beloved with love. Some stress is possible in romantic life. Today will be a mixed result for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Avoid interfering more in the affairs of others, otherwise you may face a humiliating situation today. You better control your tongue. Try to complete your important tasks carefully in the office. Businessmen may get good profits. If you are a small businessman then you are very likely to get results as expected. On the other hand you are advised to avoid storing large quantities of goods. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Your relationship with your family members will be good. Talking about love, today you will have a great time with your partner. Your date is going to be something special. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today there will be an unknown fear in your mind and you will be surrounded by many worries. It will be good for you to forget the past and try to make a new beginning. Stay away from negative thoughts and move forward with full positivity. The growth of employed people can stop. You better try to give your best. You need to work harder. Businessmen need to keep a good rapport with their larger clients. If you are a clothes merchant, then in financial matters you are advised to take care. Avoid lending transactions. Talking about personal life, today you can have your feelings with your elder brother. Use your words very thoughtfully. Emotional attachment with your spouse will increase. Conditions will also be favorable in romantic life. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:40 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be a very busy day for you on the work front. Try to complete your pending tasks. Do not postpone any work done today. Businessmen can get good financial benefits, especially if your work is of wood, then you have a strong chance of getting great financial benefit today. Your financial condition is likely to improve. Sudden wealth can be achieved. It is possible that today you must also be successful in repaying your small old loan. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. You will spend a great time with your spouse today. An old memory of you may be fresh once again. At the same time, some stress is possible in romantic life. There may be discord with your partner. Talking about health, avoid the consumption of cold things. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Domestic responsibilities may increase, but you will get full support of your loved ones, so that you will be able to fulfill all your responsibilities easily. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Your love will increase. If unmarried and you want to have a love marriage then there is a strong possibility of getting the approval of family members. Money will be in good condition. There is no major problem on the economic front today. Talking about work, whether it is a job or business, you will get results as expected today. Students are advised to pay full attention to their studies. You have to avoid laziness. Your health will be good. Today you will be very agile. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 12:25 pm