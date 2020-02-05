Daily Horoscope: 05 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will pay more attention to your personal life. You may be able to resolve a pending issue. However, before making any decision today, think carefully and make your decisions by being fair. A problem can arise in your romantic life today. Today your relationship with your partner may get bitter. If you want to keep your relationship strong then you have to understand your partner's perspectives otherwise the distance between both of you will increase. Today will be a normal day for married people. Your finances will be fine today. You will feel that the financial decisions you made were right. In the office today, the full cooperation of colleagues with your seniors will also be available. This day is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is very important in terms of money. Today you can make some big financial decisions. If you have made a practical decision. Do not keep any doubt in your mind, and trust yourself. If you want to sell land, today you can find a buyer who can give you at a good price. There will be happiness and peace in your romantic life. Your relations with your family members will be intensified. If you had a big feud with your spouse recently then this will be the end of the matter and there will be closeness between you. The situation will be favourable in this field. You will work hard to complete the task given to you. Talking about health, today will be a good day. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you do not take your step forward with caution today, you will find yourself surrounded in controversies. It is better that you mind your own business. Avoid getting into the case of others. Talk about love, you will be able to overcome any tension due to your partner's love and support. You will feel quite good If you are married then today you can get some auspicious message from your spouse. It is possible that today the atmosphere of your dear home will be blissful. You will have fun with family members. On the economic front, the day will be beneficial. Today your financial efforts can be successful. Talking about health, today you will experience mental peace and will also be physically strong. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky number: 30 Lucky Time: 9:35 am to 5:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will feel very relieved. For the last few days, what you were worried about something, but you will finally succeed in finding a solution. Therefore, you will be at peace. Today, you will take your decisions very thoughtfully. Today will be normal on the economic front. Today it will be better not to spend on unnecessary things. Talking about romantic life, if you recently received a love proposal, so you can make up your mind to accept it and start your new relationship. Today will be very auspicious for you on the work front. With the help of your seniors, the path of your progress will be opened. You just keep working hard. Your health will be very good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 2:55 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a very difficult day for you, especially you may have a dispute with someone about money. If you do not work with a stable mind, then this matter may bother you for a long time. It is better that you do not waste your energy and time by getting into such rounds. Talking about the work, if you do business then today you will not get any special benefit. On the other hand, the working people will have to complete all their work in the office very carefully. It is possible to test your leadership abilities today. Try to keep good coordination with colleagues as well. The situation will remain stressful in your personal life. It is better to fulfill your responsibilities yourself, do not create pressure on others. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are a businessman then you can make up your mind to invest in a new project or business. However, if no decision is taken in a hurry, it will be better otherwise it may be difficult. Employed people are advised to be careful in the office. If you are entrusted with any important task today, then try to complete it honestly. If you do not do this, then your reputation may be tarnished and your dream of progress will not be fulfilled. Your financial situation will improve. Today you can go for shopping as well. Your personal life will be happy. You will get full support from your family members. Talking about your romantic life, today you will get to see a different side of your partner. It may be because your mood may not be good today. Health-related matters will be good, so don't worry. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October In some cases, today you are advised to be very careful. First of all, talk about your family life, so today the atmosphere of the house will not be right. Your family members may feel upset that you will feel emotionally weak. If you are unable to understand your family at this time, then you are advised to remain calm. Wait for the right time, things will appear in your favour. In marital life, you may have to face stressful situations today. Today, your life partner's mood will not be good. They may be angry with you, which can also increase the distance between you. The day will be normal in terms of money. Today you will spend it wisely so that there will be no problem. This day is favourable at the work front. You will work with complete honesty. Health-related matters will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Speaking about work, it will be very good today at your office. Today you will be able to complete difficult tasks easily. Apart from this, there can be some important discussion with your boss. It is possible that your boss may be impressed by some of the suggestions given by you today. On the other hand, the day will be very beneficial for businessmen. Today you can take some big decisions to take your business forward. It is possible that you take a long journey related to work today. Also, before taking any investment related decision, please take help of your financial expert. There will be peace in your personal life. Relationships with your parents will be good. On the other hand, there will be a festive atmosphere in the house today. Suddenly you can get some good news as well. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December For some time you were not able to pay attention to yourself but today you will take time for yourself too. This day is good for having fun. Today is a good day for you at the work front. You will work with full enthusiasm and self-confidence, as a result of which you are expected to have some great success soon. If you talk about your financial situation then the day is profitable. It is possible there will be an increase in your income. Your relationship with your family members will remain cordial. Your spouse's behaviour may change a bit today. If possible, spend more time with them today. The day will be special for couples in love. If you are single then there is a strong possibility of getting a love proposal. Take care of your health today and eat on time. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky number: 39 Lucky Time: 4:55 pm to 11:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you talk about your personal life, there can be discord in the house. It is possible that you do not get a chance to present your perspectives. Your marital life will be normal. Today will be a mixed day at the work front. Your senior will be satisfied with your work in the office but there will be a lack of coordination with colleagues. An important business-related matter may suddenly come to you which you have to handle very wisely. If you are worried about your financial situation for some time now, then today you may get an opportunity to improve it. You will also be able to earn some extra money. So take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will be in a good mood because you will be able to finish your work quickly. You will have a great time with your friends and family members. After a long time, you will feel very good by meeting some old friends. You will pay more attention to your social life today. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. You will enjoy your married life to the fullest. Your financial situation will be fine. If you spend as per your budget, then there will be no problem today. The day is not good for financial transactions. Talking about the work, you may have to face any adverse situation in the office today. It may be a little difficult for you to handle the matter. There may be minor problems related to health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 7:40 pm