Daily Horoscope: 05 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Aries (March 20 to April 18): If you are in a dilemma about your career, then this problem can be overcome today. It is possible that you will get any such advice from a good advisor or an experienced person, which will make you move in the right direction. Today you are advised to control your anger otherwise your anger may outweigh you. It is possible that some work is going to get spoiled due to your nature. If you do business then today will be a very rush for you. Talking about personal life, your dear ones will be angry with you today due to less time being given to your spouse. You better try to convince them with love. Today will be expected to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 2:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May In your office, you are advised to keep your behavior right, especially when your superiors remove the gaps in the work you do. In this case, instead of arguing with them, you must try to correct your mistakes. On the other hand, If you are a businessman, today you can meet some big and important people. It is possible that this will help you in furthering your business. The day is good in terms of money. Wealth is getting ready, but for this you may have to work very hard. Today will be a blissful day with your friends and family. As far as your health is concerned, if you are feeling more tired now then you need to take adequate rest. Also, avoid traveling during this time. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 2:05 pm to 4:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If there is any tension going on in your personal life, then it is very likely to go away today. Improvement in your relationship with loved ones will also change the home environment. Today you are advised to be more careful in terms of money. You may be cheated. It is possible that someone tries to trap you in a clever financial scheme. If you are thinking of changing job then you can get some good news today. However, at this time you need to make every decision quickly. Merchant classes avoid large investments. Today will not be good for you in terms of health. There may be any discomfort associated with the nose or throat. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:05 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will give you good results. Mentally you will be very strong and your confidence will also increase. in your office, you will do your work with complete confidence. Seeing your hard work and dedication, your seniors will be very happy with you. On the other hand, you are advised to be careful with some of your colleagues. Avoiding the politics going on in your office. After much struggle, you can benefit in business today. Money will be better than normal. However, if someone is in a mood to spend big then you are advised to spend money thoughtfully. If there is a ruckus with your spouse, then try to clear all misunderstandings on this day. Do not keep any resentment towards your beloved in mind. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12:45 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If your boss is running angry with you in your office, then you must talk to him today. You try to assure them that you will do your work with hard work and honesty and will not give them any chance to complain. At this time you have to be more serious about your work. Today you will be very worried about business related matters. Thought can increase your anxiety due to non-completion. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will get support from family members. Your father can show you the right direction. It is better that you do not ignore their advice. On the economic front, the day will give mixed results. Suddenly there can be a big expense. Use the vehicle very carefully today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Beware of those who can tarnish your reputation. Do not trust others excessively, otherwise you may be in big trouble. If you are thinking of leaving the job then you must abandon this idea. Given the current situation, you are advised to avoid making such decisions. On the other hand, If you are doing business in partnership and want to further your business, then today without taking any argument you must take your decision. Money will be in good condition. You can spend too much on your loved ones. Your personal life will be happy. If for some reason your father is angry with you, today is a good day to convince him. You better keep your side in peace. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 2:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are mentally disturbed for some time, then some improvement in the situation is possible today. Any of your major problems can be solved. If you do a job, avoid doing any of your work in a hurry but try to complete your tasks carefully. Your small mistakes can put you in trouble. The merchant class can get small profits today. You need to work harder for bigger benefits. Talking about personal life, today's day is expected to be normal. At this time you need to pay more attention to your children. Your financial situation will be fine. There will be no problem today. Your health will be good and today you will be very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November In terms of health you are advised to be more vigilant especially if your immunity is weak then a little trouble can cause a deterioration in your health. You better take care of yourself. If you do business, then suddenly some of your work may stop. However, you do not have to worry as this will solve your problem soon. On the other hand, avoid work theft and laziness in your office. Apart from this, you are also advised to avoid criticizing the right workers in front of your boss. By doing this you can spoil your image. Your financial situation can improve. Today you will have a great time with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Forget the old things and try to make a new beginning. You need to forget your bitter memories and pay attention to tomorrow. If you do business, you will have to try to be polite in your nature while making any deal. This will easily get your work done. If you do some work under a charge, you may have to suffer the wrong result. Employed people need to maintain a good relationship with their boss. The harder you work, the better it is for you. Today is not a good day on the economic front. Even today, you may have to spend a big amount of money. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. You can get good news from far away, which will make you very happy. Parents will be in good health and you will get their full support. If you are married then today will be a special day with your life partner. You can get a great surprise from them. If you do business and are expecting big profits then you need to make some changes in your plans. On the other hand, if you are working in a software company, today is going to be a very busy day for you. Due to high workload, today you will not get enough time for yourself. However, you will work with all your hard work and dedication. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It is advisable to be vigilant on this day. There can be a big misunderstanding with someone. In such a situation, do not take any decision in haste and keep your mind calm. Your spouse's expensive nature can become a reason for conflict between you two today. You have to try to explain this matter very wisely. Do not do any irresponsible act in anger, otherwise you may have to repent later. Today will be normal for you on the work front. All your work will be completed without any hindrance. Today you will be under a lot of stress due to the decline in the health of a member of the house. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm