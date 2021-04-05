Daily Horoscope: 05 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If any of your important work in the office is incomplete, then try to complete it as soon as possible. Today your boss can suddenly review your actions. Businessmen are advised to avoid illegal activities, otherwise, they may suffer a big loss. Talking about your personal life, you will find curiosity in the life of the spouse today. There may be bad feelings between you on a small matter. If you do not work in peace, then your home environment may deteriorate. Money will be fine. You will spend according to your budget. Talking about your health, there may be problems like gas, indigestion, acidity etc. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 1:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are working in a high position in the office, then avoid getting angry over small things. Be nice to everyone. Businessmen can get a great opportunity to further their business, especially if you work in partnership then today is going to be very important for you. On the economic front, the day is going to be expensive. Domestic expenses seem to be increasing. Your mother may have to face health-related problems. You are advised to take proper care of them. If possible, consult a good doctor today. As far as your health is concerned, there is no big problem today. However, you are advised not to be negligent. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 5:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If your health is not going well for some time, then you need to focus on increasing your immunity. Along with a nutritious diet, you should also take some essential medicines. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. If you are having a feud with a member of the house, then you can have a reconciliation today. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with the spouse. Today you can also go for a picnic with your sweetheart. You may have to spend some money on children's education today. Today will be normal on the work front. All your works will be completed without any hindrance. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a better day for you. You will feel very energetic and will do all your work twice as fast. The jobbers will get the support of senior officers in the office. Today he will also look very satisfied with your work. People engaged in the food and beverage business can benefit financially. Your business is likely to grow. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You can get any important advice from your father today. You may have an important discussion with your spouse. You may also make some important decisions. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you have been suffering from eye problems for some time, you are advised not to be negligent. You must consult a good doctor immediately, otherwise, your difficulty may increase. Today is going to be very expensive in terms of money. Suddenly there can be a big expense. Talking about the work, then you must keep up your good behaviour with your seniors in the office right. Avoid talking furiously, otherwise you may face a lot of trouble. Businessmen can benefit today. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. Your relationship with your family members will remain in harmony. In the evening there will be a chance to hang out with your friends. After a long time spending a lot of time with your friends, you will feel quite good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you have any kind of dilemma in your career, then you need to consult a good advisor. Do not take any decision in haste. The atmosphere of your house will be quite good. You will get the full support of senior officers and colleagues. If any of your important work gets stuck in the middle today, with the help of your seniors, you will be able to complete it. Businessmen will get an opportunity to make a big deal. Soon your financial problem can also be solved. Talking about personal life, there is a possibility of estrangement from your life partner. Try to strengthen your trust in each other. Feuds over trivial matters can weaken your relationship. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you work then today will be very auspicious for you. Your salary is likely to increase. Do not be in a hurry if businessmen get an opportunity to invest today. Take a decision based on your financial situation. Talking about personal life, there can be a sudden problem today. There is a possibility of a dispute with your elder brother over money. You have to control your anger. Do not forget to ignore the life of your spouse. Your health will be fine. Drink plenty of water. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you want to start a new business but due to financial problems, your plan is not going ahead, then this problem can be removed today. On the other hand, the working people will have to be very active in the office. Today you have to deal with many tasks at once. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Parents will be in good health. You will get their affection and blessings. Today you can shop for any precious item for your spouse. As far as your health is concerned, avoid sitting and working continuously, otherwise, there may be discomfort related to the waist or back. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 5:55 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Take important decisions carefully. Do not come in the words of others. You understand your good and bad well. You may have to work hard in the office today. You may have to complete a difficult task in a short time. However, you will achieve good success with your hard work. Today will be beneficial for the working people of the property. Your stalled work will be completed and you will benefit well. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today you will spend more time with your spouse and try to address all their grievances. Talking about health, you may have an allergy or infection. You better take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will not be a good day for you on the work front. Whether it is a job or business, you are advised to work harder. Senior officials in the office will be dissatisfied with your performance. You better not give them a chance to complain. The stuck deal of the business people can be confirmed. You may have increased responsibilities. You work hard. Conditions appear to be normal in your personal life. Your relationship with younger members of the household will be stronger. The money situation will be fine. If you are in the mood to spend big, then the day is not favourable for it. As far as your health is concerned, change your habit of staying up late at night. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Avoid worrying unnecessarily, otherwise, your problems may increase rather than decrease. This time is very important for you, so do not waste it on useless things. It will be better for you to focus fully on your work. Your slow pace in the office can cause problems for you. Due to not completing your work on time, your seniors will be very angry with you today. On the other hand, today is going to be a mixed day for businessmen. Talking about your personal life, the harsh attitude of the spouse can disturb you. Emotionally you will feel quite weak. In such a situation, you need to be patient. Talking about your health, today you will not feel well physically and mentally. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm