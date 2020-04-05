Daily Horoscope: 05 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a stressful day for your personal life. Today, a big dispute can suddenly arise in the house. The unity of family members may be disturbed due to deteriorating mutual coordination. In such a situation, you will be very worried and feel unable to take any decision. Money situation will be fine today. If you face any problem regarding money then you can get financial help from your father. However, at this time you need to take a lesson from the mistakes made in the past. If you are employed, today the extra workload in the office may bother you. In such a situation, you are advised to do only one thing at a time, otherwise, you may get in trouble. You must also pay attention to your health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you want to be healthy then you have to get rid of your bad habits. First of all, avoid waking up working late at night. You must eat on time, otherwise, you may get upset due to some serious stomach disease. If there is a problem in your life, do not disturb your mental peace by thinking, rather you must find a solution to overcome this problem. At this time you must give enough time to your family. Somewhere you are ignoring them. On the work front, the day will be mixed. There may be some obstacles in the way of businessmen. The working people may have to hear bitter words from their boss. Today you have to avoid any kind of negligence. Your financial condition will be normal. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be peace in your married life. Today will be a very loving day with a spouse. Today both of you will be in a very romantic mood. The situation will be favourable in the field. You will get full of luck. Today your hard work can be successful and you will get the signs of your progress. If you do business then you can get some new and big work today. However, you need to work harder at this time, so keep yourself ready. your personal life is going to be normal. Your relationships with your family members will remain strong. Your financial situation will be fine. Parental support will be obtained and you will be able to take any important decision easily. After a long time, you will get time to focus on yourself today. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky number: 19 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 8:05 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the economic front, you may get mixed results today. Today you will have to work very hard to earn money, but your hard work will also give good results. To maintain the peace of home, you must avoid getting angry and control your speech too. If your elders give you any advice today, do not make the mistake of ignoring their words. There will be sweetness in your relationship with spouse. Today you will support them in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. You will get good results in your romantic life. Today you will feel that your love is true. Today will be normal on the work front. Today you will be able to complete all your work on time and the pressure of work will also be less. Talking about health, if you are having minor problems then do not be negligent, consult your doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This time it will be good if you take your important issues seriously. Do not waste your time in needless talk. You must pay attention to some complicated matters related to your personal life. Today, if you spend more time and money on entertainment than you may have trouble. This can also hamper your plans. If you are employed, then the day is good for completing your unfinished tasks. You can also take help of your friends or colleagues in this. On the other hand, today can bring a good opportunity for the business-related natives. Today, you may feel that your business will grow. Your marital life will be normal. You will be in good health. You must include yoga in your routine. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will enjoy good health. Good health will also affect your work. Today you will be able to complete all your work quite fast. If you do business, make your business decisions with complete positivity. Today you can also make a profitable deal. Talking about money, the day will be normal. There will be no worry about money today. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. There will be a chance to have fun with family members today. You can make some great plans to make your day memorable. Your relationships with your spouse will be intensified. Talking about love, today will be a very romantic day. Your date is going to be something special. You may receive some good news can be received in the evening. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you can get a great surprise. Today you can get good news from someone close to you, which will not leave you happy to hear. Today your mood will be quite good. Talking about your work, if you do a job and you are assigned some important work then you have to avoid any kind of excuses. If you want to progress, then work hard. On the other hand, if you do business, today you can do a big business transaction which was stuck for a long time. This can make your business grow faster once again. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today you can spend more on family. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 43 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you want to spend a quiet and fun day, today you have to be very balanced. You are advised to avoid criticizing and taunting others. By doing this you will tarnish your reputation. You will get good results in your romantic life. You will be quite happy with your partner. Today they can also have a special conversation with you. If you are married then today will be very happy for you. By getting along with your spouse, you will forget all your stress. Today your dear ones will also share your hand in some of your work. If you do a government job, today you can get some great success. You will be in good health and you will feel better mentally. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There are some problems in your personal life. Today you can have an argument with your spouse. You will also be worried about the children. Today it can be very difficult for you to handle the situation. In such a situation, be patient. Avoid arguments with your spouse. Both of you must solve such problems together. Today is not a good day even in the case of love. You need to treat your partner properly. Your financial situation will be normal. Today you will be able to save some. The situation will be favourable in the field. There will be full support of seniors, so that you will be able to complete your difficult tasks easily. Today many of your pending work can also be completed. The day will be favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 12 noon

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Talking about love today will be a very important day for you. You are very likely to get a love proposal. Today you will have a new relationship. It is better that you also express your feelings openly. If you are married, today you will spend a wonderful day with your spouse. Today, there will be no rift between you and you may get a different form of your beloved. Talking about money, if you are planning to buy a new property, then time is not favourable for it. There may be many obstacles in your way. You need to pay more attention to yourself to be healthy otherwise you may have to regret it in future.. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky number: 28 Lucky Time: 5:55 am to 3:00 pm